Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Immutep Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMM   AU000000IMM6

IMMUTEP LIMITED

(IMM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immutep Announces Publication of AIPAC, TACTI-002 and TACTI-003 Abstracts for SITC 2021 Annual Meeting & AIPAC Global Webcast Details

11/09/2021 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX/Media Release

Immutep Announces Publication of AIPAC, TACTI-002 and TACTI-003 Abstracts

for SITC 2021 Annual Meeting & AIPAC Global Webcast Details

  • Data from Phase IIb AIPAC, including final Overall Survival data, reported in a separate announcement
  • Encouraging Objective Response Rate (ORR) of 29.7% (11/37), including 5 Complete Responses in 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) patients in Part C of Phase II TACTI-002 trial
  • TACTI-002trial (Part C) shows encouraging antitumor activity
  • Total of 154 1st line HNSCC patients, unselected for PD-L1 expression, will be recruited into Phase II TACTI-003 study to determine ORR as primary endpoint
  • Global Investor Webcast to be held at 8 am on 17 November 2021 (Sydney time) - details below

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 10 November 2021 - Immutep Limited(ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce that data from its AIPAC, TACTI-002and TACTI-003studies have been published in abstracts available via the links below on the SITC 2021 Annual Meeting's official website or the Company's website.

Three poster presentations with additional data and commentary that are not included in the abstracts will be available onhttps://www.sitcancer.org/2021/homefrom 12 November 2021, at 7 am EST and made available on Immutep's website at www.immutep.com.

TACTI-002

Title:Results from a Phase II study of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) and pembrolizumab in patients with PD-L1 unselected metastatic 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

Abstract: https://www.immutep.com/files/content/investor/presentation/2021/SITC/TACTI- 002_Abstract_SITC%202021_final.pdf

TACTI-003

Title: A Phase II study of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) and pembrolizumab in patients unselected for PD-L1 expression in first line metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

Abstract: https://www.immutep.com/files/content/investor/presentation/2021/SITC/TACTI- 003_Abstract_SITC%202021_final.pdf

AIPAC

Note: A separate announcement detailing the AIPAC results has also been released today.

Immutep Limited, Level 12, 95 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

ABN: 90 009 237 889

Title:Final results from AIPAC: A phase IIb comparing eftilagimod alpha (a soluble LAG-3 protein) vs. placebo in combination with weekly paclitaxel in HR+ HER2- MBC.

Abstract: https://www.immutep.com/files/content/investor/presentation/2021/SITC/AIPAC_ Abstract_SITC%202021_final.pdf

Webcast Details

Immutep will present the AIPAC data in a global webcast for investors. Details are as follows:

Date & Time:

8.00 am AEDT (Sydney) Wednesday 17 November 2021

4.00 pm EST (New York) Tuesday 16 November 2021

10.00 pm CET (Berlin) Tuesday 16 November 2021

Register:

https://fnn.webex.com/fnn/onstage/g.php?MTID=ef12af93633b5d17a2e4e176fcac2f070

Questions:

Investors are invited to submit questions in advance via immutep@citadelmagnus.com.

About Immutep

Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders.

Immutep's current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321"), a soluble LAG-3 protein, which is a first-in-class antigen presenting cell (APC) activator being explored in cancer and infectious disease. Immutep is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease.

Additional LAG-3 products, including antibodies for immune response modulation, are being developed by Immutep's large pharmaceutical partners.

Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.immutep.comor by contacting:

Australian Investors/Media:

Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS

+61 (0)406 759 268; cstrong@citadelmagnus.com

U.S. Media:

Tim McCarthy, LifeSci Advisors

+1 (212) 915.2564; tim@lifesciadvisors.com

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Immutep Limited.

Immutep Limited, Level 12, 95 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

ABN: 90 009 237 889

Disclaimer

Immutep Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 13:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMMUTEP LIMITED
11/03IMMUTEP GRANTED CHINESE PATENT FOR EFTILAGIMOD ALPHA, A SOLUBLE LAG-3 PROTEIN, IN COMBI..
PU
11/02Immutep Secures Chinese Patent for Anti-Cancer Lead Product Candidate
MT
11/01Immutep granted chinese patent for eftilagimod alpha, a soluble lag-3 protein, in combi..
PU
10/29Immutep Receives Positive Feedback From European Medicines Agency About Efti to Treat B..
MT
10/29Immutep Receives Positive EMA Scientific Advice for Further Clinical Development of Eft..
AQ
10/29Immutep Limited Receives Positive EMA Scientific Advice for Further Clinical Developmen..
CI
10/29Immutep receives positive EMA scientific advice for further clinical development of eft..
PU
10/29Immutep Receives Scientific Advice for Clinical Development of Cancer Drug
MT
10/28Immutep receives EMA scientific advice in Phase 3 in MBC
PU
10/28Immutep Limited Receives EMA Scientific Advice for Phase 3 in MBC
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMMUTEP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1,69 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
Net income 2022 -38,0 M -28,2 M -28,2 M
Net cash 2022 58,1 M 43,1 M 43,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 557 M 414 M 414 M
EV / Sales 2022 296x
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart IMMUTEP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Immutep Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUTEP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,66 AUD
Average target price 1,11 AUD
Spread / Average Target 69,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Voigt Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
David Fang Finance Director & Assistant Secretary
Russell John Howard Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Triebel Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Deanne Miller COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMUTEP LIMITED57.83%414
MODERNA, INC.134.21%99 205
LONZA GROUP AG25.67%58 110
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.40.37%48 046
SEAGEN INC.8.69%34 808
CELLTRION, INC.-45.13%22 788