Immuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore, to host an investor webinar

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), a commercial and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform for prevention and treatment of gut-mediated diseases; invites investors to join a live webcast hosted by Steven Lydeamore, CEO of Immuron Limited.
This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.
|COMPANY CONTACT:
Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
info@immuron.com
|
|
About Immuron
Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN) is a commercial and clinical-stage Australian biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on a novel class of orally delivered polyclonal antibodies produced from hyperimmune antibody-rich bovine colostrum, for prevention and treatment of gut-mediated diseases.
For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com