Record half yearly Travelan ® sales of $2,334,969

Total sales of A$2,355,580 in H1, FY24 $1,771,932 increase on H1, FY23 sales 51% higher than pre-pandemic period H1, FY20 sales



MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company is pleased to announce record half yearly sales (unaudited net sales) of its over-the-counter gastrointestinal and digestive health immune supplement Travelan®.

Australia

Sales of Travelan® increased to AUD $1,853,048 in H1, FY24, compared to AUD $260,205 in H1, FY23. Sales increased by $1,054,164 (132%) on the pre-pandemic peak period (H1, FY20).

This increase partially reflects 3 months (May, June, July) of backorders accrued while awaiting GMP Clearance from the TGA.

Australian Bureau of Statistics: short term resident returns in October 2023 were 47% higher than October 2022 and approaching pre-pandemic levels (93% of October 2019)1.

USA

Sales of Travelan® increased to AUD $481,920 in H1, FY24, compared to AUD $295,411 in H1, FY23. Sales were lower by $31,633 (-6%) on the pre-pandemic peak period (H1, FY20).

International Trade Administration Total U.S. citizen international visitor departures from the United States in September 2023 were 17% higher than in September 2022. 2

Immuron’s target departure markets 3, July - September 2023 departures were 1% higher than the pre-pandemic period July - September 2019. 2

Immuron previously reported (July 5, 2023) that it had shipped inventory to Amazon for launch in USA. The Amazon launch continues to progress well with sales ahead of budget. We are now entering the low travel season in USA. Immuron anticipates sales to grow strongly closer to the peak spring / summer travel period.

https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/industry/tourism-and-transport/overseas-arrivals-and-departures-australia/latest-release https://www.trade.gov/sites/default/files/2023-12/US-Outbound-to-World-Regions.xlsx Caribbean, Asia, South America, Central America, Africa, Mexico



This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

