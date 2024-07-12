Global Webcast Slides for TACTI-003 Positive Data in Patients with Negative PD-L1 Expression (Cohort B)
Presented at ESMO Virtual Plenary session at 18:30-19:30 Central European Time (CEST), July 11, 2024
Global Webcast Presentation - July 12th, at 9am AEST (July 11th, at 7pm ET)
Complementary Effect of Efti with KEYTRUDA
- Eftilagimod alfa: a soluble LAG-3protein and MHC Class II agonist that leads to an enhanced immune response by activating antigen presenting cells (APCs), leading to the activation/proliferation of CD8+ T cells and other anti-cancer immune cells/chemokines.
- KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab): current standard-of-care that antagonizes PD-1 receptor on T cells, enhancing the immune response against cancer cells.
Efti directly targets MHC Class II on APCs, having an agonistic effect. Complementary effect with KEYTRUDA leading to efficacy across "hot", "tepid", "cold" tumours and in patients with high, low, and negative PD-L1 expression.
3 MHC: major histocompatibility complex. KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.
Treatment Landscape for CPS <1 Patients
PD-L1 expression:
- PD-L1expression as measured by Combined Proportion Score (CPS) is an FDA- approved predictive biomarker in 1L HNSCC for anti-PD-1 therapy
Limited treatment options for CPS <1 patients:
- All approved treatment combinations contain chemotherapy
- KEYTRUDA monotherapy has ~5% ORR, 2.1 months median PFS, and ~8 months median OS in negative PD-L1 patients* and is not approvedin CPS <1
- KEYTRUDA with chemotherapy has ~31% ORR, 4.7 months median PFS, and ~11 months median OS in CPS <1. Cetuximab (anti-EGFR antibody) plus chemotherapy leads to slightly higher ORR/PFS, but similar OS.*
- Important Note: Quality and Duration of Responses (DOR) and stable diseases are decisive in translating into survival. Typically, DOR is much better with IO-only therapies (e.g., DOR for KEYTRUDA monotherapy is 22.6 months vs. 6.7 months when combined with chemotherapy**).
High unmet medical need for well tolerated and efficacious
treatment options for patients with CPS <1
Recurrent, unresectable, or metastatic disease not amenable
to curative RT or surgery and CPS <1
Keytruda /
Cetuximab /
doublet chemo
doublet chemo
Further Lines of Therapies
Different chemotherapy alone or in combination (platinum,
taxane, methotrexate, cetuximab…) or anti-PD-1 if not
received before
Simplified based on NCCN Guidelines Head and Neck Cancers and EHNS-ESMO-ESTRO Clinical Practice Guidelines
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved KEYTRUDA in combination with ChT as first-line treatment regardless of PD-L1 expression and KEYTRUDA alone for patients with PD-L1-expressing tumours (CPS >1). In contrast, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has
4 approved KEYTRUDA with or without ChT only for patients with a CPS >1. Source: DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.annonc.2020.07.011 *Burtness et al., J Clin Oncol 2022, DOI https://doi.org/10.1200/JCO.21.02198; **DOR data from KN-048 trial, Burtness et al., The Lancet 2019, https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(19)32591-7
TACTI-003 /KEYNOTE-PNC-34 Study Design
TACTI-003: a multicentre, randomised open-label Phase IIb trial with 2 cohorts.
Today's focus: Cohort B*: CPS <1, patients
treated with efti and KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab)
Treatment: eftilagimod 30 mg s.c. Q2W + KEYTRUDA IV 400 mg Q6W for max. 2 years. Radiological assessments performed Q9W for 36 weeks, thereafter Q12W and assessed locally by Investigator.
Primary endpoint:ORR in evaluable patients by RECIST 1.1
Secondary endpointsinclude ORR by iRECIST, PFS, OS, PK, biomarker, safety and tolerability
5 CPS: combined positive score; OS: overall survival; PD-L1: programmed cell death ligand 1; PFS: progression free survival; Q(2,3..)W: every (2,3..) weeks; Note 1 cycle= 6 weeks.*No randomisation.
