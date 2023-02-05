Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Immutep Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMM   AU000000IMM6

IMMUTEP LIMITED

(IMM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:37 2023-02-03 am EST
0.2850 AUD   +3.64%
05:10pImmutep : Reaches Enrolment Target for INSIGHT-003 Trial in 1st Line NSCLC
PU
02/02Immutep : Corporate Presentation
PU
01/30Immutep Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immutep : Reaches Enrolment Target for INSIGHT-003 Trial in 1st Line NSCLC

02/05/2023 | 05:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX/Media Release

Immutep Reaches Enrolment Target for INSIGHT-003 Trial in 1st Line NSCLC

  • 20 patients with 1st line non-small cell lung cancer (1L NSCLC) now enrolled in the first triple combination therapy study of efti with standard-of-care combination of anti-PD-1 therapy and chemotherapy
  • Promising initial efficacy results showing a 72.7% response rate and 90.9% disease control rate reported at SITC 2022
  • Additional data is expected throughout calendar year 2023 and will further inform our next steps in 1L
    NSCLC

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 6 February 2023 - Immutep Limited(ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announces the investigator-initiatedINSIGHT-003 trial has reached its enrolment target of 20 patients with 1L NSCLC. INSIGHT-003 is the first trial evaluating Immutep's lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321") as part of a triple combination therapy with standard-of-careanti-PD-1 therapy and chemotherapy.

Immutep's CSO & CMO Dr Frederic Triebel said, "The promising initial efficacy and favourable safety results reported in November 2022 from this first triple combination approach instils more confidence in the flexibility of our novel immunotherapy, efti to be combined with various therapeutics and safely drive superior patient outcomes. We are pleased to have reached our enrolment target and look forward to reporting as the results mature further. Additional data from INSIGHT-003 will help further inform our next steps in 1st line NSCLC."

In a poster presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2022, initial results in 1L NSCLC patients show the triple combination therapy is well-tolerated and provides promising early signals of therapeutic activity with an Objective Response Rate (ORR) of 72.7% (8/11) and a Disease Control Rate (DCR) of 90.9% (10/11). Nine patients had a PD-L1 Tumour Proportion Score (TPS) of <50% and this group reported an encouraging ORR of 66.7% and DCR of 88.9%. Patients with a PD-L1 of <50% represent approximately two-thirds of the 1L NSCLC patient population and are less responsive to anti-PD-1 therapy compared to patients with a PD-L1 TPS of ≥50%.

Additional data from INSIGHT-003 is expected to be presented throughout calendar year 2023. For more information on the study, please see the poster titled 'Feasibility of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3protein) combined with standard-of-care-therapyin advanced non-small-celllung cancer (NSCLC). Initial results from INSIGHT 003' in the Posters & Publications sectionof Immutep's website.

About INSIGHT-003

INSIGHT-003 is an investigator-initiated study conducted by the Institute of Clinical Cancer Research IKF at Krankenhaus Nordwest in Frankfurt. It is being run as the third arm (Stratum C) of the ongoing Phase I INSIGHT trial with Prof. Dr. Salah-EddinAl-Batran as lead investigator. The study is evaluating a triple combination therapy in front line non-small cell lung cancer patients consisting of efti administered subcutaneously in conjunction with an existing approved standard-of-care combination of anti-PD-1 therapy (pembrolizumab) and chemotherapy (carboplatin and pemetrexed) delivered intravenously. The trial will assess the safety, tolerability, and initial efficacy of the combination.

About Immutep

Immutep is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune disease.We are pioneers in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3),and our diversified product portfolio harnesses its unique ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders.For more information, please visit www.immutep.com.

Australian Investors/Media:

Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS

+61 (0)406 759 268; cstrong@citadelmagnus.com

U.S. Investors/Media:

Chris Basta, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications +1 (631) 318 4000; chris.basta@immutep.com

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Immutep Limited.

Immutep Limited, Level 33, Australia Square, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

ABN: 90 009 237 889

Disclaimer

Immutep Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2023 22:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IMMUTEP LIMITED
05:10pImmutep : Reaches Enrolment Target for INSIGHT-003 Trial in 1st Line NSCLC
PU
02/02Immutep : Corporate Presentation
PU
01/30Immutep Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
01/04Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Struggle for Direction on Wednesday
MT
01/04Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mostly Higher in Recent Trading
MT
01/04Immutep Enrolls 50% of Patients in Phase 2b Trial for Head, Neck Cancer Treatment
MT
01/04Immutep Achieves 50% Enrollment Milestone in Randomised Phase IIb TACTI-003 Trial for F..
AQ
01/04Immutep : Achieves 50% Enrollment Milestone in Randomised Phase IIb TACTI-003 Trial for Fi..
PU
01/03Immutep Achieves 50% Enrollment Milestone in First Line Head and Neck Cancer Drug Trial..
MT
01/03Immutep Limited Enrolls and Randomised over 50% of the Planned 154 Patients in the Tact..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMMUTEP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4,26 M 2,97 M 2,97 M
Net income 2023 -39,6 M -27,5 M -27,5 M
Net cash 2023 87,4 M 60,9 M 60,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 -6,23x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 251 M 175 M 175 M
EV / Sales 2023 38,3x
EV / Sales 2024 46,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart IMMUTEP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Immutep Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUTEP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,29 AUD
Average target price 1,17 AUD
Spread / Average Target 311%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Voigt Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
David Fang Finance Director & Assistant Secretary
Russell John Howard Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Triebel Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Deanne Miller COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMUTEP LIMITED3.64%175
MODERNA, INC.-1.82%66 559
LONZA GROUP AG21.92%44 368
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.15.76%44 054
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-3.32%28 711
SEAGEN INC.7.38%25 622