Immutep : Goetzpartners securities - BMS Study Identifies LAG-3 - PD-1 as Potential 'Key Strategy'

IMMUTEP LIMITED
Biotechnology
25 March 2021 20:27 GMT
FLASH NOTE
Immutep Limited (IMM-AU)
OUTPERFORM
BMS study idenﬁes LAG-3 - PD-1 as potenal "key strategy'
Target Price AUD0.900 Current Price AUD0.345
Bristol Myers Squibb just announced that RELATIVITY-047 evaluang combinaon of its an-LAG-3 Relatlimab with Opdivo had met its primary endpoint. The Phase 2 3 trial in paents with untreated or unresectable melanoma showed a beneﬁt of relatlimab comb compared Opdivo alone; full data to be presented at up-coming meengs. These data are clearly posive for Immutep's partnered an-LAG-3 LAG525 currently in Phase II with Novars. With Immutep's Eilagimod alpha ("ei") also showing posive beneﬁts in combinaon with PD-1 in HNSCC (head and neck cancer) and non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC"), these new data highlight the potenal of Immutep's in-house and partnered programme. With the prospect of further HNSCC and NSCLC data from TACTI-002, ﬁnal AIPAC survival data expected over the course of 2021E, we reiterate our OUTPERFORM recommendaon and AUD$ 0.9 target price.
LAG525 an-LAG-3 in mulple trials with Novars Out-licensed as IMP701 to CoSm Pharmaceucals Inc. now owned by Novars ("NVS") LAG525 is in 5 clinical trials encompassing both solid tumours, including mBC and melanoma, and blood cancers. These studies involve the use of a variety of drugs in combinaon with LAG525, including chemotherapy, immune-oncology biologics, and small molecules.
Impressive HNSCC and NSCLC data with ei - pembro combo - Immutep recently announced an extension of its randomised controlled trial TACTI-003 trial involving 160 paents builds on impressive Phase 2 TACTI-002 data (also with MSD), which showed a doubling of overall response rate with ei-pembro in normally unresponsive PD-1-PD-L1 second line HNSCC paents, including 3 complete responses. Immutep has also seen encouraging data in ﬁrst- and second-line NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer).
Further upside - Our risk adjusted SoTP valuaon of ei and other pipeline assets, indicates that there is substanal upside from current levels. With the prospect of more data from both TACTI-002 and AIPAC we see at least 2 - fold upside from current levels.
EQUITY RESEARCH
DR. CHRIS REDHEAD
Research Analyst
T +44 (0) 203 859 7725chris.redhead@goetzpartners.com
Immutep (known as Prima BioMed unl November 2017) is an Australian clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Immutep is the global leader in the understanding of and in developing therapeucs that modulate Lymphocyte Acvaon Gene-3 ("LAG-3"). LAG-3 was discovered in 1990 at the Instut Gustave Roussy by Dr Frédéric Triebel, Immutep's Chief Scienﬁc Oﬃcer and Chief Medical Oﬃcer. The company has three assets in clinical and one asset in preclinical development. The lead product candidate is eilagimod alpha ("ei"), a ﬁrst-in-class angen presenng cell ("APC") acvator being invesgated in combinaon with chemotherapy or immune therapy for advanced breast cancer and melanoma. Immutep is dual-listed on the Australian Stock Exchange ("IMM") and on the NASDAQ Global Market ("IMMP") in the US (American Depository Receipts), and has operaons in Europe, Australia, and the US. The company has licensing deals with Novars, GSK and EOC (China only), and clinical trial collaboraon and supply agreements with Merck & Co. and Merck KGaA Pﬁzer, the laer for lead asset ei.
SCENARIOS
Base Case - GP Investment Case
Immutep generates further clinical data on ei and secures an outlicensing deal over the next 12 - 18 months.
Peer Group AnalysisSWOT
Strengths: Increasing data supports use of ei in oncology combos. Leader in the understanding of LAG-3; broadest LAG-3 focused pipeline; validaon from large pharma partners (Novars, GSK, Merck & Co.); funded for >12 months.
Weaknesses: One single asset (eilagimod alpha) accounts for the lion share of value; ei has not demonstrated convincing eﬃcacy in monotherapy sengs; ei is protected mainly by use and formulaon patents, as the composion of maer patent has already expired.
Opportunies: LAG-3 could become the third pillar in immune checkpoint therapy and ei is the most advanced LAG-3 focused asset; ei could be the ﬁrst immuno-oncology drug to be approved for metastac breast cancer; oncology drugs addressing high unmet needs oen enjoy shorter development and approval melines than therapeucs in other disease areas; signiﬁcant M&A acvity in the immuno-oncology space.
Threats: EMA and FDA raise the hurdles for immunotherapy drugs.
