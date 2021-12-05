Immutep : Change in substantial holding

For personal use only

Form604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme - Immutep Limited ACN/ ARSN 009 237 889 1. Detailsofsubstantialholder(1) Name The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNYMC) and each Group Entity listed in Annexure A (Group Entity), (together BNYMC Group) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) There was a change in the interests of the Substantial holder on 02 December 2021

The previous notice was given to the company on 16 November 2021

The previous notice was dated 15 November 2021

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached toall thevoting shares in thecompany or voting interests inthe schemethat thesubstantial holder or an associate (2) hada relevant interest (3) in whenlast required, and whennow required, togive asubstantial holding noticetothecompany or scheme, are as follows:

Classof securities(4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary shares 263,793,069 30.89% 255,139,199* 29.87%*

See Note 1 in Annexure C

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each changein, or changeinthenature of, arelevant interest of the substantial holder or an associateinvotingsecurities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last requiredtogiveasubstantial holding noticeto thecompany or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of Consideration Class and Person's votes change relevant interest change (6) giveninrelation number of affected changed to change (7) securities affected See Annexure B

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder invoting securities after thechangeare as follows: