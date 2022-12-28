Immutep : Corporate Presentation

Unlocking the power of the adaptive & innate immune system with LAG-3 therapeutics.
Immutep Overview
Pioneering LAG-3 Therapeutics
Immutep is a a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies that address significant market opportunities in oncology and autoimmune disease.
Compelling Clinical Data
Lead candidate eftilagimod alpha (efti) has shown compelling efficacy and favourable safety in multiple solid tumours. Strength of clinical data, including doubling of overall response rates to anti-PD-1 monotherapy, led to oral presentations at the prestigious ASCO & SITC conferences in 2022.
Collaborations with Industry Leaders
3
Immutep LAG-3 Pipeline
ONCOLOGY
AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE
Program
Indication
1st Line HNSCC
1st Line NSCLC, 2nd Line HNSCC,
PD-X Refractory 2nd Line NSCLC
Metastatic Melanoma
Eftilagimod Alpha
Renal Cell Carcinoma
Urothelial Cancer
Soluble LAG-3
MHC class II Agonist
Advanced Solid Tumours
1st Line NSCLC
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
HR+/HER2- MBC & TNBC
MBC & Solid Tumours
Anti-LAG-3
Undisclosed
Small Molecule
Solid Tumours & Blood Cancer
LAG525
Triple Negative Breast Cancer
Antagonist Antibody
Melanoma
Solid Tumours
Triple Negative Breast Cancer
GSK'781
Ulcerative Colitis
Depleting Antibody
Psoriasis
Healthy Subjects
IMP761
Agonist Antibody
Undisclosed
Preclinical
Phase I
TACTI-003 | Efti+Pembrolizumab a
TACTI-002 | Efti+Pembrolizumab a
TACTI-mel | Efti+Pembrolizumab a
P003 | Efti Monotherapy ¥
INSIGHT-005 | Efti+Avelumab §, b
INSIGHT-004 | Efti+Avelumab §, b
INSIGHT-003 | Efti+Pembro+Chemo §
EFTISARC-NEO | Efti+Pembro+Radiotherapy §
AIPAC | Efti+Paclitaxel
Efti+Paclitaxel and Efti+Pembrolizumab #
Phase II
Late Stage*
Commercial Rights
Global Rights
ex-China
Efti China Rights
Global Rights
Global Rights
Global Rights
Global Rights
Information in pipeline chart current as of December 2022;For EOC's China rights, Immutep may receive undisclosed milestones plus royalties; LAG525 - ClinicalTrials.gov (for Novartis' global rights, Immutep mayreceive undisclosed milestones plus royalties); GSK2831781 - ClinicalTrials.gov (for GSK's global
4 rights, Immutep may receive up to ₤64m in total upfront payments and milestones, plus royalties); * Late stage refers to Phase IIb clinical trials or more clinically advanced clinical trials; # Conducted by EOC in China. Immutep has no control over either the trials. ¥ First-in-mandose-escalation study of Efti monotherapy with doses ranging from 50µg, 250µg, 1.25mg, 6.25mg & 30mg given sub-Q every 2 weeks for 12 weeks in total. § Investigator Initiated Trials controlled by lead investigator & therefore Immutep has no control over this clinical trial; a In combination with KEYTRUDA®; b In combination with BAVENCIO®.
LAG-3: A Validated Immune Checkpoint
Regulatory approval of immunotherapies (IO) targeting CTLA-4,PD-1, and now LAG-3* immune checkpoints (IC) highlight
the immune system's powerful role in fighting cancer. Unfortunately, up to 80% of patients do not respond
to IC monotherapy, driving a need for new approaches to achieve superior clinical outcomes.
Anti-CTLA-4 approved 2011;
Anti-PD-1's approved 2014;
Anti-LAG-3 combined with anti-PD-1 approved 2022;
>$2 billion sales in 2021
>$24 billion combined sales in 2021
BMS est. >$4 billion sales in 2029 **
Immutep has multiple collaborations with large pharma and is well-positioned to take a leading role in IO approaches that safely deliver on the promise of increased efficacy & durability for cancer patients.
5 *LAG-3 discovered by Immutep's CMO & CSO, Prof Frédéric Triebel; **JPM 2022 Presentation; Non-Risk Adjusted Sales subject to positive registrational trials and health authority approval Note: CTLA-4 = Cytotoxic T lymphocyte Antigen-4,PD-1 = Programmed Cell Death Protein-1,LAG-3 = Lymphocyte Activating Gene-3.
