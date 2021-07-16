Immutep : Maxim Group - Unlocking the Synergistic Benefits of Efti (LAG-3), the Next Checkpoint - Transferring Coverage with a Buy Rating and $8 PT

Immutep Limited (IMMP)

Finances. On 7/13, the company reported a 4Q FY2021 cash balance of ~$45.1M USD (~A$60.6M), which includes A$13.7M from the first tranche of an equity financing announced on 6/21 and A$605k from the exercise of US warrants over American Depository Shares. The equity offering totaling ~$45M USD (A$60M) is expected to occur via a two-tranche placement of new ordinary shares at A$0.52/new share: 1) New shares ($13.7 million) issued within the company's available placement capacity of 15,848,340; and 2) 88,970,717 new shares ($46.3 million), conditional on Immutep's shareholder approval at the company's general meeting on July 26. If the second tranche is approved (which is expected) and another A$5M is raised under the SPP (Share Purchase Plan), post-raise Immutep should have ~$80+M US (~A$100+M), which should provide runway into CY4Q23.

RELATIVY-047study is a positive readthrough for efti. When Bristol reported topline data from its Phase 2/3 RELATIVITY study (N=520) on March 25, announcing that the trial had met its primary endpoint of progression free survival (PFS), Immutep shares rose ~40% (vs. XBI +2.9%). After that, at this year's ASCO, Bristol released more granular data from the study. RELATIVITY is evaluating fixed dose relatlimab (anti-lag 3) in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody, nivolumab (nivo), in 1L advanced melanoma patients. The trial design is also stratified by both PD-L1 and LAG-3 expression. Overall, the combination of relatlimab + nivo demonstrated a significant PFS (progression-free benefit) benefit over nivo monotherapy: 10.12 months vs. 4.63 months. (HR=0.75). Importantly, there were no significant safety signals (SAEs Grade 3/4 of 18.9% observed with combo vs. 9.7% with monotherapy). On efficacy, 1-year PFS of relatlimab/nivo (47.7%) was numerically lower to cross trial to CheckMate-067 comparison of nivo/ipi (50%). On safety, the combo demonstrated a significantly better safety profile cross trial (18.9% vs. 59%, respectively). That said, overall survival (OS) data is still needed for confirmation of benefit. Even so, we believe the positive combination data showing superior efficacy to monotherapy treatment broadly: (1) validates LAG-3 as a checkpoint target, (2) represents a third checkpoint inhibitor (following nivo/ipi) to show benefit in a late-stage study, underscoring the synergy of an anti-PD-1/LAG-3 combo, (3) demonstrates that such a combination may offer a more tolerable regimen to nivo/ip, and/or (4) could offer an additional treatment combination option.

TACTI-002 at ASCO

At this year's ASCO, Immutep presented updated data from its ongoing Phase 2 TACTI-002 trial evaluating efti with pembrolizumab in 1L non- small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and 2L head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The compelling data overall from prior updates led to an expansion of the Merck (MRK - NR) collaboration, into a program in 1L HNSCC (TACTI-003) and an expansion of the 1L NSCLC arm (addition of 74 more patients). In addition, the safety profile remains modest.

Exhibit 1. Durable responses observed in 1L NSCLC. In NSCLC patients, efti + pembro achieved an overall response rate (ORR) of 41.7% (CR 5.6%, PR 36.1%, SD 27.8%). In a prior update, the ORR was 36.1%, thus demonstrating durability in response as well as some deepening of response. Although the patient numbers are still small, the data suggests not only superior activity to pembro alone but indicates that efti/pembro has activity in low-PD-L1 expressors. Given this initial activity (even in low PD-L1 expressors), the data suggests that the combination could potentially be employed in an "all-comer" setting. Further, if these responses continue to be durable, an efti/pembro combination with its benign safety profile could also be an ideal regimen for "less fit" patients who cannot undergo chemo/pembro treatment.