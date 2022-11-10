Advanced search
    IMM   AU000000IMM6

IMMUTEP LIMITED

(IMM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-10 am EST
0.3100 AUD    0.00%
11:19aImmutep : SITC 2022 - TACTI-002 Poster
PU
11:10aImmutep Announces Compelling Clinical Results from Phase II Trial Utilizing its First-in-Class Soluble LAG-3 Protein, Eftilagimod Alpha, in 1st Line NSCLC at SITC 2022 Annual Meeting
AQ
09:09aImmutep : SITC 2022 - TACTI-003 Poster
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immutep : SITC 2022 - TACTI-002 Poster

11/10/2022 | 11:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Combining the antigen-presenting cell activator eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3) and pembrolizumab: efficacy results from the 1st line non-small cell lung cancer cohort of TACTI-002 (Phase II)

Abstract # 1470

Iams W1; Felip E2; Majem M3; Doger B4; Clay T5; Carcereny E6; Bondarenko I7; Peguero J8; Cobo Dols M9; Forster M10; Ursol G11; Kalinka E12; Garcia Ledo G13; Vila Martinez L14; Krebs M.G15; Campos Balea B16; Kefas J17; company authors

1Iams: Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center Division of Hematology/Oncology, Nashville, Tennessee, United States; 2Felip: Vall d'Hebron University Hospital, Barcelona, Spain; 3Majem: Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau, Barcelona, Spain; 4Doger: Fundación Jiménez Diaz, Madrid, Spain; 5Clay: St John of God Subiaco Hospital, Perth, Australia; 6Carcereny: Catalan Institute of Oncology Badalona-Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol, Badalona,

Spain; 7Bondarenko: City Clinical Hospital № 4" of Dnipro Regional Council, Dnipro, Ukraine; 8Peguero: Oncology Consultants, P.A., Houston, USA; 9Cobo-Dols: Hospital Regional Universitario de Málaga, Malaga, Spain; 10Forster: UCL Cancer Institute / University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation, London, UK; 11Ursol: St. Luke's Hospital - Medical and Diagnostic Center "Acinus'', Kropyvnytskyi, Ukraine; 12Kalinka: Instytut Centrum

Zdrowia Matki Polki, Lodz, Poland; 13Garcia Ledo: HM Universitario Sanchinarro, Madrid, Spain; 14Vila Martinez: Parc Taulí Sabadell Hospital Universitari, Barcelona, Spain; 15Krebs: Division of Cancer Sciences, University of Manchester and Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, UK; 16Campos Balea: Hospital Lucus Augusti, Lugo, Spain; 17Kefas: University College London Hospitals NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom

BACKGROUND

  • Mechanism of action: eftilagimod alpha (efti) is soluble LAG-3 protein (LAG-3 domains fused to human IgG backbone [Figure 1] (1)) targeting
    a subset of MHC class II molecules to mediate activation of antigen presenting cells (APC: dendritic cells & monocytes), natural killer (NK) and T-cells (Figure 2). Efti is an MHC class II agonist.

Figure 1. Structure of efti

Difference to anti-LAG-3mAbs: efti is an MHC-Class II agonist and not a LAG-3 antagonist.

Rationale for study: Stimulation of the dendritic cell network and the resulting T cell recruitment/activation

may overcome resistance to anti-PD-1 (programmed cell death protein 1) therapy.

Figure 2. Mechanism of action of efti

METHODS

Study Design and Patients

  • Non-randomized,multinational, open-label, trial for 1st line advanced/metastatic NSCLC patients unselected for PD-L1expression.
  • Efti is administered as a 30 mg subcutaneous injection every 2 weeks for the first 8 cycles (1 cycle: 3 weeks) and every 3 weeks for the following 9 cycles. Pembrolizumab (pembro) is administered at a standard dose of 200 mg intravenous infusion every 3 weeks for maximum of 2 years (Figure 3).
  • Statistical considerations (Part A): Powered (80%; 1-sided alpha 0.025) to show an increase in ORR from 23% to ≥35% (2).

Assessments and Statistical Analyses:

  • Central assessment of tumor cell PD-L1 expression (by Dako PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx), performed retrospectively.
  • Imaging performed every 9 weeks and reported according to iRECIST and RECIST 1.1.
  • Safety and efficacy analyzed in all patients who received at least one dose of study drug.
  • Data cut-off date was July 1, 2022; minimum follow-up of 7+ months.

Figure 3. Study design

Primary Endpoint: Objective response rate (ORR), as per iRECIST.

Secondary Endpoints: Progression free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetic/ pharmacodynamic and exploratory biomarkers.

RESULTS

BASELINE CHARACTERISTICS

  • In Part A, 114 patients were recruited in 18 sites across 6 countries between Mar 2019-Nov 2021. Baseline characteristics are reported in Table 1.
  • ~75% of patients presented with PD-L1 low (1- 49% tumor proportion score [TPS]) or PD-L1 negative tumors.

