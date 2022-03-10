|
Immutep : Application for quotation of securities - IMM
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
IMMUTEP LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday March 11, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
|
ASX +security
|
|
Number of +securities to
|
|
code
|
Security description
|
be quoted
|
Issue date
|
IMM
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
12,117,014
|
14/03/2022
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
IMMUTEP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
|
1.2
|
Registered number type
|
Registration number
|
ACN
|
009237889
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
IMM
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
11/3/2022
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
IMMAN : CONVERTIBLE NOTES
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
IMM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
1,718,853
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
14/3/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
14/3/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
Issue date
14/3/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
12,117,014
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The securities are being issued on conversion of Convertible Notes.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
2,059,892.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Convertible Notes (ASX:IMMAN) being converted into 12,117,014 Fully Paid ordinary shares (ASX:IMM).
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
Disclaimer
Immutep Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:45:17 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
