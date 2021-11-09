Late Breaking Abstract for SITC 2021 - AIPAC

Abstract Title:

Final results from AIPAC: A phase IIb comparing eftilagimod alpha (a soluble LAG-3 protein) vs. placebo in combination with weekly paclitaxel in HR+ HER2- MBC.

Background:

Eftilagimod alpha (efti; IMP321) is a soluble LAG-3 protein (LAG-3Ig) that binds to a subset of MHC class

molecules and mediates activation of antigen-presenting cells followed by CD8 T-cells. Weekly paclitaxel is a standard of care chemo-regimen after failure of endocrine-based therapy for metastatic breast carcinoma (MBC). AIPAC (Active Immunotherapy PAClitaxel) investigated the addition of efti to weekly paclitaxel in these patients (pts).

Methods:

This placebo-controlled,double-blinded, 1:1 randomized phase IIb trial enrolled pts with measurable disease, HR+ HER2- MBC after endocrine-based therapy. Pts received paclitaxel (80 mg/m² IV on D1, D8, D15) + efti (30 mg) or placebo on D2, D16 (every 2 weeks) for up to 24 weeks following efti/placebo for up to 52 weeks. The primary endpoint (EP) was progression-free survival (RECIST1.1) by BICR. Secondary EPs included overall survival (OS), PFS (local read), overall response rate (ORR), biomarker, quality of life. Exploratory EPs included univariate/multivariate analyses.

Results:

227 pts were randomized (Jan2017-Jul2019). All except 1 received ≥1 treatment and were included in the full analysis set [efti (n=114); placebo (n=112)]. Data cut-off was 14May2021 (min. follow-up= 22 months). Median age was 60 yrs with ECOG 0 in 61.5%. 91.6% had visceral disease. Pts were mostly endocrine resistant (84%) and partially pre-treated with CDK4/6 inhibitors (44.2%). Post-study treatment was similar. Median OS was 20.4 (95% CI: 14.3-25.1) months in the efti group vs. 17.5 (95% CI: 12.9-21.9) in the placebo group. HR was 0.88 (95%CI: 0.64-1.19; p=0.197). In predefined univariate analyses, younger pts, low baseline monocytes and luminal B showed significant/clinically meaningful improvement in OS (Table 1).

Table 1. Overall survival by subgroups at final analysis