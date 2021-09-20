Immutep : ESMO 2021 – INSIGHT - Stratum D Poster

* clinical progression, no response data according o RECIST 1.1 existing; ** low PD-L1 and MSS stable;

Results

The trial was completed with 12 patients (cohort 1: gastric, gallbladder, colon,

pleural mesothelioma; cohort 2: gastric, gastroesophageal, anal, rectum, cervix uteri).

No dose limiting toxicities occurred. With data cut off from 14-May-2021, 10 serious adverse events were reported, none of them related (4 in 3 pts coh 1 [1 acute renal insufficiency grade 5 in 1 pt, 2 ileus grade 3 in 1 pt, 1 hearing impaired grade 4 in 1 pt] and 6 in 4 pts coh 2 [1 anal hemorrhage and 1 gallbladder obstruction in 1 pt, 1 eye pain and 1 feeding tube dislocation in 1 pt, each grade 3, 1 skin infection grade 2, 1 diffuse myocardial fibrosis grade 5]. 1 AE of special interest (AESI) possibly related with avelumab (sarcoidosis grade 1) occurred. 2 pts completed max treatment with 24 cycles.

In coh 1, 47 adverse events (AEs; grade 1-2, 29; grade 3, 14; grade 4, 3; grade 5, 1) occurred in 5 pts. Most common grade 1-2 AEs were nausea, pain in 33%, 33% of the pts. Most common grade 3 AEs were ileus, vomiting in 33%, 33% of the pts. 2 AEs grade 4 (hearing impaired, sepsis) and 1 AE grade 5 (acute renal insufficiency) were reported. All AEs grade 3-5 were considered causally unrelated.

In coh 2, 51 adverse events (AEs; grade 1-2, 29; grade 3, 19; grade 4, 2; grade 5, 1) occurred in 5 pts. The most common grade 1-2 AE was hypothyroidism in 33% of the pts. 1 AE grade 5 (diffuse myocardial fibrosis) was reported. Only 1 AE grade 3-5 was considered causally related (urinary tract infection grade 3 related with avelumab).

5 pts showed partial response as best response (2 coh 1: colon, pleural

mesothelioma; 3 coh 2: gastric, anal, cervical), 1 stable disease with clinical progression (coh 2) (all but one of these pts still alive), 5 disease progressions acc. to RECIST 1.1 (3 coh 1, 2 coh 2), 1 clinical progression (coh 1).

Activity was also observed in pre-treatednon-immunogenictumors. In the entire study population 75% were still alive, 66.7% of cohort 1, 83.3% of cohort 2.

Table 2: Summarized SAEs by patients

SAE Cohort 1 Cohort 2 Total 800mg avelumab + 6mg efti 800mg evelumab + 30mg efti n=6 (%) n=6 (%) n=12 (%) Patients with at least one SAE 3 (50%) 4 (67%) 7 (58%) Patients with at least one SAE 0 (0%) 0 (0%) 0 (0%) with relation to study treatment

First author conflicts of interest

TOG had an advisory role for Lilly, MSD Oncology, Bayer, SERVIER, BMS and Roche, served as speaker for Lilly, MSD, Servier, and received research funding from Deutsche Foraschungsgemeinschaft, Deutsche Krebshilfe, Gemeinsamer Bundesausschuss and AstraZeneca