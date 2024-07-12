Global Webcast Presentation - July 12th, at 9am AEST (July 11th, at 7pm ET)

Global Webcast Slides for TACTI-003 Positive Data in Patients with Negative PD-L1 Expression (Cohort B)

Complementary Effect of Efti with KEYTRUDA

Eftilagimod alfa : a soluble LAG-3 protein and MHC Class II agonist that leads to an enhanced immune response by activating antigen presenting cells (APCs), leading to the activation/proliferation of CD8 + T cells and other anti-cancer immune cells/chemokines.

a and that leads to an enhanced immune response by activating antigen presenting cells (APCs), leading to the activation/proliferation of CD8 T cells and other anti-cancer immune cells/chemokines. KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab) : current standard-of-care that antagonizes PD-1 receptor on T cells, enhancing the immune response against cancer cells.

Activated Dendritic Cell

Innate Adaptive Anti-PD-1 Immunity Immunity antibody NK CXCL10 CD8+ Cell T Cell PD-1 APC Efti T Cell Monocyte IFN-ƴ CD4+ T Cell

Efti directly targets MHC Class II on APCs, having an agonistic effect. Complementary effect with KEYTRUDA leading to efficacy across "hot", "tepid", "cold" tumours and in patients with high, low, and negative PD-L1 expression.

3 MHC: major histocompatibility complex. KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.