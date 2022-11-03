ASX/Media Release

Immutep Announces Abstract Highlighting Eftilagimod Alpha Selected

for SITC 2022 Annual Meeting Press Conference

Late-breaking abstract one of nine abstracts selected by

SITC Communications Committee to be showcased at the SITC 2022 Press Conference

Company to host Webcast on Thursday, 10th November at 5 PM ET

to discuss data in Late-Breaking Oral Abstract Presentation

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 04 November 2022 - Immutep Limited(ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces its late-breaking abstract titled "Combining the antigen- presenting cell activator eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3)and pembrolizumab: efficacy results from the 1st line non-smallcell lung cancer cohort of TACTI-002(Phase II)" has been selected by the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Communications Committee to be presented at the SITC 2022 Annual Meeting Press Conference.

Of the more than 1,500 abstracts SITC receivedfor its 37th annual meeting, nine have been chosen for the SITC press conferencethat will be held virtually from 11:30 am - 1 pm ET on Tuesday, 8th November. Wade T. Iams, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Vanderbilt-IngramCancer Center Division of Hematology / Oncology, will provide a brief presentation on the late-breakingabstract for eftilagimod alpha ("efti"), a first- in-classsoluble LAG-3protein, in combination with pembrolizumab in 1L NSCLC patients. He will also partake in a short Q&A session with two SITC expert discussants.

Additional clinical data from the TACTI-002 Phase II trial will be made available at 11:10 - 11:40 am ET on Thursday, 10th November, during Dr. Iams oral presentation. Further details on this presentation are available here.

Immutep also plans to hold a webcast after the presentation at SITC to discuss the data and results, as well as to provide an update on the Company's business. Details are as follows:

Webcast Details

Date & Time Thursday, 10 November 2022, at 5 pm U.S. ET Friday, November 11, at 9 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) Registration Webcast Link Questions Investors are invited to submit questions in advance via immutep@citadelmagnus.com Replay A replay will be available at www.immutep.com from the day after the event

