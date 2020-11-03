Log in
Immutep : Maxim - TACTI-002 Data (efti + pembro) to be Presented at SITC Meeting; Late Breaker Poster

11/03/2020 | 05:35pm EST

November 3rd 2020

It takes a great deal of passion on the fight against cancer. We put our heart and soul into winning it.

Our goal is to gather the strongest forces, the brightest minds and the most dedicated employees.

Accurate research is the strong foundation for developing potential in effective treatment.



What is LAG3?
Lymphocyte-activation gene 3, or LAG-3 (LAG3), is a cell surface molecule with biologic effects on T cell function.
LAG3 is being used for many cancer immunotherapy treatments including Eftilagimod Alpha from Immutep.

Disclaimer

Immutep Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 22:34:03 UTC

Financials
Sales 2021 10,4 M 7,44 M 7,44 M
Net income 2021 -22,5 M -16,1 M -16,1 M
Net Debt 2021 0,87 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 131 M 93,6 M 93,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales 2022 6,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart IMMUTEP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Immutep Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUTEP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,61 AUD
Last Close Price 0,27 AUD
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 128%
Spread / Lowest Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Voigt Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Russell John Howard Non-Executive Chairman
Deanne Miller COO, Secretary & General Counsel
David Fang Finance Director & Assistant Secretary
Frédéric Triebel Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUTEP LIMITED1.92%90
LONZA GROUP AG59.34%45 439
SEAGEN INC.47.62%30 383
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.40%29 742
CELLTRION, INC.43.09%28 807
MODERNA, INC.243.10%26 556
