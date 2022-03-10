Log in
    IMM   AU000000IMM6

IMMUTEP LIMITED

(IMM)
Immutep : Application for quotation of securities - IMM

03/10/2022 | 05:46pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

IMMUTEP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday March 11, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

IMM

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

12,117,014

14/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

IMMUTEP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

009237889

1.3

ASX issuer code

IMM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

11/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

IMMAN : CONVERTIBLE NOTES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

IMM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

1,718,853

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

14/3/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

14/3/2022

For personal use only

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

14/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

12,117,014

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The securities are being issued on conversion of Convertible Notes.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

2,059,892.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Convertible Notes (ASX:IMMAN) being converted into 12,117,014 Fully Paid ordinary shares (ASX:IMM).

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Immutep Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:45:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
