MiniOral presentation willinclude datafromTACTI-002 Phase II trialevaluating chemotherapy-free IO combination of efti plusKEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)

Two additionalposters oninvestigator-initiated trials evaluating eftiwill also bepresented

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 31, 2023 -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces that data from its TACTI-002 Phase II trial evaluating the chemo-free combination of eftilagimod alpha ("efti") and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), MSD's (Merck & Co., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 therapy, in 1st line non-small cell lung cancer (1L NSCLC) has been accepted for a Mini Oral presentation at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress that will be held in Madrid, Spain from 20-24 October 2023. The presentation will include more mature overall survival data, following on from the data announced on 17 May 2023.

Additionally, data from INSIGHT-003, an investigator-initiated Phase I trial conducted by the Frankfurt Institute of Clinical Cancer Research IKF evaluating efti in conjunction with anti-PD-1 therapy (pembrolizumab) and doublet chemotherapy (carboplatin/pemetrexed) in non-squamous 1L NSCLC, has been accepted for a poster presentation. Also, a Trial in Progress poster for the EFTISARC-NEO investigator-initiated Phase II trial evaluating efti with pembrolizumab and radiotherapy in soft tissue sarcoma will be presented.

Oral Presentation

Title: Combining the antigen-presenting cell activator eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3) and pembrolizumab: overall survival data from the 1st line non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) cohort of TACTI-002 (Phase II)

Presenter: Dr. Enric Carcereny, Catalan Institute of Oncology, Badalona (ICO)

Date and Time: Saturday, October 21, 2023; 9:05 AM CEST

Session: Mini Oral session, 1312MO

Abstract ID: (#2174)

Poster Presentation s

Title: INSIGHT 003 evaluating feasibility of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3) combined with 1st line chemo-immunotherapy in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinomas

Title: Pembrolizumab in combination with eftilagimod alpha and radiotherapy in neoadjuvant treatment of patients with soft tissue sarcomas - EFTISARC-NEO trial

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

About Eftilagimod Alpha (Efti)

Efti is Immutep's proprietary soluble LAG-3 protein and MHC Class II agonist that stimulates both innate and adaptive immunity for the treatment of cancer. As a first-in-class antigen presenting cell (APC) activator, efti binds to MHC (major histocompatibility complex) Class II molecules on APC leading to activation and proliferation of CD8+ cytotoxic T cells, CD4+ helper T cells, dendritic cells, NK cells, and monocytes. It also upregulates the expression of key biological molecules like IFN-ƴ and CXCL10 that further boost the immune system's ability to fight cancer.

Efti is under evaluation for a variety of solid tumours including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), and metastatic breast cancer. Its favourable safety profile enables various combinations, including with anti-PD-[L]1 immunotherapy and/or chemotherapy. Efti has received Fast Track Designation in 1st line HNSCC and in 1st line NSCLC from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Immutep

Immutep is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune disease. We are pioneers in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and our diversified product portfolio harnesses its unique ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com .

