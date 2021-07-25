Immutep : 2021 EGM Presentation

The global leader in developing
LAG-3 therapeutics
(ASX: IMM, NASDAQ: IMMP)
Extraordinary General Meeting
CEO Presentation
Immutep
is an innovative biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease
Global leadership position
in LAG-3 with 4 product candidates in immuno-oncology and autoimmune disease
Clinical Potential
Immutep's product candidates have demonstrated clinical potential in a range of indications with high unmet need
Collaboration deals
executed with industry leaders
LAG-3 Acceleration & Validation
LAG-3 is an exciting and promising immune checkpoint for cancer treatment
Accelerating interest in LAG-3:
-
Over 900 scientific publications dealing with LAG-3
-
More than 80 clinical trials evaluating 19 LAG-3 product candidates in development
-
Close to 20,000 patients estimated to be enrolled in clinical trials around the globe
Recent LAG-3 validation:
-
Interaction between LAG-3 and MHC class II was recently validated by pharma company Bristol Myers Squibb with Phase III data
-
Its anti-LAG-3 antibody is helping patients with melanoma to live significantly longer without disease progression (PFS)
Immutep is the leading LAG-3
immunotherapy biotech
It is the only company with four LAG-3 related compounds each
with a different mechanism of action.
LAG-3 Scientific Publications
Source: PubMed
LAG-3 Clinical Trials
Source: GlobalData, May 2021
