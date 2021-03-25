Immutep : Goetzpartners securities - BMS Study Identifies LAG-3 - PD-1 as Potential 'Key Strategy'

IMMUTEP LIMITED

Biotechnology

25 March 2021 20:27 GMT

FLASH NOTE

Immutep Limited (IMM-AU)

OUTPERFORM

BMS study idenﬁes LAG-3 - PD-1 as potenal "key strategy'

Target Price AUD0.900 Current Price AUD0.345

KEY TAKEAWAY

Bristol Myers Squibb just announced that RELATIVITY-047 evaluang combinaon of its an-LAG-3 Relatlimab with Opdivo had met its primary endpoint. The Phase 2  3 trial in paents with untreated or unresectable melanoma showed a beneﬁt of relatlimab comb compared Opdivo alone; full data to be presented at up-coming meengs. These data are clearly posive for Immutep's partnered an-LAG-3 LAG525 currently in Phase II with Novars. With Immutep's Eilagimod alpha ("ei") also showing posive beneﬁts in combinaon with PD-1 in HNSCC (head and neck cancer) and non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC"), these new data highlight the potenal of Immutep's in-house and partnered programme. With the prospect of further HNSCC and NSCLC data from TACTI-002, ﬁnal AIPAC survival data expected over the course of 2021E, we reiterate our OUTPERFORM recommendaon and AUD$ 0.9 target price.

LAG525 an-LAG-3 in mulple trials with Novars Out-licensed as IMP701 to CoSm Pharmaceucals Inc. now owned by Novars ("NVS") LAG525 is in 5 clinical trials encompassing both solid tumours, including mBC and melanoma, and blood cancers. These studies involve the use of a variety of drugs in combinaon with LAG525, including chemotherapy, immune-oncology biologics, and small molecules.

Impressive HNSCC and NSCLC data with ei - pembro combo - Immutep recently announced an extension of its randomised controlled trial TACTI-003 trial involving 160 paents builds on impressive Phase 2 TACTI-002 data (also with MSD), which showed a doubling of overall response rate with ei-pembro in normally unresponsive PD-1-PD-L1 second line HNSCC paents, including 3 complete responses. Immutep has also seen encouraging data in ﬁrst- and second-line NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer).

Further upside - Our risk adjusted SoTP valuaon of ei and other pipeline assets, indicates that there is substanal upside from current levels. With the prospect of more data from both TACTI-002 and AIPAC we see at least 2 - fold upside from current levels.

EQUITY RESEARCH

DR. CHRIS REDHEAD

Research Analyst

T +44 (0) 203 859 7725chris.redhead@goetzpartners.com

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Immutep (known as Prima BioMed unl November 2017) is an Australian clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Immutep is the global leader in the understanding of and in developing therapeucs that modulate Lymphocyte Acvaon Gene-3 ("LAG-3"). LAG-3 was discovered in 1990 at the Instut Gustave Roussy by Dr Frédéric Triebel, Immutep's Chief Scienﬁc Oﬃcer and Chief Medical Oﬃcer. The company has three assets in clinical and one asset in preclinical development. The lead product candidate is eilagimod alpha ("ei"), a ﬁrst-in-class angen presenng cell ("APC") acvator being invesgated in combinaon with chemotherapy or immune therapy for advanced breast cancer and melanoma. Immutep is dual-listed on the Australian Stock Exchange ("IMM") and on the NASDAQ Global Market ("IMMP") in the US (American Depository Receipts), and has operaons in Europe, Australia, and the US. The company has licensing deals with Novars, GSK and EOC (China only), and clinical trial collaboraon and supply agreements with Merck & Co. and Merck KGaA  Pﬁzer, the laer for lead asset ei.

SCENARIOS

Base Case - GP Investment Case

Immutep generates further clinical data on ei and secures an outlicensing deal over the next 12 - 18 months.

Peer Group AnalysisSWOT

Strengths: Increasing data supports use of ei in oncology combos. Leader in the understanding of LAG-3; broadest LAG-3 focused pipeline; validaon from large pharma partners (Novars, GSK, Merck & Co.); funded for >12 months.

Weaknesses: One single asset (eilagimod alpha) accounts for the lion share of value; ei has not demonstrated convincing eﬃcacy in monotherapy sengs; ei is protected mainly by use and formulaon patents, as the composion of maer patent has already expired.

Opportunies: LAG-3 could become the third pillar in immune checkpoint therapy and ei is the most advanced LAG-3 focused asset; ei could be the ﬁrst immuno-oncology drug to be approved for metastac breast cancer; oncology drugs addressing high unmet needs oen enjoy shorter development and approval melines than therapeucs in other disease areas; signiﬁcant M&A acvity in the immuno-oncology space.

Threats: EMA and FDA raise the hurdles for immunotherapy drugs.

Bluesky Scenario

Downside risk

N/A

Company is unable to generate further posive data on ei and fails to achieve licensing deal.

INDUSTRY EXPECTATIONS

Immutep is developing immunotherapies for cancer, with a focus on the immune checkpoint LAG-3. The immune checkpoint inhibitor ("ICI") class has experienced rapid adopon since the launch of BMS's Yervoy (ipilimumab) in 2011, owing to their ability to elicit durable responses in 20 - 50% of paents for up to 10 years. The global ICI market was worth $16.8bn in 2018 and is expected to nearly triple by 2022E, driven largely by expanding use of exisng therapies both in approved and new indicaons. The race is on to develop novel compounds with complementary mechanisms of acon for combinaon therapy able to augment response rate without increasing toxicity, which, if successful, are expected to enjoy rapid uptake.

Companies Menoned in this report

• (BRISTOL MEYERS SQUIBB)

• (BIOTECHNOLOGY)

• (BIOTECH)

• (MERCK & CO)

• (COSTIM PHARMACEUTICALS)

• (NOVARTIS)

• Immutep Limited (IMM-AU)

Risks