Patient Demographics & Baseline Characteristics
Baseline parameters
N=311
Median age, years (range)
64 (23-83)
Female / Male, %
25.8 / 74.2
ECOG PS 0 / 1, %
32.3 / 67.7
Current / Ex-smoker / Never smoker %
25.8 / 61.3 / 12.9
Primary tumour, %
Oral cavity
29.0
Oropharynx (HPV + / - )
35.5 (12.9 / 22.6)
Hypopharynx
3.2
Larynx
32.3
Baseline disease status, %
Local only
16.1
Local and metastatic
22.6
Metastatic only
61.3
- 33 patients were recruited at 14 sites across 6 countries between Apr 2022-Oct 2023, of which 31 patients were evaluable
- CPS used for randomisation/enrolment was assessed using FDA-approved kit (IHC 22C3 pharmDx)
- Of patients (oropharynx) with mandatory HPV status (N=11), ~64% are HPV negative2
- Baseline characteristics overall comparable to KN-048
- Median exposure for efti of 23.7 weeks (range: 0.1-63.3) and for KEYTRUDA 22.1 weeks (0.1-63.1)
6 Data cut-off date: March 11, 2024. 1Evaluable population: ≥1 evaluable post-baseline scan. 2 in patients with primary oropharyngeal tumours only N=11 (4 pts HPV+ / 7 pts HPV-)
Continued Strong Safety Profile
Summary of TEARs (Safety population)
Safety parameters, n (%)
N=33
Any TEARs
24 (72.7)
Any TEARs with Grade ≥3
5 (15.2)
Any TEARs Leading to Discontinuation of Study Treatment1
3 (9.1)2
- No new safety signals were observed
- Immune-mediatedadverse reactions seen in 39.4% (no grade 4-5; Grade 3 (9.1%)) → in line with expectations for KEYTRUDA monotherapy
- Local injection site reactions were observed in 18.2% of patients (all Grade 1) → in line with expectations for efti treatment
Most frequent TEAEs (Safety population)
Preferred term (incidence ≥15%), n (%)
N=33
Fatigue
7 (21.2)
Weight decreased
6 (18.2)
Hypothyroidism
6 (18.2)
Pyrexia
5 (15.2)
Arthralgia
5 (15.2)
Gamma-glutamyltransferase increased
5 (15.2)
Anaemia
5 (15.2)
7
Data cut-off date: March 11, 2024. TEAE: treatment-emergent adverse event; TEAR: treatment-emergent adverse reaction.
1 Study treatment: eftilagimod and/or KEYTRUDA. 2 Immune thrombocytopenia (G4), Immune-mediated hepatitis (G3), Laryngeal obstruction (G4).
Tumour Response Rate Among Highest Recorded in CPS <1
Best objective response1, n (%)
RECIST 1.1
iRECIST
N=31
N=31
Complete response
3 (9.7)
3 (9.7)
Partial response
8 (25.8)
9 (29.0)
Stable disease
7 (22.6)
8 (25.8)
Progressive disease
13 (41.9)
11 (35.5)
ORR, [95% CI]2
11 (35.5)
12 (38.7)
[19.2-54.6]
[21.8-57.8]
DCR, [95% CI]2
18 (58.1)
20 (64.5)
[39.1-75.5]
[45.4-80.8]
Key Takeaways:
- ORR of 35.5% and DCR of 58.1%, according to RECIST 1.1
- The 35.5% ORR is among the highest recorded for a chemo-free approach in 1L HNSCC patients with negative PD-L1 (CPS <1)
- ~10% complete responses
- Responses are observed regardless of HPV status*
Data cut-off date: March 11, 2024; 1Per Investigator read. 2 Calculated using Clopper-Pearson method.
8 * In patients with primary oropharyngeal tumours only (1/4 HPV-positive and 2/7 HPV-negative patients were responders)
Tumour Shrinkage in 60% of Patients
Change in Tumour Burden
**
- ~60% of patients experienced tumour shrinkage
- Despite deep responses in target lesions, two patients not counted as responders:
- One patient (*) with pseudoprogression later had a confirmed partial response (PR) according to iRECIST yet not RECIST 1.1 (more details on next slide)
- Another patient (**) with -71% shrinkage in target lesion diameters at week 27 had progression in a non-target lesion
9 Data cut-off date: March 11, 2024; 1 Responses per RECIST 1.1, Investigator-assessed. Includes one complete response with a best % change of -47%. This patient had one target lesion of the lymph node, which shrunk to <10 mm.
Confirmed Partial Response per iRECIST after Pseudoprogression
Patient remains on treatment after 14+ months Assessment by iRECIST
55-year-old male; HNSCC of oropharyngeal origin (HPV negative)
- Patient had two malignant lymph nodes (LN) as target lesions and one LN non-target lesion (NTL) at baseline
- The target lesions started to shrink at week 9, yet the appearance of a new lesion (NL) led to progressive disease according to RECIST 1.1
- Patient stayed on treatment according to protocol*
- Further decrease in target lesions and disappearance of the new lesion resulted in confirmed partial response (iPR) from week 27 onwards according to iRECIST
- Later at week 48, the NTL (lymph node) also shrunk to non-pathological size (<10 mm)
- Patient remains on treatment after 14+ months
10 Data cut-off date: March 11, 2024; LN ~ Lymph Node; NL ~ New Lesion; TL ~ Target Lesion; NTL ~ Non-Target Lesion. * Treatment related decisions based on iRECIST principles
