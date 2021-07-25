Log in
    IMM   AU000000IMM6

IMMUTEP LIMITED

(IMM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/23
0.5 AUD   0.00%
Immutep : 2021 EGM Presentation

07/25/2021 | 10:48pm EDT
The global leader in developing

LAG-3 therapeutics

(ASX: IMM, NASDAQ: IMMP)

Extraordinary General Meeting

CEO Presentation

26 July 2021

Notice: Forward Looking Statements

The purpose of the presentation is to provide an update of the business of Immutep Limited ACN 009 237 889 (ASX:IMM; NASDAQ:IMMP). These slides have been prepared as a presentation aid only and the information they contain may require further explanation and/or clarification. Accordingly, these slides and the information they contain should be read in conjunction with past and future announcements made by Immutep and should not be relied upon as an independent source of information. Please refer to the Company's website and/or the Company's filings to the ASX and SEC for further information.

The views expressed in this presentation contain information derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information.

Any forward-looking statements in this presentation have been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions which may prove incorrect and the current intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs about future events are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Immutep's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from assumptions or expectations expressed or implied in this presentation include known and unknown risks. Because actual results could differ materially to assumptions made and Immutep's current intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs about the future, you are urged to view all forward-looking statements contained in this presentation with caution.

This presentation should not be relied on as a recommendation or forecast by Immutep. Nothing in this presentation should be

construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell shares in any jurisdiction. This presentation is authorised for release by Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep Limited.

2

Overview

Immutep

is an innovative biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease

Global leadership position

in LAG-3 with 4 product candidates in immuno-oncology and autoimmune disease

Clinical Potential

Immutep's product candidates have demonstrated clinical potential in a range of indications with high unmet need

3

Collaboration deals

executed with industry leaders

LAG-3 Overview

- Landscape-

LAG-3 Acceleration & Validation

LAG-3 is an exciting and promising immune checkpoint for cancer treatment

Accelerating interest in LAG-3:

  • Over 900 scientific publications dealing with LAG-3
  • More than 80 clinical trials evaluating 19 LAG-3 product candidates in development
  • Close to 20,000 patients estimated to be enrolled in clinical trials around the globe

Recent LAG-3 validation:

  • Interaction between LAG-3 and MHC class II was recently validated by pharma company Bristol Myers Squibb with Phase III data
  • Its anti-LAG-3 antibody is helping patients with melanoma to live significantly longer without disease progression (PFS)

Immutep is the leading LAG-3

immunotherapy biotech

It is the only company with four LAG-3 related compounds each

with a different mechanism of action.

5

LAG-3 Scientific Publications

Source: PubMed

LAG-3 Clinical Trials

Source: GlobalData, May 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Immutep Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 02:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5,24 M 3,85 M 3,85 M
Net income 2021 -28,4 M -20,9 M -20,9 M
Net Debt 2021 9,80 M 7,21 M 7,21 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 381 M 281 M 280 M
EV / Sales 2021 74,5x
EV / Sales 2022 35,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart IMMUTEP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Immutep Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUTEP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,50 AUD
Average target price 1,18 AUD
Spread / Average Target 135%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Voigt Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
David Fang Finance Director & Assistant Secretary
Russell John Howard Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Triebel Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Deanne Miller COO, Co-Secretary & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMUTEP LIMITED20.48%296
MODERNA, INC.233.90%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG24.05%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.39.02%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-25.21%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-16.87%28 525