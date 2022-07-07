Log in
07-07-2022
0.0870 AUD   +8.75%
Immuron Receives European Patent Notification on Drug Composition to Treat Clostridioides difficile Associated Disease

07/07/2022 | 06:01am EDT
MELBOURNE, Australia, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the prevention and treatment of gut mediated pathogens, is pleased to announce that it has received notification of the Intent to Grant a European Patent for compositions and methods for the treatment and/or prophylaxis of Clostridioides difficile associated disease.

Notification of the intent to grant European Patent 14784945.9, entitled “Methods and Compositions for the treatment and/or prophylaxis of Clostridium difficile associated disease,” was received from the European Patent Office.

The European registration once formally granted will add to Immuron's patent position for compositions and methods for the treatment and/or prophylaxis of Clostridioides difficile associated disease in Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

Clostridioides difficile (previously known as Clostridium difficile) infection (CDI) is a disease of the large intestine caused by toxins produced by the spore forming bacterium Clostridioides difficile. CDI can also result in serious disease complications including bowel perforation, toxic megacolon and sepsis, and it can prove fatal in the most severe cases. In recent years, increases in the frequency and severity of CDI have been observed worldwide, as well as an increased risk of community-associated CDI, and CDI in persons previously thought to be low risk. It is estimated that CDI affects up to 1.2% of hospitalized patients in the United States, representing an estimated cost of USD 4.8 billion per year (source: CDC). In Europe, the estimated cost is approximately 3 billion per year, which is likely to increase concomitantly with a more elderly society; more than 134 million Europeans will be >65 years by 2050.

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
info@immuron.com

About Immuron
Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of infectious diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com

 


