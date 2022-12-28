Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Immutep Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMM   AU000000IMM6

IMMUTEP LIMITED

(IMM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:24 2022-12-28 pm EST
0.2700 AUD   -1.82%
12/23Sector Update: Healthcare Stocks Show Little Movement Friday
MT
12/23Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Still Looking for Direction as Biotechs Weigh
MT
12/23Immutep Plans Q1 Launch of Phase 2 of Trial of Breast Cancer Tandem Treatment
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immutep : Corporate Presentation

12/28/2022 | 05:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unlocking the power of the adaptive & innate immune system with LAG-3 therapeutics.

I Corporate Presentation - December 2022 (ASX: IMM, NASDAQ: IMMP)

Forward-Looking Statements

The purpose of the presentation is to provide an update of the business of Immutep Limited ACN 009 237 889 (ASX:IMM; NASDAQ:IMMP). These slides have been prepared as a presentation aid only and the information they contain may require further explanation and/or clarification. Accordingly, these slides and the information they contain should be read in conjunction with past and future announcements made by Immutep and should not be relied upon as an independent source of information. Please refer to the Company's website and/or the Company's filings to the ASX and SEC for further information.

The views expressed in this presentation contain information derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information.

Any forward looking statements in this presentation have been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions which may prove incorrect and the current intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs about future events are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Immutep's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from assumptions or expectations expressed or implied in this presentation include known and unknown risks. Because actual results could differ materially to assumptions made and Immutep's current intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs about the future, you are urged to view all forward looking statements contained in this presentation with caution.

This presentation should not be relied on as a recommendation or forecast by Immutep. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell shares in any jurisdiction.

This presentation is authorised for release by the CEO of Immutep Limited.

2

Immutep Overview

Pioneering LAG-3 Therapeutics

Immutep is a a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies that address significant market opportunities in oncology and autoimmune disease.

Compelling Clinical Data

Lead candidate eftilagimod alpha (efti) has shown compelling efficacy and favourable safety in multiple solid tumours. Strength of clinical data, including doubling of overall response rates to anti-PD-1 monotherapy, led to oral presentations at the prestigious ASCO & SITC conferences in 2022.

Collaborations with Industry Leaders

3

Immutep LAG-3 Pipeline

ONCOLOGY

AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE

Program

Indication

1st Line HNSCC

1st Line NSCLC, 2nd Line HNSCC,

PD-X Refractory 2nd Line NSCLC

Metastatic Melanoma

Eftilagimod Alpha

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Urothelial Cancer

Soluble LAG-3

MHC class II Agonist

Advanced Solid Tumours

1st Line NSCLC

Soft Tissue Sarcoma

HR+/HER2- MBC & TNBC

MBC & Solid Tumours

Anti-LAG-3

Undisclosed

Small Molecule

Solid Tumours & Blood Cancer

LAG525

Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Antagonist Antibody

Melanoma

Solid Tumours

Triple Negative Breast Cancer

GSK'781

Ulcerative Colitis

Depleting Antibody

Psoriasis

Healthy Subjects

IMP761

Agonist Antibody

Undisclosed

Preclinical

Phase I

TACTI-003 | Efti+Pembrolizumab a

TACTI-002 | Efti+Pembrolizumab a

TACTI-mel | Efti+Pembrolizumab a

P003 | Efti Monotherapy ¥

INSIGHT-005 | Efti+Avelumab §, b

INSIGHT-004 | Efti+Avelumab §, b

INSIGHT-003 | Efti+Pembro+Chemo §

EFTISARC-NEO | Efti+Pembro+Radiotherapy §

AIPAC | Efti+Paclitaxel

Efti+Paclitaxel and Efti+Pembrolizumab #

Phase II

Late Stage*

Commercial Rights

Global Rights

ex-China

Efti China Rights

Global Rights

Global Rights

Global Rights

Global Rights

Information in pipeline chart current as of December 2022;For EOC's China rights, Immutep may receive undisclosed milestones plus royalties; LAG525 - ClinicalTrials.gov (for Novartis' global rights, Immutep mayreceive undisclosed milestones plus royalties); GSK2831781 - ClinicalTrials.gov (for GSK's global

