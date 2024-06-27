TACTI-003 Topline Data Update for Patients with Any PD-L1 Expression (Cohort A) & Negative PD-L1 Expression (Cohort B)
in 1L HNSCC and Overview of TACTI-004 Pivotal Phase III in 1L NSCLC
Global Webcast Presentation - Thursday, June 27th, at 9AM AEST (Wednesday, June 26th, at 7PM ET)
Unlocking the power of the immune system to fight cancer and autoimmune disease
Pioneering LAG-3 Immunotherapy Portfolio
LAG-3
Antigen-presenting
T Cell
cells (APC)
MHC
Class II
Immutep has designed multiple first-in-class
therapeutics targeting either MHC Class II molecules on antigen-presenting cells (APC) or LAG-3 on T-cells to fight cancer & autoimmune disease
Targeting MHC Class II on APCs#
Targeting LAG-3 on T cells
Efti
LAG525*
Anti-LAG-3
GSK'781*
IMP761
Soluble LAG-3
Blocking LAG-3
small molecule
Depleting LAG-3
Agonist LAG-3
fusion protein
antibody
antibody
antibody
Oncology
Oncology
Autoimmune Disease
Immune Stimulation
Immune Stimulation
Immune Suppression
3 # MHC Class II = Major Histocompatibility Complex Class II. * LAG525 (leramilimab) is out-licensed to Novartis. The clinical-stage asset, GSK'781 is being transitioned back to Immutep as the licensing agreement has been terminated with an effective date of 30 May 2024.
Deep LAG-3 Pipeline in Oncology & Autoimmune Diseases
Program
Indication
Preclinical
Phase I
Phase II
Late Stage#
Collaborations
Commercial Rights
ONCOLOGY
AUTOIMMUNE
DISEASE
1L Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
TACTI-004 | Efti + Pembrolizumab + Chemo a
1L Head & Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)
TACTI-003 | Efti + Pembrolizumab a
1L NSCLC, 2L HNSCC, PD-X Refractory 2L NSCLC
TACTI-002 | Efti + Pembrolizumab a
Eftilagimod Alpha
1L Non-Squamous NSCLC
INSIGHT-003 | Efti + Pembrolizumab + Chemo §
Soluble LAG-3 Protein
Urothelial Cancer
INSIGHT-005 | Efti + Avelumab §, b
& MHC Class II agonist
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
EFTISARC-NEO | Efti + Pembro + Radiotherapy §
HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer & TNBC
AIPAC-003 | Efti + Paclitaxel
Metastatic Breast Cancer & Solid Tumors
Efti + Paclitaxel and Efti + Pembrolizumab ##
Anti-LAG-3
Undisclosed
Small Molecule
Solid Tumors & Blood Cancer
LAG525
Triple Negative Breast Cancer
Anti-LAG-3
Melanoma
Antibody
Solid Tumors
Triple Negative Breast Cancer
IMP731*
Ulcerative Colitis
Psoriasis
Depleting LAG-3
Antibody
Healthy Subjects
IMP761**
Agonist LAG-3
Undisclosed
Antibody
Global Rights
ex-China
Efti China Rights
Global Rights
Global Rights
Global Rights
Information in pipeline chart current as of June 2024. For EOC's China rights, Immutep may receive undisclosed milestones plus royalties; LAG525 (ieramilimab)- ClinicalTrials.gov (for Novartis' global rights, Immutep may receive milestones plus royalties); Immutep has no control over the trials.
§ Investigator Initiated Trials controlled by lead investigator & therefore Immutep has no control over these clinical trials. a In combination with KEYTRUDA®. b In combination with BAVENCIO®. # Late stage refers to active Phase IIb clinical trials or more clinically advanced clinical trials. ## Conducted by EOC
in China.* IMP731 - The clinical-stage asset GSK'781 is being transitioned back to Immutep as the licensing agreement has been terminated with an effective date of 30 May 2024. ** IMP761 - Phase I study to launch mid-CY2024.
