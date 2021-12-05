Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Immutep Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMM   AU000000IMM6

IMMUTEP LIMITED

(IMM)
  Report
Immutep : Change in substantial holding

12/05/2021 | 04:32pm EST
For personal use only

604 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme -

Immutep Limited

ACN/ ARSN

009 237 889

1. Detailsofsubstantialholder(1)

Name

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNYMC) and each Group Entity listed in Annexure A (Group Entity),

(together BNYMC Group)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the

Substantial holder on

02 December 2021

The previous notice was given to the company on 16 November 2021

The previous notice was dated

15 November 2021

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached toall thevoting shares in thecompany or voting interests inthe schemethat thesubstantial holder or an associate (2) hada relevant interest (3) in whenlast required, and whennow required, togive asubstantial holding noticetothecompany or scheme, are as follows:

Classof securities(4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary shares

263,793,069

30.89%

255,139,199*

29.87%*

  • See Note 1 in Annexure C

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each changein, or changeinthenature of, arelevant interest of the substantial holder or an associateinvotingsecurities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last requiredtogiveasubstantial holding noticeto thecompany or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

change (6)

giveninrelation

number of

affected

changed

to change (7)

securities

affected

See Annexure B

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder invoting securities after thechangeare as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person

Nature of

Class and

Person's votes

relevant

holder of

entitled to

relevant

number of

interest

securities

be

interest (6)

securities

registered

See Annexure C

For personal use only

604 page 2/2 15 July 2001

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceasedto be associates of, or have changedthe nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder inrelation to voting interestsinthecompany or schemeareasfollows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

BNYMC and each Group Entity

Each Group Entity is an associate of BNYMC pursuant to section 12(2)(a) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as each entity is directly or indirectly owned and

controlled by BNYMC.

6. Addresses

The addresses of personsnamedinthis formare as follows:

Name

Address

The Bank of New York Mellon

240 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10286 USA

Corporation

Each Group Entity

240 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10286 USA

Signature

print name

AndrewWeiser

capacity Attorney-In-Fact

sign here

Date 03 December 2021

For personal use only

Annexure A

This is Annexure A of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder given by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its related bodies corporate

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is the ultimate parent company of a corporate group comprised of a large number of operating and holding companies. Details of the entities directly owned and controlled by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are listed below.

  • The Bank of New York Mellon
  • Pershing Group LLC
  • Pershing LLC

print name Andrew Weiser

capacity

Attorney-In-Fact

sign here

date

__ 03 December 2021

________

Annexure B

For personal use only

This is Annexure B of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder given by The

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its related bodies corporate

Changes in relevant interests

Person whose relevant interest

Consideration given in

Class and number of

Person's votes

Date of change

Nature of Change

securities affected

changed

relation to change

affected

(Ordinary Shares)

16-Nov-21

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of Securities

N/A

(3,123,900)

(3,123,900)

17-Nov-21

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of Securities

N/A

(1,600,000)

(1,600,000)

22-Nov-21

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of Securities

N/A

(541,180)

(541,180)

23-Nov-21

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of Securities

N/A

(237,000)

(237,000)

24-Nov-21

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of Securities

N/A

(226,890)

(226,890)

01-Dec-21

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of Securities

N/A

(2,430,000)

(2,430,000)

02-Dec-21

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of Securities

N/A

(494,900)

(494,900)

Print Name - Andrew Weiser

Capacity - Attorney - In - Fact

Sign Here

Date - 03 December 2021

Annexure C

For personal use only

This is Annexure C of 2 pages referred to in Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder given by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its related bodies corporate

Present relevant interests

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest

Class and number of

securities

The Bank of New York

Remote Interest Held Under Deposit Agreement

255,139,109

Mellon (BNYM)

ordinary shares

Relevant interest under section 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) arising from BNYM having

the limited power to dispose of,or control the exercise of

a power to dispose of, securities deposited with or held

by BNYM (or its custodian or agent) in its capacity as

depositary administering an ADR program for Immutep

Limited (Company) under the Deposit Agreement dated

April 16, 2012 between the Company, holders of

American depositary receipts (ADRs) and BNYM

(Deposit Agreement). [*See Note 1 below].

BNYMC Group (other than

Relevant interest under section 608(3)(a) and/or section

255,139,109

BNYM)

608(3)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) being a

ordinary shares

relevant interest held through a body corporate (namely

BNYM) in which the voting power of each other entity in

the BNYMC Group is above 20%, or that each other

entity in the BNYMC Group controls.

[*See Note 1 and Note 2 below]

Pershing LLC

Relevant interest under sections 608(1) of the

90 ordinary shares

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) arising from Pershing LLC

being the registered owner of the securities.

BNYMC Group (other than

Relevant interest under section 608(3)(a) and/or section

90 ordinary shares

Pershing LLC)

608(3)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) being a

relevant interest held through a body corporate (namely

Pershing LLC) in which the voting power of each other

entity in the BNYMC Group is above 20%, or that each

other entity in the BNYMC Group controls.

[*See Note 2 below]

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Immutep Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 21:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
