Immutep : Change in substantial holding

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme -
Immutep Limited
ACN/ ARSN
009 237 889
1. Detailsofsubstantialholder(1)
Name
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNYMC) and each Group Entity listed in Annexure A (Group Entity),
(together BNYMC Group)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
There was a change in the interests of the
Substantial holder on
02 December 2021
The previous notice was given to the company on 16 November 2021
The previous notice was dated
15 November 2021
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached toall thevoting shares in thecompany or voting interests inthe schemethat thesubstantial holder or an associate (2) hada relevant interest (3) in whenlast required, and whennow required, togive asubstantial holding noticetothecompany or scheme, are as follows:
Classof securities(4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary shares
263,793,069
30.89%
255,139,199*
29.87%*
See Note 1 in Annexure C
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each changein, or changeinthenature of, arelevant interest of the substantial holder or an associateinvotingsecurities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last requiredtogiveasubstantial holding noticeto thecompany or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of
Consideration
Class and
Person's votes
change
relevant interest
change (6)
giveninrelation
number of
affected
changed
to change (7)
securities
affected
See Annexure B
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder invoting securities after thechangeare as follows:
Holder of
Registered
Person
Nature of
Class and
Person's votes
relevant
holder of
entitled to
relevant
number of
interest
securities
be
interest (6)
securities
registered
See Annexure C
604 page 2/2 15 July 2001
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceasedto be associates of, or have changedthe nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder inrelation to voting interestsinthecompany or schemeareasfollows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
BNYMC and each Group Entity
Each Group Entity is an associate of BNYMC pursuant to section 12(2)(a) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as each entity is directly or indirectly owned and
controlled by BNYMC.
6. Addresses
The addresses of personsnamedinthis formare as follows:
Name
Address
The Bank of New York Mellon
240 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10286 USA
Corporation
Each Group Entity
240 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10286 USA
Signature
print name
AndrewWeiser
capacity Attorney-In-Fact
sign here
Date 03 December 2021
Annexure A
This is Annexure A of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder given by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its related bodies corporate
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is the ultimate parent company of a corporate group comprised of a large number of operating and holding companies. Details of the entities directly owned and controlled by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are listed below.
The Bank of New York Mellon
Pershing Group LLC
Pershing LLC
print name Andrew Weiser
capacity
Attorney-In-Fact
sign here
date
__ 03 December 2021
________
Annexure B
This is Annexure B of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder given by The
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its related bodies corporate
Changes in relevant interests
Person whose relevant interest
Consideration given in
Class and number of
Person's votes
Date of change
Nature of Change
securities affected
changed
relation to change
affected
(Ordinary Shares)
16-Nov-21
The Bank of New York Mellon
Transfer out of Securities
N/A
(3,123,900)
(3,123,900)
17-Nov-21
The Bank of New York Mellon
Transfer out of Securities
N/A
(1,600,000)
(1,600,000)
22-Nov-21
The Bank of New York Mellon
Transfer out of Securities
N/A
(541,180)
(541,180)
23-Nov-21
The Bank of New York Mellon
Transfer out of Securities
N/A
(237,000)
(237,000)
24-Nov-21
The Bank of New York Mellon
Transfer out of Securities
N/A
(226,890)
(226,890)
01-Dec-21
The Bank of New York Mellon
Transfer out of Securities
N/A
(2,430,000)
(2,430,000)
02-Dec-21
The Bank of New York Mellon
Transfer out of Securities
N/A
(494,900)
(494,900)
Print Name - Andrew Weiser
Capacity - Attorney - In - Fact
Sign Here
Date - 03 December 2021
Annexure C
This is Annexure C of 2 pages referred to in Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder given by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its related bodies corporate
Present relevant interests
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest
Class and number of
securities
The Bank of New York
Remote Interest Held Under Deposit Agreement
255,139,109
Mellon (BNYM)
ordinary shares
Relevant interest under section 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) arising from BNYM having
the limited power to dispose of,or control the exercise of
a power to dispose of, securities deposited with or held
by BNYM (or its custodian or agent) in its capacity as
depositary administering an ADR program for Immutep
Limited (Company) under the Deposit Agreement dated
April 16, 2012 between the Company, holders of
American depositary receipts (ADRs) and BNYM
(Deposit Agreement). [*See Note 1 below].
BNYMC Group (other than
Relevant interest under section 608(3)(a) and/or section
255,139,109
BNYM)
608(3)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) being a
ordinary shares
relevant interest held through a body corporate (namely
BNYM) in which the voting power of each other entity in
the BNYMC Group is above 20%, or that each other
entity in the BNYMC Group controls.
[*See Note 1 and Note 2 below]
Pershing LLC
Relevant interest under sections 608(1) of the
90 ordinary shares
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) arising from Pershing LLC
being the registered owner of the securities.
BNYMC Group (other than
Relevant interest under section 608(3)(a) and/or section
90 ordinary shares
Pershing LLC)
608(3)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) being a
relevant interest held through a body corporate (namely
Pershing LLC) in which the voting power of each other
entity in the BNYMC Group is above 20%, or that each
other entity in the BNYMC Group controls.
[*See Note 2 below]
