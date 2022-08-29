Log in
    IMC   AU000000IMC7

IMMURON LIMITED

(IMC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:56 2022-08-28 pm EDT
0.0900 AUD   +3.45%
07:02aImmuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore, to host an investor webinar
GL
07:01aImmuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore, to host an investor webinar
AQ
08/19Immuron Suspends COVID-19 Research Program
MT
Immuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore, to host an investor webinar

08/29/2022 | 07:02am EDT
MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), a commercial and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform for prevention and treatment of gut-mediated diseases; invites investors to join a live webcast hosted by Steven Lydeamore, CEO of Immuron Limited.

Wednesday, 7 September 2022 at 9.00am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sCS7O27uRxWQPC3Z6ILa8g

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
info@immuron.com		  

About Immuron
Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN) is a commercial and clinical-stage Australian biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on a novel class of orally delivered polyclonal antibodies produced from hyperimmune antibody-rich bovine colostrum, for prevention and treatment of gut-mediated diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com

 


Financials
Sales 2021 0,15 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,38 M - -
Net cash 2021 25,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,8 M 13,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales 2021 77,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart IMMURON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Immuron Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steven Lydeamore Chief Executive Officer
Phillip Allen Hains Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Roger Aston Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dan Peres Chief Medical Officer
Jerry Kanellos Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMURON LIMITED-13.00%14
CSL LIMITED1.64%98 563
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-6.20%45 065
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-22.15%39 160
BIOGEN INC.-17.23%28 818
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-26.31%21 379