    IMM   AU000000IMM6

IMMUTEP LIMITED

(IMM)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:47:23 2023-06-07 am EDT
0.3050 AUD    0.00%
Immutep : to Participate at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference
PU
Immutep Successfully Completes Institutional Placement and Institutional Component of its Entitlement Offer
AQ
Immutep Reports Final Positive Data in 2nd Line Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma at ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting
AQ
Immutep : to Participate at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

06/07/2023 | 01:58am EDT
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 07, 2023 -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep, will be presenting at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference being held on June 7-9, 2023 in New York City, NY.

Event: Jefferies Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, 8 June 2023
Time: 10:00am - 10:25am (ET)

A live webcast of Mr. Voigt's presentation will be available here and after the conference under the Events page within the Investors & Media section of Immutep's website.

About Immutep
Immutep is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune disease. We are pioneers in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and our diversified product portfolio harnesses its unique ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com.

Australian Investors/Media:
Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 (0)406 759 268; cstrong@citadelmagnus.com

U.S. Media:
Chris Basta, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
+1 (631) 318 4000; chris.basta@immutep.com

Immutep Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 05:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5,94 M 3,96 M 3,96 M
Net income 2023 -45,8 M -30,5 M -30,5 M
Net cash 2023 78,9 M 52,6 M 52,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 -6,09x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 362 M 241 M 241 M
EV / Sales 2023 47,6x
EV / Sales 2024 13,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,4%
Managers and Directors
Marc Voigt Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
David Fang Finance Director & Assistant Secretary
Russell John Howard Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Triebel Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Florian D. Vogl Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMUTEP LIMITED10.91%241
LONZA GROUP AG31.94%48 903
MODERNA, INC.-29.35%48 375
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.29%38 127
SEAGEN INC.52.10%36 651
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.08%24 028
