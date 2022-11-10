Immutep : SITC 2022 - TACTI-002 Poster

1Iams: Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center Division of Hematology/Oncology, Nashville, Tennessee, United States; 2Felip: Vall d'Hebron University Hospital, Barcelona, Spain; 3Majem: Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau, Barcelona, Spain; 4Doger: Fundación Jiménez Diaz, Madrid, Spain; 5Clay: St John of God Subiaco Hospital, Perth, Australia; 6Carcereny: Catalan Institute of Oncology Badalona-Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol, Badalona,
Spain; 7Bondarenko: City Clinical Hospital № 4" of Dnipro Regional Council, Dnipro, Ukraine; 8Peguero: Oncology Consultants, P.A., Houston, USA; 9Cobo-Dols: Hospital Regional Universitario de Málaga, Malaga, Spain; 10Forster: UCL Cancer Institute / University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation, London, UK; 11Ursol: St. Luke's Hospital - Medical and Diagnostic Center "Acinus'', Kropyvnytskyi, Ukraine; 12Kalinka: Instytut Centrum
Zdrowia Matki Polki, Lodz, Poland; 13Garcia Ledo: HM Universitario Sanchinarro, Madrid, Spain; 14Vila Martinez: Parc Taulí Sabadell Hospital Universitari, Barcelona, Spain; 15Krebs: Division of Cancer Sciences, University of Manchester and Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, UK; 16Campos Balea: Hospital Lucus Augusti, Lugo, Spain; 17Kefas: University College London Hospitals NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom
BACKGROUND
Mechanism of action: eftilagimod alpha (efti) is soluble LAG-3 protein (LAG-3 domains fused to human IgG backbone [Figure 1] (1)) targeting
a subset of MHC class II molecules to mediate activation of antigen presenting cells (APC: dendritic cells & monocytes), natural killer (NK) and T-cells (Figure 2). Efti is an MHC class II agonist.
Figure 1. Structure of efti
• Difference toanti-LAG-3mAbs: efti is an MHC-Class II agonist and not a LAG-3 antagonist.
• Rationale for study: Stimulation of the dendritic cell network and the resulting T cell recruitment/activation
may overcome resistance to anti-PD-1 (programmed cell death protein 1) therapy.
Figure 2. Mechanism of action of efti
METHODS
Study Design and Patients
Non-randomized,multinational, open-label, trial for 1st line advanced/metastatic NSCLC patients unselected forPD-L1expression.
Efti is administered as a 30 mg subcutaneous injection every 2 weeks for the first 8 cycles (1 cycle: 3 weeks) and every 3 weeks for the following 9 cycles. Pembrolizumab (pembro) is administered at a standard dose of 200 mg intravenous infusion every 3 weeks for maximum of 2 years (Figure 3).
Statistical considerations (Part A): Powered (80%; 1-sided alpha 0.025) to show an increase in ORR from 23% to ≥35% (2).
Assessments and Statistical Analyses:
Central assessment of tumor cell PD-L1 expression (by Dako PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx), performed retrospectively.
Imaging performed every 9 weeks and reported according to iRECIST and RECIST 1.1.
Safety and efficacy analyzed in all patients who received at least one dose of study drug.
Data cut-off date was July 1, 2022; minimum follow-up of 7+ months.
Figure 3. Study design
Primary Endpoint: Objective response rate (ORR), as per iRECIST.
Secondary Endpoints: Progression free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetic/ pharmacodynamic and exploratory biomarkers.
RESULTS
BASELINE CHARACTERISTICS
In Part A, 114 patients were recruited in 18 sites across 6 countries between Mar 2019-Nov 2021. Baseline characteristics are reported in Table 1.
~75% of patients presented with PD-L1 low (1- 49% tumor proportion score [TPS]) or PD-L1 negative tumors.
Table 1. Baseline characteristics
Baseline parameters, n (%)
Part A (N=114)
Age (years), median (range)
67 (44-85)
Female
30
(26.3)
Male
84
(73.7)
ECOG 0
43
(37.7)
ECOG 1
71
(62.3)
Current or Ex-smoker
108 (94.7)
Non-smokers
6
(5.3)
Squamous
40
(35.1)
Non-squamous pathology
72
(63.2)
Not otherwise specified
2
(1.8)
Metastatic disease
113 (99.1)
Previous radiotherapy
38
(33.3)
Previous surgery
23
(20.2)
Previous systemic therapy for
26
(22.8)
non-metastatic disease
PD-L1 (TPS)
Central only1:
Central + local2:
<1%
32 (35.6)
37 (34.3)
1-49%
38 (42.2)
42 (38.9)
≥50%
20 (22.2)
29 (26.9)
N=90; Central assessment of PD-L1 TPS using Dako IHC 22C3 pharmDx.
N=108; Central assessment as per footnote 1 for 90 patients. For 18 patients, local assessment was used for non evaluable central assessment results.
EXPOSURE
Median efti exposure was 24.7 weeks (range 1- 58.0) and 24.2 weeks for pembro (range 0.1-103.3).
6 patients completed 2 years of treatment and 24 patients still on therapy at data cut-off.
Immutep Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 16:18:01 UTC.