Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Immuron Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMC   AU000000IMC7

IMMURON LIMITED

(IMC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:27:25 2023-05-02 am EDT
0.0800 AUD   +1.27%
06:02aImmuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore to present at Coffee Microcaps
GL
06:00aImmuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore to present at Coffee Microcaps
AQ
04/19Immuron Q3 FY23 Business Update Presentation
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore to present at Coffee Microcaps

05/02/2023 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company that has developed two commercially available oral immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of gut mediated diseases, is pleased to provide a copy of the presentation being made today in Melbourne at Coffee Microcaps Conference by our Chief Executive Officer, Steven Lydeamore.

A copy of the presentation slide deck is available on the Company’s website.

https://www.immuron.com.au/corporate-presentations/

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
info@immuron.com        		  


About Travelan®
Travelan® is an orally administered passive immunotherapy that prophylactically reduces the likelihood of contracting travelers’ diarrhea, a digestive tract disorder that is commonly caused by pathogenic bacteria and the toxins they produce. Travelan® is a highly purified tabletized preparation of hyper immune bovine antibodies and other factors, which when taken with meals bind to diarrhea-causing bacteria and prevent colonization and the pathology associated with travelers’ diarrhea. In Australia, Travelan® is a listed medicine on the Australian Register for Therapeutic Goods (AUST L 106709) and is indicated to reduce the risk of Travelers’ Diarrhea, reduce the risk of minor gastro-intestinal disorders and is antimicrobial. In Canada, Travelan® is a licensed natural health product (NPN 80046016) and is indicated to reduce the risk of Travelers’ Diarrhea. In the U.S., Travelan® is sold as a dietary supplement for digestive tract protection.

About Travelers’ diarrhea
Travelers’ diarrhea is a gastrointestinal infection with symptoms that include loose, watery (and occasionally bloody) stools, abdominal cramping, bloating, and fever, Enteropathogenic bacteria are responsible for most cases, with enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC) playing a dominant causative role. Campylobacter spp. are also responsible for a significant proportion of cases. The more serious infections with Salmonella spp. the bacillary dysentery organisms belonging to Shigella spp. and Vibrio spp. (the causative agent of cholera) are often confused with travelers’ diarrhea as they may be contracted while travelling and initial symptoms are often indistinguishable.

About Immuron
Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com


All news about IMMURON LIMITED
06:02aImmuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore to present at Coffee Microcaps
GL
06:00aImmuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore to present at Coffee Microcaps
AQ
04/19Immuron Q3 FY23 Business Update Presentation
GL
04/11Q3 FY23 Business Update Webinar Notification
GL
04/11Q3 FY23 Business Update Webinar Notification
AQ
04/06Immuron Limited Announces Sales Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023
CI
04/06Immuron Q3 Sales reach 150% of 1H Sales
GL
04/06Immuron Q3 Sales reach 150% of 1H Sales
GL
04/06Australian Shares End Eight-Day Winning Streak Amid US Recession Concerns, Weak Liquidi..
MT
04/05Immuron Jumps 14% as Fiscal Q3 Product Sales Surge
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,77 M 0,51 M 0,51 M
Net income 2022 -2,85 M -1,89 M -1,89 M
Net cash 2022 21,9 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,0 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 77,7x
EV / Sales 2022 -5,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart IMMURON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Immuron Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steven Lydeamore Chief Executive Officer
Phillip Allen Hains Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Roger Aston Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dan Peres Chief Medical Officer
Jerry Kanellos Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMURON LIMITED-8.14%12
CSL LIMITED5.10%96 817
BIOGEN INC.12.35%45 031
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-4.63%41 457
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-22.39%25 024
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-8.00%18 836
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer