Immutep : Announces Abstract Accepted for Mini Oral Presentation at ESMO's European Lung Cancer Congress 2023

2 nd line NSCLC patients refractory to anti-PD-(L)1 treatment have few therapeutic options, and the addition of efti to pembrolizumab may help these patients by reverting anti-PD-(L)1 therapy resistance

83% of patients that were studied for Tumor Growth Kinetics showed deceleration (50%) in tumour growth or shrinkage (33%) of target lesions

Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 8.3% and Disease Control Rate (DCR) of 33% and responses were confirmed and durable with patients on study 19+ months

Important additional final data on safety and efficacy including Overall Survival (OS) from Part B of TACTI-002 will be presented in a Mini Oral presentation at ELCC 2023

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 23, 2023 -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces that new data evaluating eftilagimod alpha in combination with pembrolizumab from Part B of the TACTI-002 Phase II trial in 2nd line PD-X refractory non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients has been accepted for a Mini Oral presentation at ESMO's European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC) 2023 taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark and virtually from 29 March to 1 April 2023.

The PD-X refractory, NSCLC patients in Part B of the TACTI-002 Phase II trial represent a difficult-to-treat patient population. All enrolled patients (N=36) had confirmed progression (i.e., two consecutive scans) after standard of care 1st line treatment with anti-PD-X therapy including a majority that received anti-PD-X therapy and chemotherapy. Additionally, most patients had low or negative PD-L1 expression.

TACTI-002 (Part B) Abstract ( #11MO )

Title : Final data from a phase II study (TACTI-002) of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3) & pembrolizumab 2nd line metastatic NSCLC patients resistant to PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors

Presentation session : Mini Oral

Presenter : Margarita Majem, MD, PhD, Department of Medical Oncology, Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau

Lecture T ime : 31 March 2023, 08:25-08:30AM

The abstract (#11MO) will be available here on the ELCC 2023 website. The related Mini Oral Presentation with new and updated final data that are not part of the abstract will made available on 31 March 2023 at 08:25AM, CEST and will subsequently be posted on the Posters & Publications section of Immutep's website.

About Immutep

Immutep is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune disease. We are pioneers in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and our diversified product portfolio harnesses its unique ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com.

