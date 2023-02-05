ASX/Media Release

Immutep Reaches Enrolment Target for INSIGHT-003 Trial in 1st Line NSCLC

20 patients with 1st line non-small cell lung cancer (1L NSCLC) now enrolled in the first triple combination therapy study of efti with standard-of-care combination of anti-PD-1 therapy and chemotherapy

non-small cell lung cancer (1L NSCLC) now enrolled in the first triple combination therapy study of efti with standard-of-care combination of anti-PD-1 therapy and chemotherapy Promising initial efficacy results showing a 72.7% response rate and 90.9% disease control rate reported at SITC 2022

Additional data is expected throughout calendar year 2023 and will further inform our next steps in 1L

NSCLC

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 6 February 2023 - Immutep Limited(ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announces the investigator-initiatedINSIGHT-003 trial has reached its enrolment target of 20 patients with 1L NSCLC. INSIGHT-003 is the first trial evaluating Immutep's lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321") as part of a triple combination therapy with standard-of-careanti-PD-1 therapy and chemotherapy.

Immutep's CSO & CMO Dr Frederic Triebel said, "The promising initial efficacy and favourable safety results reported in November 2022 from this first triple combination approach instils more confidence in the flexibility of our novel immunotherapy, efti to be combined with various therapeutics and safely drive superior patient outcomes. We are pleased to have reached our enrolment target and look forward to reporting as the results mature further. Additional data from INSIGHT-003 will help further inform our next steps in 1st line NSCLC."

In a poster presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2022, initial results in 1L NSCLC patients show the triple combination therapy is well-tolerated and provides promising early signals of therapeutic activity with an Objective Response Rate (ORR) of 72.7% (8/11) and a Disease Control Rate (DCR) of 90.9% (10/11). Nine patients had a PD-L1 Tumour Proportion Score (TPS) of <50% and this group reported an encouraging ORR of 66.7% and DCR of 88.9%. Patients with a PD-L1 of <50% represent approximately two-thirds of the 1L NSCLC patient population and are less responsive to anti-PD-1 therapy compared to patients with a PD-L1 TPS of ≥50%.

Additional data from INSIGHT-003 is expected to be presented throughout calendar year 2023. For more information on the study, please see the poster titled 'Feasibility of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3protein) combined with standard-of-care-therapyin advanced non-small-celllung cancer (NSCLC). Initial results from INSIGHT 003' in the Posters & Publications sectionof Immutep's website.