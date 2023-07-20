Unlocking the power of the immune system to fight cancer and autoimmune disease.
Immutep Highlights
Novel science and
Compelling
Validation through
Global presence;
Substantial market
advanced pipeline
clinical data
partnerships
strong balance sheet
opportunity
Pioneering LAG-3
First-in-class eftilagimod
Multiple partnerships
Global presence and strong
Efti has safely improved
immunotherapy in cancer
alpha (efti) has generated
and collaborations with
IP across diversified LAG-3
clinical outcomes for cancer
& autoimmune diseases.
compelling clinical efficacy
large pharma.
portfolio. Well-funded with
patients with anti-PD-(L)1
Three clinical assets and
with favourable safety
cash runway to Q1 CY2026.
therapies and chemo
two earlier stage programs.
across several cancers.*
creating large opportunity.
*(1) Combining the antigen-presenting cell activator eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3) and pembrolizumab: efficacy results from the 1st line non-small cell lung cancer cohort of TACTI-002 (Phase II) - SITC 2022 Oral Presentation; (2) Biomarker and multivariate analyses results from AIPAC: A phase IIb study
3 comparing eftilagimod alpha (a soluble LAG-3 protein) to placebo in combination with weekly paclitaxel in HR+ HER2- metastatic breast carcinoma. ESMO - May 2022; (3) Results from a Phase II study of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) and pembrolizumab in patients with PD-L1 unselected metastatic 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) SITC 2021.
Deep Pipeline
ONCOLOGY
Program
Indication
1L Head & Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)
Eftilagimod Alpha
1L Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC),
2L HNSCC, PD-X Refractory 2L NSCLC
Soluble LAG-3 Protein
Urothelial Cancer
1L NSCLC
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer & TNBC
Metastatic Breast Cancer & Solid Tumors
Anti-LAG-3
Undisclosed
Small Molecule
Solid Tumors & Blood Cancer
LAG525
Triple Negative Breast Cancer
Anti-LAG-3
Melanoma
Antibody
Solid Tumors
Triple Negative Breast Cancer
Preclinical
Phase I
TACTI-003 | Efti+Pembrolizumab a
TACTI-002 | Efti+Pembrolizumab a
INSIGHT-005 | Efti+Avelumab §, b
INSIGHT-003 | Efti+Pembro+Chemo §
EFTISARC-NEO | Efti+Pembro+Radiotherapy §
AIPAC-003 | Efti+Paclitaxel
Efti+Paclitaxel and Efti+Pembrolizumab #
Phase II
Late Stage*
Collaborations
Commercial Rights
Global Rights
ex-China
Efti China Rights
Global Rights
Global Rights
AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE
GSK'781
Ulcerative Colitis
Depleting LAG-3
Psoriasis
Antibody
Healthy Subjects
IMP761
Undisclosed
Agonist LAG-3
Antibody
Global Rights
Global Rights
Information in pipeline chart current as of May 2023;AIPAC-003 Phase II/III trial expected to begin Q1'2023. For EOC's China rights, Immutep may receive undisclosed milestones plus royalties; LAG525 - ClinicalTrials.gov (for Novartis' global rights, Immutep may receive milestones plus royalties); GSK2831781 -
4 ClinicalTrials.gov (for GSK's global rights, Immutep may receive milestones plus royalties), Phase II in Ulcerative Colitis discontinued. * Late stage refers to active Phase IIb clinical trials or more clinically advanced clinical trials; # Conducted by EOC in China. Immutep has no control over either the trials. § Investigator Initiated Trials controlled by lead investigator & therefore Immutep has no control over this clinical trial; a In combination with KEYTRUDA®; b In combination with BAVENCIO®.
Immuno-Oncology (IO) Landscape
LAG-3 is one of three Immune Checkpoints with Regulatory Approvals
Timeline of Immune Checkpoint Discovery*
Evolution of Immuno-Oncology Therapies**
OPDIVO &
KEYTRUDA
OPDIVO &
Yervoy
& chemo
Relatlimab
(anti-LAG-3)
Yervoy
OPDIVO
(anti-CTLA-4)
(anti-PD-1)
KEYTRUDA
(anti-PD-1)
2011
'12
'13
'14
'15
'16
'17
'18
'19
'20
'21
2022
The immune system's role in fighting cancer has led to regulatory approval of
immuno-oncology therapies targeting the immune checkpoints CTLA-4,PD-1, and LAG-3
LAG-3 is unique in that its (1) inhibition on T cell receptor signalling and (2) activation of dendritic cells both engage the immune system to fight cancer
5 *Checkpoint Inhibitors: Applications for Autoimmunity, Springer, September 2017Current Allergy and Asthma Reports 17(10) DOI:10.1007/s11882-017-0740-z. ** Yervoy (ipilimumab), OPDIVO (nivolumab), KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Opdualag (nivolumab + relatlimab)
