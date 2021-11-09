ASX/Media Release
Immutep Announces Publication of AIPAC, TACTI-002 and TACTI-003 Abstracts
for SITC 2021 Annual Meeting & AIPAC Global Webcast Details
-
Data from Phase IIb AIPAC, including final Overall Survival data, reported in a separate announcement
-
Encouraging Objective Response Rate (ORR) of 29.7% (11/37), including 5 Complete Responses in 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) patients in Part C of Phase II TACTI-002 trial
-
TACTI-002trial (Part C) shows encouraging antitumor activity
-
Total of 154 1st line HNSCC patients, unselected for PD-L1 expression, will be recruited into Phase II TACTI-003 study to determine ORR as primary endpoint
-
Global Investor Webcast to be held at 8 am on 17 November 2021 (Sydney time) - details below
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 10 November 2021 - Immutep Limited(ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce that data from its AIPAC, TACTI-002and TACTI-003studies have been published in abstracts available via the links below on the SITC 2021 Annual Meeting's official website or the Company's website.
Three poster presentations with additional data and commentary that are not included in the abstracts will be available onhttps://www.sitcancer.org/2021/homefrom 12 November 2021, at 7 am EST and made available on Immutep's website at www.immutep.com.
TACTI-002
Title:Results from a Phase II study of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) and pembrolizumab in patients with PD-L1 unselected metastatic 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
Abstract: https://www.immutep.com/files/content/investor/presentation/2021/SITC/TACTI- 002_Abstract_SITC%202021_final.pdf
TACTI-003
Title: A Phase II study of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) and pembrolizumab in patients unselected for PD-L1 expression in first line metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
Abstract: https://www.immutep.com/files/content/investor/presentation/2021/SITC/TACTI- 003_Abstract_SITC%202021_final.pdf
AIPAC
Note: A separate announcement detailing the AIPAC results has also been released today.
Immutep Limited, Level 12, 95 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000
ABN: 90 009 237 889
Title:Final results from AIPAC: A phase IIb comparing eftilagimod alpha (a soluble LAG-3 protein) vs. placebo in combination with weekly paclitaxel in HR+ HER2- MBC.
Abstract: https://www.immutep.com/files/content/investor/presentation/2021/SITC/AIPAC_ Abstract_SITC%202021_final.pdf
Webcast Details
Immutep will present the AIPAC data in a global webcast for investors. Details are as follows:
About Immutep
Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders.
Immutep's current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321"), a soluble LAG-3 protein, which is a first-in-class antigen presenting cell (APC) activator being explored in cancer and infectious disease. Immutep is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease.
Additional LAG-3 products, including antibodies for immune response modulation, are being developed by Immutep's large pharmaceutical partners.
Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.
Further information can be found on the Company's website www.immutep.comor by contacting:
Australian Investors/Media:
Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 (0)406 759 268; cstrong@citadelmagnus.com
U.S. Media:
Tim McCarthy, LifeSci Advisors
+1 (212) 915.2564; tim@lifesciadvisors.com
This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Immutep Limited.
Immutep Limited, Level 12, 95 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000
ABN: 90 009 237 889
Disclaimer
Immutep Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 13:03:09 UTC.