IMMUTEP : OPERATIONAL UPDATE (Form 6-K)

IMMUTEP OPERATIONAL UPDATE

• AIPAC reaches ~72% of events and TACTI-002 recruitment is progressing well

• New data from TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-004 to be reported at ASCO in June 2021

• TACTI-003 clinical trial design enables evaluation of efti in 1st line recurrent or metastatic HNSCC patients to better understand its effect in combination with pembrolizumab

• Robust financial position with cash runway into calendar year 2023, beyond several significant data read-outs

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 7 May 2021 - Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ('Immutep' or 'the Company'), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, provides an update on its clinical and preclinical programs.

Eftilagimod alpha ('efti') Update

AIPAC - Phase IIb clinical trial

The Company is on track to report final overall survival (OS) data from this metastatic breast cancer trial in H2 of calendar year 2021. Currently the trial has reached approximately 72% of events, indicating 72% of total patients with this late-stage cancer had been followed through until death. Immutep previously reported an improving OS trend from initial data from approximately 60% of events at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Conference in December 2020.

TACTI-002 (also designated KEYNOTE-798) - Phase II clinical trial

The study is continuing to enroll 1st line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients (Part A), with 54 patients out of up to 110 patients now enrolled and having received at least the first treatment. Immutep and its collaboration partner, Merck & Co. Inc, Kenilworth, NJ, USA ('MSD') expanded Part A of the TACTI-002 study to up to 110 patients following the encouraging results presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) Congress in November 2020.

Recruitment is also ongoing for patients with 2nd line NSCLC (Part B) which was expanded under the study's Simon's two-stage clinical trial design. Currently, 27 patients of a total of 36 patients have received the first treatment. In 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC, Part C) the recruitment of patients is complete.

Currently the recruitment of TACTI-002 is tracking well and new clinical data from TACTI-002 is planned to be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO) 2021 (4-8 June).

TACTI-003 - a Phase IIb Clinical Trial in 1st line Head and Neck Cancer

Subject to approval by relevant competent authorities, ethics committees and institutional review boards (IRBs), TACTI-003 will evaluate efti in combination with MSD's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) as a first line

