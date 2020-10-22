Immutep : Activities Report and Appendix 4C

ASX/Media Release

IMMUTEP QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT & APPENDIX 4C

Encouraging clinical results from TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-004 trials of eftilagimod alpha

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 22 October 2020 - Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, provides an update on the ongoing development of its product candidates, eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321") and IMP761, and the activity of its new and existing partners.

"Over the quarter, we have continued to report further supportive data from our trials of efti in multiple cancers. This has built a strong pool of data to discuss with potential out licensing and collaboration partners. We already have committed partnerships in place with five of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies: Merck, Pfizer, Merck MSD, Novartis and GSK, plus our partner in China, EOC Pharma, giving us confidence that we can build on our LAG-3 leadership position," said Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep.

Eftilagimod Alpha Clinical Updates

TACTI-002 - Phase II clinical trial

Immutep presented encouraging interim results from its TACTI-002 trial in two poster presentations at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020 in September 2020. These results showed three patients had complete responses (complete disappearance of all lesions) to the combination therapy of efti with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab). Two of these patients had second line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and one had first line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Pleasingly, five partial responses were reported from patients (across both indications) with negative (< 1%) or moderate PD-L1 expression. Pembrolizumab monotherapy is typically less effective in these patients.

A median Progression Free Survival (PFS) of 4.3 months was achieved for patients with second line HNSCC and 47% of these patients were progression free at the 6-month landmark in this very aggressive late stage disease. For 1st line NSCLC patients, median PFS continues to improve and is 11.8 months. The combination treatment continues to be safe and well tolerated with no new safety signals reported thus far.

In August, Immutep enrolled and safely dosed the last patient for Stage 1 of Part B (2nd line NSCLC) of TACTI-002, completing recruitment of this stage. Recruitment is also complete for both stages of Part A (1st line NSCLC) and is ongoing for Stage 2 of Part C (2nd line HNSCC). Pending the Data Monitoring Committee's recommendation, Immutep will consider opening Stage 2 of Part B for recruitment. Overall, recruitment for the trial continues to progress well, with 92 out of up to 109 patients now enrolled.

TACTI-002 is evaluating the combination of efti with Merck & Co's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in up to 109 patients with second line HNSCC or NSCLC in first and second line.

INSIGHT-004 - Phase I clinical trial

Immutep also reported improving interim data from its INSIGHT-004 trial of efti at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020 in September 2020. In the trial 41.7% of patients showed a Partial Response to the combination therapy of efti and avelumab, building on the previous interim data of 33%.