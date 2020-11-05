Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Immutep Limited    IMM   AU000000IMM6

IMMUTEP LIMITED

(IMM)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immutep : World Immunotherapy Congress 2020 - presentation of results of a phase II study in NSCLC and HNSCC

11/05/2020 | 05:57am EST
  • soluble LAG-3 protein (eftilagimod alpha) with an anti-PD-1 antibody (pembrolizumab): results of a phase II study in NSCLC and HNSCC

Frédéric Triebel MD, PhD

World Immunotherapy Congress

Basel, November 5, 2020

Notice: Forward Looking Statements

The purpose of the presentation is to provide an update of the business of Immutep Limited ACN 009 237 889 (ASX:IMM; NASDAQ:IMMP). These slides have been prepared as a presentation aid only and the information they contain may require further explanation and/or clarification. Accordingly, these slides and the information they

contain should be read in conjunction with past and future announcements made by Immutep and should not be relied upon as an independent source of information. Please refer to the Company's website and/or the Company's filings to the ASX and SEC for further information.

The views expressed in this presentation contain information derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information. Any forward looking statements in this presentation have been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions which may prove incorrect and the current intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs about future events are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Immutep's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from assumptions or expectations expressed or implied in this presentation include known and unknown risks. Because actual results could differ materially to assumptions made and Immutep's current intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs about the future, you are urged to view all forward looking statements contained in this presentation with caution. Additionally, the INSIGHT investigator sponsored clinical trial described in this presentation is controlled by the lead investigator and therefore Immutep has no control over this clinical trial. This presentation should not be relied on as a recommendation or forecast by Immutep. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell shares in any jurisdiction.

LAG-3 as a Therapeutic Target

LAG-3 is widely expressed on tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) and cytotoxic T cells 

Prime target for an immune checkpoint blocker

LAG-3/ MHC Class II Interaction

 Positive regulation

of antigen presenting

cells (APC) 

LAG-3

increase in antigen

presentation to

MHCII

cytotoxic CD8+

T cells

 Negative regulation

of LAG-3+ T Cells

APC*

T Cell

Notes:

* APC: antigen presenting cell

Targeting LAG-3/MHC II May Lead to Multiple Therapeutics in Numerous Indications

IMMUNOSTIMULATIONIMMUNOSUPPRESSION

Efti

APC

APC

Activator

Agonistic

mAb

IMP761

MHCII

Depleting

LAG-3

mAb

Antagonistic

Partnered with

mAb

Partnered

with

LAG-3

LAG525

T Cell

T Cell

GSK'781

Immuno-oncology

Viral

Rheumatoid

IBD

Multiple Sclerosis

Arthritis

Combination Therapies

Infections

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials
Sales 2021 10,4 M 7,50 M 7,50 M
Net income 2021 -22,5 M -16,3 M -16,3 M
Net Debt 2021 0,87 M 0,63 M 0,63 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 128 M 91,8 M 92,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales 2022 5,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart IMMUTEP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Immutep Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUTEP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,61 AUD
Last Close Price 0,26 AUD
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 133%
Spread / Lowest Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Voigt Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Russell John Howard Non-Executive Chairman
Deanne Miller COO, Secretary & General Counsel
David Fang Finance Director & Assistant Secretary
Frédéric Triebel Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUTEP LIMITED0.00%92
LONZA GROUP AG72.93%49 769
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.10.61%32 766
SEAGEN INC.57.54%32 455
CELLTRION, INC.49.45%31 965
MODERNA, INC.256.90%27 625