Bluesky Scenario
Downside risk
N/A
Company is unable to generate further posive data on ei and fails to achieve licensing deal.
Immutep is developing immunotherapies for cancer, with a focus on the immune checkpoint LAG-3. The immune checkpoint inhibitor ("ICI") class has experienced rapid adopon since the launch of BMS's Yervoy (ipilimumab) in 2011, owing to their ability to elicit durable responses in 20 - 50% of paents for up to 10 years. The global ICI market was worth $16.8bn in 2018 and is expected to nearly triple by 2022E, driven largely by expanding use of exisng therapies both in approved and new indicaons. The race is on to develop novel compounds with complementary mechanisms of acon for combinaon therapy able to augment response rate without increasing toxicity, which, if successful, are expected to enjoy rapid uptake.
Important Disclosures: Non-Independent Research
Analyst Cerﬁcaon
I, Dr. Chris Redhead, hereby cerfy that the views regarding the companies and their securies expressed in this research report are accurate and are truly held. I have not received and will not receive direct or indirect compensaon in exchange for expressing speciﬁc recommendaons or views in this research report.
Meaning of goetzpartners Research Rangs goetzpartners securies Limited ("GPSL") publishes investment recommendaons, which reﬂect the analyst's assessment of a stock's potenal relave return. Our research oﬀers 4 recommendaons or 'rangs':
OUTPERFORM - Describes stocks that we expect to provide a relave return (price appreciaon plus yield) of 15% or more within a 12-month period.
NEUTRAL - Describes stocks that we expect to provide a relave return (price appreciaon plus yield) of plus 15% or minus 10% within a 12-month period.
UNDERPERFORM - Describes stocks that we expect to provide a relave negave return (price appreciaon plus yield) of 10% or more within a 12-month period.
NON-RATED - Describes stocks on which we provide general discussion and analysis of both up and downside risks but on which we do not give an investment recommendaon.
Companies Menoned in this report
-
• (BRISTOL MEYERS SQUIBB)
-
• (BIOTECHNOLOGY)
-
• (BIOTECH)
-
• (MERCK & CO)
-
• (COSTIM PHARMACEUTICALS)
-
• (NOVARTIS)
-
• Immutep Limited (IMM-AU)
Valuaon Methodology
GPSL's methodology for assigning recommendaons may include the following: market capitalisaon, maturity, growth value, volality and expected total return over the next 12 months. The target prices are based on several methodologies, which may include, but are not restricted to, analyses of market risk, growth rate, revenue stream, discounted cash ﬂow (DCF), EBITDA, EPS, cash ﬂow (CF), free cash ﬂow (FCF), EV/EBITDA, P/E, PE/growth, P/CF, P/FCF, premium (discount)/average group EV/EBITDA, premium (discount)/average group P/E, sum of the parts, net asset value, dividend returns, and return on equity (ROE) over the next 12 months.
Frequency
This research will be reviewed at a frequency of 3 months. Any major changes to the planned frequency of coverage will be highlighted in future research reports.
Conﬂicts of interest
GPSL is required to disclose any conﬂicts of interest which may impair the ﬁrm's objecvity with respect to any research recommendaons contained herein. Please click on the link to view the latest version of our Conﬂicts of Interest policy.
We are also required to disclose any shareholdings of the ﬁrm or our aﬃliates in any relevant issuers which exceed 5% of the total issued share capital or any other signiﬁcant ﬁnancial interests held:
GPSL shareholdings in relevant issuers >5% - None.
GPSL wishes to disclose that it is party to a formal client agreement with Immutep Limited relang to the provision of advice and equity research services.
To avoid potenal conﬂicts of interest arising, restricons on personal account dealing are placed on analysts and other staﬀ. The ﬁrm's personal account dealing policy expressly prohibits staﬀ and or relevant connected persons from dealing in the securies of a relevant issuer. Analysts must not trade in a manner contrary to their published recommendaon or deal ahead of the publicaon of any research report.
If our contractual relaonship with a client ceases, then please be advised that GPSL will no longer publish equity research on the speciﬁc client and any recipients of our equity research publicaons should not rely on our forecasts valuaon that have previously been published in the last full company research publicaon. Please note that GPSL will not publish a cessaon of coverage noce to the market. Also, in accordance with the provision of MiFID2 - if any of our clients are not contractually paying GPSL to write and publish equity research, then we will not publish any future equity research publicaons to the market on the issuer unl all of our unpaid fees have been fully paid.
To comply with the regulatory requirement to disclose. We disclose the monthly proporon of recommendaons that are OUTPERFORM, NEUTRAL, UNDERPERFORM and NON-RATED. We also disclose a summary of the history of our analysts' investment recommendaons (in accordance with EU MAR rules eﬀecve 3rd July 2016). goetzpartners publishes this informaon on the following link: Research Summary.
