    IMC   AU000000IMC7

IMMURON LIMITED

(IMC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:43 2022-12-04 pm EST
0.0860 AUD   +7.50%
06:01aImmuron Submits IND Application To FDA for Travelan
GL
06:00aImmuron Submits IND Application To FDA for Travelan
AQ
01:32aImmuron Files Investigational New Drug Application from the US FDA for Travelan Product
MT
Immuron Submits IND Application To FDA for Travelan

12/05/2022 | 06:01am EST
Highlights:

  • Investigational New Drug (IND) application submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug administration (FDA)
  • Plans in place to initiate a Human clinical trial in 60 healthy volunteers in the USA
  • Clinical Trial to examine a dosing regimen for Travelan more suited for use by the US military
  • Infectious diarrhea is the most common illness reported by travelers

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company that has developed two commercially available oral immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of gut mediated diseases, is pleased to announce that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the US Food and Drug Administration for Travelan®.

The Phase II clinical trial will evaluate the efficacy of a single dose regimen of Travelan® in a controlled human infection model (CHIM) using the enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC) strain H10407. The clinical study aims to enrol up to 60 healthy adult subjects each will be randomly assigned to receive either a once-daily dose of 1200 mg of Travelan® (30 subjects) or placebo (30 subjects).

Immuron is the sponsor of the IND, and the clinical study will be conducted by the Contract Research Organisation Pharmaron CPC, Inc (ASX announcement October 4, 2022) at its FDA inspected clinical research facility located in Baltimore, Maryland in the USA . Dr. Mohamed Al-Ibrahim, MB, ChB, FACP will be the Principal Investigator for the study with recruitment planned to commence in 1H 2023 subject to FDA approval with headline results from the clinical trial expected to be reported by year end 2023.

Infectious diarrhea is the most common illness reported by travelers visiting developing countries and among US troops deployed overseas. The morbidity and associated discomfort stemming from diarrhea decreases daily performance, affects judgment, decreases morale and declines operational readiness. The first line of treatment for infectious diarrhea is the prescription of antibiotics. Unfortunately, in the last decade, several enteric pathogens have an increasing resistance to commonly prescribed antibiotics. In addition, travelers' diarrhea is now recognized by the medical community to result in post-infectious sequelae, including post-infectious Irritable Bowel Syndrome and several post-infectious autoimmune diseases. A preventative treatment that protects against enteric diseases, is a high priority objective for the US Military.

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
info@immuron.com         		  

About Immuron
Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com


