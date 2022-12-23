Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Immuron Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMC   AU000000IMC7

IMMURON LIMITED

(IMC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-12-23 am EST
0.0830 AUD   +15.28%
02:02pTop Midday Gainers
MT
01:44pSector Update: Health Care
MT
12:43pImmuron Shares Jump 40%, Come Off Thursday's 52-Week Low
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

Immuron Shares Jump 40%, Come Off Thursday's 52-Week Low

12/23/2022 | 12:43pm EST
By Chris Wack


Immuron Ltd. shares were up 40% to $2.26 after the company said Friday that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to proceed with the clinical evaluation of Travelan.

The stock closed Thursday's session down 17%, after hitting its 52-week low of $1.39 a share.

The company said the Investigational New Drug application to evaluate the efficacy of a single dose of Travelan to prevent infectious diarrhea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli strain H10407 is now active.

As a result of this approval, the company will proceed with its planned clinical trial in the U.S. The safety and protective efficacy of Travelan will be tested using a controlled human infection-model clinical trial design.

Immuron is the sponsor of the IND. The clinical study will be conducted by the Contract Research Organization Pharmaron CPC Inc. at its FDA-inspected facility located in Baltimore.

Recruitment for the Phase II clinical trial is planned for the first half of 2023, with headline results expected by year-end 2023.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1242ET

Financials
Sales 2022 0,77 M 0,51 M 0,51 M
Net income 2022 -2,85 M -1,91 M -1,91 M
Net cash 2022 21,9 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,9 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 77,7x
EV / Sales 2022 -5,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart IMMURON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Immuron Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steven Lydeamore Chief Executive Officer
Phillip Allen Hains Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Roger Aston Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dan Peres Chief Medical Officer
Jerry Kanellos Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMURON LIMITED-28.00%11
CSL LIMITED0.02%93 532
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-8.75%45 626
BIOGEN INC.16.96%40 408
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-43.44%28 340
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.19.59%19 637