Table 1. Baseline characteristics

Baseline parameters, n (%)

Part A (N=114)

Age (years), median (range)

67 (44-85)

Female

30

(26.3)

Male

84

(73.7)

ECOG 0

43

(37.7)

ECOG 1

71

(62.3)

Current or Ex-smoker

108 (94.7)

Non-smokers

6

(5.3)

Squamous

40

(35.1)

Non-squamous pathology

72

(63.2)

Not otherwise specified

2

(1.8)

Metastatic disease

113 (99.1)

Previous radiotherapy

38

(33.3)

Previous surgery

23

(20.2)

Previous systemic therapy for

26

(22.8)

non-metastatic disease

PD-L1 (TPS)

Central only1:

Central + local2:

<1%

32 (35.6)

37 (34.3)

1-49%

38 (42.2)

42 (38.9)

≥50%

20 (22.2)

29 (26.9)

  1. N=90; Central assessment of PD-L1 TPS using Dako IHC 22C3 pharmDx.
  2. N=108; Central assessment as per footnote 1 for 90 patients. For 18 patients, local assessment was used for non evaluable central assessment results.

EXPOSURE

  • Median efti exposure was 24.7 weeks (range 1- 58.0) and 24.2 weeks for pembro (range 0.1-103.3).
  • 6 patients completed 2 years of treatment and 24 patients still on therapy at data cut-off.

SAFETY

  • irAEs1 >2%: hypothyroidism (6.1%), pneumonitis (4.4%), hyperthyroidism (3.5%), and myositis (2.6%).
  • 26.3% of patients had any type of local injection site reactions2

G1+2. No reactions ≥G3 were reported.

1 relationship to efti and/or pembrolizumab could not be ruled out 2 any PT containing injection site

Table 2. General overview of AEs

Safety parameter1

n (%)

Adverse reactions with fatal outcome2

3

(2.6)

Serious adverse reactions2

12

(10.5)

Grade ≥3 adverse reactions2

14

(12.3)

Adverse reactions leading to discontinuation of treatment2

11 (9.6)

1AEs rated according to NCI CTCAE (v5.0)

2relationship to efti and/or pembrolizumab could not be ruled out

Table 3. Frequent AEs (incidence ≥10%) related to study treatment2

Adverse event (PT)1

Any grade N (%)

Grade 3 N (%)

Grade 4/5 N (%)

Pruritus

23 (20.2)

N/A

N/A

Asthenia

22 (19.3)

N/A

N/A

Rash

15 (13.2)

N/A

N/A

Diarrhoea

12 (10.5)

1 (0.9)

N/A

Fatigue

12 (10.5)

1 (0.9)

N/A

  1. AEs rated according to NCI CTCAE (v5.0)
  2. relationship to efti and/or pembrolizumab could not be ruled out

EFFICACY

  • ORR (iRECIST) of 40.4% (95% CI: 31.3-50.0) in the ITT population (Table 4). Results are comparable with RECIST 1.1.
  • Responses confirmed in 87% of cases (confirmed ORR by iRECIST: 35.1% (95% CI: 26.4-44.6).
  • ORR for PD-L1 negative patients of >30%. ORR for patients with 1- 49% TPS of 45% (Table 5).
  • Comparable ORR for squamous (37.5% [95% CI: 22.7-54.2]) and
    non-squamous (40.3% [95% CI: 28.99-52.5]) histologies.
  • Response onset is early, and responses are long lasting with <10% of patients with response progress within 6 months (Figure 4).
  • Median interim PFS of 6.6 months [95% CI: 4.6-9.3] (Figure 5).
  • 40 confirmed responses with a median interim duration of response of 21.6 months (95% CI: 17.3-30.0) (Figure 6).

Table 4. Best overall response, ITT (N=114)

Figure 4. Spider plot (N=101*)

Figure 5. Progression free survival1, ITT (N=114)

Figure 6. Duration of response1 (N=40)

Response

iRECIST4

RECIST 1.14

SurvivalFree- (%)

100

PFS1 (N=114)

Responsein(%)

100

DoR1 (N=40)

n (%)

n (%)

90

90

Events, n (%)

73 (64.0)

Events, n (%)

10 (25.0)

Complete Response

1 (0.9)

1 (0.9)

80

Median, months [95% CI]2

6.6 [4.6-9.3]

80

Median, months [95% CI]2

21.6 [17.3-30.0]

70

6-month PFS rate, %

56.2

70

Partial Response

45 (39.5)

43 (37.8)

60

60

Stable Disease

37 (32.5)

37 (32.5)

50

50

Progression

18 (15.8)

20 (17.5)

Progression

40

Remaining

40

30

30

Not Evaluable1

13 (11.4)

13 (11.4)

20

20

ORR, (ITT=114); [95% CI]2

46 (40.4);

44 (38.6);

10

10

[31.3-50.0]

[29.6-48.2]

0

0

ORR (EVAL3 =101); [95% CI]2

46 (45.5);

44 (43.6);

0

3

6

9

12

15

18

21

0

3

6

9

12

15

18

21

24

27

30

33

36

39

[35.6-55.8]

[33.7-53.8]

Time (months)

Time (months)

1. Patients with no on-studypost-baseline tumor staging for any reason.

Number of subjects at risk

2. 95% confidence intervals calculated using Clopper-Pearson method.

