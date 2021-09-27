Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Immutep Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMM   AU000000IMM6

IMMUTEP LIMITED

(IMM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immutep : to Present at Healthcare Investor Conferences

09/27/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX/Media Release

Immutep to Present at Healthcare Investor Conferences

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 28 September 2021 - Immutep Limited(ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, will present at investor conferences, as outlined below.

2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Participants: Marc Voigt, CEO will present a corporate overview in the virtual event format

Time/date: Wednesday 29 September 2021, EDT (Eastern Daylight Time)

Information: https://www.cantor.com/global-healthcare-2021/

Goldman Sachs Small/Mid-Cap Healthcare Day (virtual)

Presenter:

An informal discussion with

Marc Voigt, CEO led by

Goldman Sachs host Chris Cooper,

Healthcare Analyst Global Investment Research and with investor Q&A.

Date:

Thursday 7 October 2021, AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time)

About Immutep

Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders. Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.

Immutep's current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321"), a soluble LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig), which is a first-in-class antigen presenting cell (APC) activator being explored in cancer and infectious disease. Immutep is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease. Additional LAG-3 products, including antibodies for immune response modulation, are being developed by Immutep's large pharmaceutical partners.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.immutep.comor by contacting:

Australian Investors/Media:

Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS

+61 (0)406 759 268; cstrong@citadelmagnus.com

U.S. Media:

Tim McCarthy, LifeSci Advisors

+1 (212) 915.2564; tim@lifesciadvisors.com

This announcement was authorised for release by the CEO, Marc Voigt.

Immutep Limited, Level 12, 95 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

ABN: 90 009 237 889

Disclaimer

Immutep Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 03:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMMUTEP LIMITED
09/27IMMUTEP : to Present at Healthcare Investor Conferences
PU
09/21Immutep to Present Final Overall Survival Data From Phase IIb AIPAC as a Late Breaking ..
GL
09/21Immutep to Present Final Overall Survival Data from Phase IIb AIPAC as a Late Breaking ..
CI
09/20IMMUTEP : Maxim Group - The Case for LAG-3 is Building
PU
09/20IMMUTEP : ESMO 2021 – INSIGHT - Stratum D Poster
PU
09/20IMMUTEP LIMITED(NASDAQGM : IMMP) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/02IMMUTEP : Completes Recruitment of 2nd line PD-1/PD-L1 refractory NSCLC Patients in TACTI-..
PU
09/01IMMUTEP : Completes Patient Enrollment in Stage 2 of Part B of NSCLC Study; Shares Drop Ea..
MT
09/01IMMUTEP : PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT (Form 6-K)
PU
09/01IMMUTEP : Completes Recruitment, Dosing in Phase 2 Trial of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Com..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMMUTEP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8,86 M 6,47 M 6,47 M
Net income 2022 -31,3 M -22,9 M -22,9 M
Net Debt 2022 6,40 M 4,67 M 4,67 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 455 M 332 M 333 M
EV / Sales 2022 52,1x
EV / Sales 2023 12,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart IMMUTEP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Immutep Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUTEP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,54 AUD
Average target price 1,18 AUD
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Voigt Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
David Fang Finance Director & Assistant Secretary
Russell John Howard Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Triebel Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Deanne Miller COO, Co-Secretary & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMUTEP LIMITED28.92%330
MODERNA, INC.291.35%173 624
LONZA GROUP AG30.56%59 611
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.38.49%50 128
CELLTRION, INC.-25.49%31 745
SEAGEN INC.-7.21%29 353