Immutep Announces Publication of AIPAC, TACTI-002 and TACTI-003 Abstracts

for SITC 2021 Annual Meeting & AIPAC Global Webcast Details

Data from Phase IIb AIPAC, including final Overall Survival data, reported in a separate announcement

Encouraging Objective Response Rate (ORR) of 29.7% (11/37), including 5 Complete Responses in 2 nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) patients in Part C of Phase II TACTI-002 trial

trial (Part C) shows encouraging antitumor activity Total of 154 1 st line HNSCC patients, unselected for PD-L1 expression, will be recruited into Phase II TACTI-003 study to determine ORR as primary endpoint

line HNSCC patients, unselected for PD-L1 expression, will be recruited into Phase II TACTI-003 study to determine ORR as primary endpoint Global Investor Webcast to be held at 8 am on 17 November 2021 (Sydney time) - details below

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 10 November 2021 - Immutep Limited(ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce that data from its AIPAC, TACTI-002and TACTI-003studies have been published in abstracts available via the links below on the SITC 2021 Annual Meeting's official website or the Company's website.

Three poster presentations with additional data and commentary that are not included in the abstracts will be available onhttps://www.sitcancer.org/2021/homefrom 12 November 2021, at 7 am EST and made available on Immutep's website at www.immutep.com.

TACTI-002

Title:Results from a Phase II study of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) and pembrolizumab in patients with PD-L1 unselected metastatic 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

Abstract: https://www.immutep.com/files/content/investor/presentation/2021/SITC/TACTI- 002_Abstract_SITC%202021_final.pdf

TACTI-003

Title: A Phase II study of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) and pembrolizumab in patients unselected for PD-L1 expression in first line metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

Abstract: https://www.immutep.com/files/content/investor/presentation/2021/SITC/TACTI- 003_Abstract_SITC%202021_final.pdf

AIPAC

Note: A separate announcement detailing the AIPAC results has also been released today.