Number of subjects at risk

3. All patients with ≥1 on-studypost-baseline tumor staging.

114

81

63

31

16

11

8

8

40

38

32

19

10

7

7

7

6

4

3

3

1

4. unconfirmed

*all patients with ≥1 post-baseline CT scan with evaluable response; n=101. Patients are listed with

1 by iRECIST.

iPR / iCR whether confirmed or unconfirmed.

2 95% confidence intervals calculated using Clopper-Pearson method.

1 by iRECIST including only patients with confirmed response.

Table 5. Overview of efficacy endpoints (iRECIST)

ongoing patients remaining on study at data cut-off (N=24).

Note: figure has been cropped for visualization purposes.

2 95% confidence intervals calculated using Clopper-Pearson method.

PD-L1 TPS1

ITT

<1%

1-49%

≥50%

≥1%

Figure 7. Blood sampling schedule

SUMMARY & CONCLUSION

(N=114)

(N=32)

(N=38)

(N=20)

(N=58)

ORR

40.4

31.3

44.7

55.0

48.3

• Encouraging ORR (iRECIST) of 40.4% (95% CI: 31.3-50.0) in 1st line NSCLC patient

ORR, % [95% CI]2

population not amenable to targeted therapy, comprising ~75% of patients with PD-L1

[31.3-50.0]

[16.1-50.0]

[28.6-61.7]

[31.5-76.9]

[35.0-61.8]

TPS <50%.

Progression-free survival

Figure 8. Biomarkers

• Responses seen across all PD-L1 subgroups and histology types.

6.6

4.2

8.3

16.7

9.3

Median, months [95% CI]2

• Responses are deep and durable with interim median DoR of 21.6 months.

[4.6-9.3]

[3.6-6.1]

[4.4-15.7]

[4.0-16.8]

[6.1-15.7]

% of events

64.0

81.3

60.5

50.0

58.6

• Interim PFS of 6.6 months [95% CI 4.6-9.3] in this PD-L1 unselected patient population is

≥50% of 51.7%; ORR for TPS ≥1% of 46.5%.

promising.

Note: ORR results for combined central + local PD-L1 (N=108): ORR for PD-L1 TPS <1% of 27%; ORR for TPS 1-49% of 42.9%; ORR for TPS

1. Central assessment of PD-L1 TPS using Dako IHC 22C3 pharmDx for 90 patients.

*… p-value <0.05

• ORR and PFS compared to historical control is encouraging especially for patients with

**… p-value <0.01

2. 95% confidence intervals calculated using Clopper-Pearson method.

BIOMARKERS

PD-L1 negative / PD-L1 low (1-49%) tumors.

• Treatment with efti plus pembrolizumab is safe and well-tolerated with no new safety

Blood samples collected

pre-efti dosing at baseline (n=85), after 3 months

(n=70) and 6 months (n=38), always 2 weeks after the previous efti dosing,

signals.

ensuring only minimal residual effect was measured (Figure 7).

Conclusion: efti + pembrolizumab shows encouraging efficacy across all PD-

IFN-γ and CXCL10/IP10 (markers for TH1 response) are significantly

elevated at 3 and 6 months compared to baseline (Figure 8).

L1 levels, including in PD-L1 low (1-49% TPS) and PD-L1 negative (<1% TPS)

Increase is seen early (<24 hours) after first efti administration (data not

Plasma levels of IFN-g and CXCL10/IP10 are shown as mean of concentration.

patients and is very well tolerated, warranting further late-stage development.

shown).

Two-sided Wilcoxon matched-pair signed rank test on timepoint versus baseline are shown.

ABBREVIATIONS

REFERENCES

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

DISCLOSURES

(i)CR…complete response

LAG-3...Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3

(i)RECIST…(Immune) Response Evaluation

1.

Brignone C, Clin Cancer Res. 2009;15: 6225- 6231.

We thank all the participating patients & their families.

The following represents disclosure information provided by the presenter of this abstract:

ECOG…Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group

MHC…Major Histocompatibility Complex

Criteria In Solid Tumors

2.

True response rates sources/assumptions: KN-001&-042(KN-001: NB Leighl et al, Lancet Respir Med, 2019; 7(4): 347-357;KN-042: TSK Mok

We thank the dedicated clinical trial investigators & their team members.

Advisory Role - Genentech, Jazz Pharma, G1 Therapeutics, Mirati, Bristol Myers Squibb, Takeda, JanessenResearch Funding -

irAE…immune-related adverse events

(i)PR…partial response

(i)SD…stable disease

et al, Lancet 2019;393(10183:1819-1830), expecting that ~70% of patients will have PD-L1 TPS <50%.

This study is sponsored by Immutep. Corresponding author: Frederic Triebel, frederic.triebel@immutep.com

AstraZeneca (Inst), Boehringer Ingelheim (Inst), OncLive, Clinical Care Options, Chardan, Outcomes Insights, Cello Health, Curio

ITT…intention-to-treat

PT...preferred term

(i)UPD…unconfirmed progressive disease

This study is in collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

Science, EMD Serono, Elevation Oncology, NovoCure, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC (a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA).

Disclaimer

Immutep Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 16:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