4 rights, Immutep may receive up to ₤64m in total upfront payments and milestones, plus royalties); * Late stage refers to Phase IIb clinical trials or more clinically advanced clinical trials; # Conducted by EOC in China. Immutep has no control over either the trials. ¥ First-in-mandose-escalation study of Efti monotherapy with doses ranging from 50µg, 250µg, 1.25mg, 6.25mg & 30mg given sub-Q every 2 weeks for 12 weeks in total. § Investigator Initiated Trials controlled by lead investigator & therefore Immutep has no control over this clinical trial; a In combination with KEYTRUDA®; b In combination with BAVENCIO®.

LAG-3: A Validated Immune Checkpoint

Regulatory approval of immunotherapies (IO) targeting CTLA-4,PD-1, and now LAG-3* immune checkpoints (IC) highlight

the immune system's powerful role in fighting cancer. Unfortunately, up to 80% of patients do not respond

to IC monotherapy, driving a need for new approaches to achieve superior clinical outcomes.

Anti-CTLA-4 approved 2011;

Anti-PD-1's approved 2014;

Anti-LAG-3 combined with anti-PD-1 approved 2022;

>$2 billion sales in 2021

>$24 billion combined sales in 2021

BMS est. >$4 billion sales in 2029 **

Immutep has multiple collaborations with large pharma and is well-positioned to take a leading role in IO approaches that safely deliver on the promise of increased efficacy & durability for cancer patients.

5 *LAG-3 discovered by Immutep's CMO & CSO, Prof Frédéric Triebel; **JPM 2022 Presentation; Non-Risk Adjusted Sales subject to positive registrational trials and health authority approval Note: CTLA-4 = Cytotoxic T lymphocyte Antigen-4,PD-1 = Programmed Cell Death Protein-1,LAG-3 = Lymphocyte Activating Gene-3.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Immutep Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 22:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMMUTEP LIMITED
12/23Sector Update: Healthcare Stocks Show Little Movement Friday
MT
12/23Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Still Looking for Direction as Biotechs ..
MT
12/23Immutep Plans Q1 Launch of Phase 2 of Trial of Breast Cancer Tandem Treatment
MT
12/23Immutep Has Successful Type C Meeting With FDA
DJ
12/23Immutep Announces Successful Meeting with the FDA on Eftilagimod Alpha plus Chemotherap..
AQ
12/23Immutep Gets US FDA Guidance for Clinical Trial of Breast Cancer Treatment
MT
12/22Immutep Limited Announces the Results of Positive Follow-Up Type C Meeting with the US ..
CI
12/15Immutep : Bell Potter - Analyst Outlook & Stock Picks for 2023
PU
12/15Wilsons - Healthcare In 2023 : Our Top Six
PU
12/08Immutep Limited Announces the Successful Scale-Up of the Manufacturing of its Lead Prod..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMMUTEP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4,40 M 2,97 M 2,97 M
Net income 2023 -40,2 M -27,1 M -27,1 M
Net cash 2023 87,5 M 59,0 M 59,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 -4,70x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 242 M 163 M 163 M
EV / Sales 2023 35,1x
EV / Sales 2024 6,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart IMMUTEP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Immutep Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUTEP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,28 AUD
Average target price 1,15 AUD
Spread / Average Target 319%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Voigt Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
David Fang Finance Director & Assistant Secretary
Russell John Howard Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Triebel Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Deanne Miller COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMUTEP LIMITED-41.84%169
MODERNA, INC.-21.62%69 218
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-28.07%37 694
LONZA GROUP AG-40.63%36 120
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.40.29%28 581
SEAGEN INC.-19.14%23 210