Country-Speciﬁc Disclosures
United Kingdom: goetzpartners securies Limited ("GPSL") is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"); registered in England and Wales No. 04684144; Registered Oﬃce Address: The Stanley Building, 7 Pancras Square, London, N1C 4AG, England, UK; telephone +44 (0)20 3859 7725. GPSL's FCA Firm Reference Number is: 225563. In the United Kingdom and European Economic Area, this research report has been prepared, issued and or approved for distribuon by GPSL and is intended for use only by persons who have, or have been assessed as having, suitable professional experience and experse, or by persons to whom it can be otherwise lawfully distributed. It is not intended to be distributed or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any other class of persons. This markeng communicaon is classed as 'non-independent research' and, as such, has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. GPSL has adopted a Conﬂicts of Interest management policy in connecon with the preparaon and publicaon of research, the details of which are available upon request in wring to the Compliance Oﬃcer or on the web link above in the Conﬂicts of Interest secon above. GPSL may allow its analysts to undertake private consultancy work. GPSL's conﬂicts management policy sets out the arrangements that the ﬁrm employs to manage any potenal conﬂicts of interest that may arise as a result of such consultancy work.
Other EU Investors: This research report has been prepared and distributed by GPSL. This research report is a markeng communicaon for the purposes of Direcve 200439EC (MiFID). It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and it is not subject to any prohibion on dealing ahead of the disseminaon of investment research. GPSL is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA in connecon with its distribuon and for the conduct of its investment business in the European Economic Area. This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterpares (instuonal investors) in the applicable jurisdicon, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients. Persons who are unsure of which investor category applies to them should seek professional advice before placing reliance upon or acng upon any of the recommendaons contained herein.
U.S. PERSONS: This research report has been prepared by GPSL, which is authorised to engage in securies acvies in England and Wales and to conduct designated investment business in the European Economic Area. GPSL is not a registered broker-dealer in the United States of America and therefore is not subject to U.S. rules regarding the preparaon of research reports and the independence of research analysts. This research report is provided for distribuon in the United States solely to "major U.S. instuonal investors" as deﬁned in Rule 15a-6 under the Securies Exchange Act of 1934.
Other countries: Laws and regulaons of other countries may also restrict the distribuon of this research report. Persons in possession of research publicaons should inform themselves about possible legal restricons and observe them accordingly.
Immutep Limited Rating History as of 25/03/2021
powered by: BlueMatrix
|
I:(BUY):AUD0.08
|
(BUY):AUD0.08
|
(BUY):AUD0.80
|
(BUY):AUD0.32
|
(BUY):AUD0.61
|
(BUY):AUD0.90
|
11/07/2018
|
29/10/2019
|
07/11/2019
|
26/03/2020
|
14/05/2020
|
14/12/2020
1.000.800.600.400.200.00
Apr 18
Jul 18
Oct 18
Jan 19
Apr 19
Jul 19
Oct 19
Jan 20
Apr 20
Jul 20
Oct 20
Jan 21
Closing PriceTarget Price
Risks
This is a markeng communicaon as deﬁned by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). The informaon herein is considered an acceptable minor non-monetary beneﬁt as deﬁned under FCA COBS 2.3A19(5). Informaon relang to any company or security is for informaon purposes only and should not be interpreted as a solicitaon to buy or sell any security or to make any investment. The informaon in this research report has been compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but it has not been independently veriﬁed. No representaon is made as to its accuracy or completeness, no reliance should be placed on it and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it, except to the extent required by the applicable law. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without noce. Opinions, projecons, forecasts or esmates may be personal to the author and may not reﬂect the opinions of goetzpartners securies Limited ("GPSL"). They reﬂect only the current views of the author at the date of the research report and are subject to change without noce. GPSL's research reports are not intended for Retail Clients as deﬁned by the FCA. This research report is intended for professional clients only. Research reports are for informaon purposes only and shall not be construed as an oﬀer or solicitaon for the subscripon or purchase or sale of any securies, or as an invitaon, inducement or intermediaon for the sale, subscripon or purchase of any securies, or for engaging in any other transacon. The analysis, opinions, projecons, forecasts and esmates expressed in research reports were in no way aﬀected or inﬂuenced by the issuer. The authors of research reports beneﬁt ﬁnancially from the overall success of GPSL. The investments referred to in research reports may not be suitable for all recipients. Recipients are urged to base their investment decisions upon their own appropriate invesgaons. Any loss or other consequence arising from the use of the material contained in a research report shall be the sole and exclusive responsibility of the investor and GPSL accepts no liability for any such loss or consequence. In the