Differentiated Approach in Oncology
Efti has complementary action with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) like anti-PD-(L)1 therapy
Activated Dendritic Cell
Innate
Adaptive
Anti-PD-1
Immunity
Immunity
antibody
NK
CXCL10
CD8+
Cell
T Cell
PD-1
APC
Efti
T Cell
Monocyte
IFN-ƴ
CD4+
T Cell
Efti's unique activation of antigen-presenting cells (e.g. dendritic cells, monocytes) engages the adaptive and innate immune system, which complements anti-PD-(L)1 therapy to fight cancer
- Efficacy across "hot", "tepid", "cold" tumours in patients with high, low, negative PD-L1 expression
- Additionally, efti in combination with anti-PD-(L)1 has a favourable safety profile
Clinical Trials Target Large Addressable Markets
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
HR+/HER2-/TNBC Breast Cancer
drug market estimated at
Head & Neck Cancer
drug market estimated at
drug market estimated at
US$ 24 billion
US$ 12 billion
US$ 3 billion
*Efti has FDA Fast Track designation in 1L NSCLC and 1L HNSCC
6 Market size estimates are based on intelligence data extracted from GlobalData in June 2024 (estimations 2024 for 8MM: FR, DE, IT, JP, ES, UK, US, China), and Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 22, 264-265 (23 Jan 2023) doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41573-023-00017-9
TACTI-003
First Line Head & Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (1L HNSCC)
Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Overview:
- Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) encompasses a spectrum of heterogeneous diseases originating in the oral cavity, pharynx, and larynx
- HNSCC is a complex disease involving distinct anatomical sites and with varying etiological factors including smoking, alcohol consumption and infection with Human Papilloma Virus (HPV)
Epidemiology:
- More than 890,000 HNSCC diagnoses and 450,000 deaths per annum worldwide1
- Up to ~100,000 estimated to develop metastatic disease in 8MM countries2
- 5-yearsurvival for metastatic HNSCC is 39.3%3 and varies depending on the anatomical site of cancer origin
TACTI-003 included cancers that originate from the areas delineated by red boxes
Image: © 2012 T. Winslow LLC (US govt has certain rights); (1) Johnson, D.E., Burtness, B., Leemans, C.R. et al. Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Nat Rev Dis Primers 6, 92 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41572-020-00224-3. (2) Extracted from GlobalData in June 2024, 8 Major
8 Markets (8MM): US, China, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK. (3) Epidemiology, Risk Factors, and Prevention of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma. Barsouk et. al. Med Sci (Basel). 2023 Jun; 11(2): 42.
Treatment Landscape in 1L HNSCC
High unmet need:
- Overall Survival in first line HNSCC is ~12 months
PD-L1 expression:
- PD-L1expression as measured by Combined Proportion Score (CPS) is an FDA approved predictive biomarker in 1L HNSCC for anti-PD-1 therapy
- Patients are grouped by high (CPS ≥20), low (CPS 1-19), and negative (CPS <1) PD-L1 expression1. Generally, high PD-L1 expressors respond best, low respond sub-optimally, and negative have negligible responses to anti-PD-1 therapies.
- Currently, there are no effective chemotherapy-free treatments for patients with negative PD-L1 expression
High unmet medical need for well tolerated and
efficacious treatment options
Recurrent, unresectable, or metastatic disease not amenable to curative RT or surgery
PD-L1 positive tumor
PD-L1 negative tumor
CPS >1 / CPS >20
CPS <1
Pembrolizumab /
Pembrolizumab
Cetuximab /
doublet chemo
mono
doublet chemo
Further Lines of Therapies
Different chemotherapy alone or in combination (platinum, taxane, methotrexate,
cetuximab…) or anti-PD-1 if not received before
Simplified based on NCCN Guidelines Head and Neck Cancers and EHNS-ESMO-ESTRO Clinical Practice Guidelines
9 The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved pembrolizumab in combination with ChT as first-line treatment regardless of PD-L1 expression and pembrolizumab alone for patients with PD-L1-expressing tumours (CPS >1). In contrast, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved pembrolizumab with or without ChT only for patients with a CPS >1. Source: DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.annonc.2020.07.011
TACTI-003 /KEYNOTE-PNC-34 Trial Overview
Efti + anti-PD-1 therapy has FDA Fast Track designation in recurrent or metastatic 1L HNSCC
Cohort A
Randomization
PD-L1 CPS >1
Pembrolizumab + Efti
(i.v. 400 mg q6w; s.c 30mg q2w)
N=138
1:1
Pembrolizumab Monotherapy
(i.v. 400 mg q6w)
ORR, PFS, OS, PK,
biomarker, safety and tolerability
Cohort B
PD-L1 CPS <1
N=33
Pembrolizumab + Efti
(i.v. 400 mg q6w; s.c 30mg q2w)
- Randomized, multicenter Phase IIb trial evaluating efti in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) in first line recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (1L HNSCC). A total of 171 patients enrolled in 29 clinical sites across nine countries (US, UK, ES, UA, AU, RO, UA, DK, DE):
- Cohort A (N=138) - Patients with any PD-L1 expression (CPS >1) randomized 1:1 evaluating efti + KEYTRUDA® versus KEYTRUDA monotherapy
- Cohort B (N=33) - Patients with negative PD-L1 expression (CPS <1), which could not be randomized as KEYTRUDA monotherapy is not approved in CPS <1
- Primary endpoint is Overall Response Rate (ORR) among evaluable patients (>= 1 post baseline CT), according to RECIST1.1
- Secondary endpoints include Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival, ORR (iRECIST), and Disease Control Rate
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved pembrolizumab in combination with ChT as first-line treatment regardless of PD-L1 expression and pembrolizumab alone for patients with PD-L1-expressing tumours (CPS >1). In contrast, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved pembrolizumab
10 with or without ChT only for patients with a CPS >1. Source: DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.annonc.2020.07.011. Approval based on KN-048. Immutep conducts this clinical trial and has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as MSD outside the US and Canada).
