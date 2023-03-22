Advanced search
    IMM   AU000000IMM6

IMMUTEP LIMITED

(IMM)
03/22/2023
0.2750 AUD   -1.79%
03/22Immutep : Announces Abstract Accepted for Mini Oral Presentation at ESMO's European Lung Cancer Congress 2023
03/14Immutep Starts Phase 2/3 Trial in Metastatic Breast Cancer
03/14Immutep Announces Initiation of Phase II/III Trial for Eftilagimod Alpha plus Paclitaxel in Metastatic Breast Cancer
Immutep : Announces Abstract Accepted for Mini Oral Presentation at ESMO's European Lung Cancer Congress 2023

03/22/2023 | 08:43pm EDT
Media Release

  • 2nd line NSCLC patients refractory to anti-PD-(L)1 treatment have few therapeutic options, and the addition of efti to pembrolizumab may help these patients by reverting anti-PD-(L)1 therapy resistance
  • 83% of patients that were studied for Tumor Growth Kinetics showed deceleration (50%) in tumour growth or shrinkage (33%) of target lesions
  • Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 8.3% and Disease Control Rate (DCR) of 33% and responses were confirmed and durable with patients on study 19+ months
  • Important additional final data on safety and efficacy including Overall Survival (OS) from Part B of TACTI-002 will be presented in a Mini Oral presentation at ELCC 2023

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 23, 2023 -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces that new data evaluating eftilagimod alpha in combination with pembrolizumab from Part B of the TACTI-002 Phase II trial in 2nd line PD-X refractory non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients has been accepted for a Mini Oral presentation at ESMO's European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC) 2023 taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark and virtually from 29 March to 1 April 2023.

The PD-X refractory, NSCLC patients in Part B of the TACTI-002 Phase II trial represent a difficult-to-treat patient population. All enrolled patients (N=36) had confirmed progression (i.e., two consecutive scans) after standard of care 1st line treatment with anti-PD-X therapy including a majority that received anti-PD-X therapy and chemotherapy. Additionally, most patients had low or negative PD-L1 expression.

TACTI-002 (Part B) Abstract(#11MO)
Title: Final data from a phase II study (TACTI-002) of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3) & pembrolizumab 2nd line metastatic NSCLC patients resistant to PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors
Presentation session: Mini Oral
Presenter: Margarita Majem, MD, PhD, Department of Medical Oncology, Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau
Lecture Time: 31 March 2023, 08:25-08:30AM

The abstract (#11MO) will be available here on the ELCC 2023 website. The related Mini Oral Presentation with new and updated final data that are not part of the abstract will made available on 31 March 2023 at 08:25AM, CEST and will subsequently be posted on the Posters & Publications section of Immutep's website.

About Immutep
Immutep is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune disease. We are pioneers in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and our diversified product portfolio harnesses its unique ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com.

Australian Investors/Media:
Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 (0)406 759 268; cstrong@citadelmagnus.com

U.S. Media:
Chris Basta, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
+1 (631) 318 4000; chris.basta@immutep.com

Disclaimer

Immutep Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 00:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5,11 M 3,42 M 3,42 M
Net income 2023 -43,0 M -28,7 M -28,7 M
Net cash 2023 49,5 M 33,1 M 33,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 -5,71x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 246 M 164 M 164 M
EV / Sales 2023 38,5x
EV / Sales 2024 33,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,28 AUD
Average target price 1,15 AUD
Spread / Average Target 311%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Voigt Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
David Fang Finance Director & Assistant Secretary
Russell John Howard Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Triebel Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Deanne Miller COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMUTEP LIMITED3.64%167
MODERNA, INC.-15.32%58 662
LONZA GROUP AG18.34%43 181
SEAGEN INC.55.56%37 406
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.97%36 543
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.87%23 638
