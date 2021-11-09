Log in
    IMM   AU000000IMM6

IMMUTEP LIMITED

(IMM)
Late Breaking Abstract for SITC 2021 - AIPAC

11/09/2021 | 08:04am EST
Late Breaking Abstract for SITC 2021 - AIPAC

Abstract Title:

Final results from AIPAC: A phase IIb comparing eftilagimod alpha (a soluble LAG-3 protein) vs. placebo in combination with weekly paclitaxel in HR+ HER2- MBC.

Background:

Eftilagimod alpha (efti; IMP321) is a soluble LAG-3 protein (LAG-3Ig) that binds to a subset of MHC class

  1. molecules and mediates activation of antigen-presenting cells followed by CD8 T-cells. Weekly paclitaxel is a standard of care chemo-regimen after failure of endocrine-based therapy for metastatic breast carcinoma (MBC). AIPAC (Active Immunotherapy PAClitaxel) investigated the addition of efti to weekly paclitaxel in these patients (pts).

Methods:

This placebo-controlled,double-blinded, 1:1 randomized phase IIb trial enrolled pts with measurable disease, HR+ HER2- MBC after endocrine-based therapy. Pts received paclitaxel (80 mg/m² IV on D1, D8, D15) + efti (30 mg) or placebo on D2, D16 (every 2 weeks) for up to 24 weeks following efti/placebo for up to 52 weeks. The primary endpoint (EP) was progression-free survival (RECIST1.1) by BICR. Secondary EPs included overall survival (OS), PFS (local read), overall response rate (ORR), biomarker, quality of life. Exploratory EPs included univariate/multivariate analyses.

Results:

227 pts were randomized (Jan2017-Jul2019). All except 1 received ≥1 treatment and were included in the full analysis set [efti (n=114); placebo (n=112)]. Data cut-off was 14May2021 (min. follow-up= 22 months). Median age was 60 yrs with ECOG 0 in 61.5%. 91.6% had visceral disease. Pts were mostly endocrine resistant (84%) and partially pre-treated with CDK4/6 inhibitors (44.2%). Post-study treatment was similar. Median OS was 20.4 (95% CI: 14.3-25.1) months in the efti group vs. 17.5 (95% CI: 12.9-21.9) in the placebo group. HR was 0.88 (95%CI: 0.64-1.19; p=0.197). In predefined univariate analyses, younger pts, low baseline monocytes and luminal B showed significant/clinically meaningful improvement in OS (Table 1).

Table 1. Overall survival by subgroups at final analysis

OS /

Overall

<65 yrs of age

Low monocytes

Luminal B

population

(<250/µl)

Events %

72.5

72.8

70.2

83.1

(N/N)

164 /226

107/147

33/47

69/83

Efti group -

median

20.4;

22.3;

32.5;

16.8;

(months);

[14.3-25.1]

[15.3-29.6]

[18.2-NA]

[9.9-24.9]

[95% CI]

Placebo

group median

17.5;

14.8;

12.9;

12.6;

(months);

[12.9-21.9]

[10.9-18.5]

[7.5-20.4]

[10.2-17.3]

[95% CI]

HR [95% CI];

0.88 [0.64-1.19];

0.66 [0.45-0.97];

0.44 [0.22-0.88];

0.67 [0.41-1.08];

p-value

0.197

0.017

0.008

0.049

Efti increased PBMC/T cell (CD4/CD8) count vs. placebo, correlating with improved OS (Spearman Rho=0.6, p=0.02 for CD8 T cells). In a whole population multivariate cox regression model, increasing BMI and prior treatment with CDK4/6 were independent significant poor prognostic markers for PFS and OS.

TEAEs leading to discontinuation were similar at 5.3%(efti) & 6.3%(placebo). PFS (Primary EP) and safety were reported at SABCS 2020 (Abstract#132).

Conclusion:

Efti added to paclitaxel led to a non-significant 2.9 months median OS increase in HR+ HER2- MBC pts after endocrine-based therapy. Effects were significant in pts <65yrs, with low monocytes and more aggressive disease (luminal B). Efti increased circulating CD4/CD8 T cells, which significantly correlated to improved OS. Weekly paclitaxel + efti should be further investigated in MBC.

Type: Oral or Poster

Subcategory: Breast cancer; Combination immunotherapy

Keywords: APC, T cell, Dendritic cells, Chemotherapy, Clinical trial

Authors:

  1. Wildiers1, L. Dirix2, A. Armstrong3, E. De Cuypere4, F. Dalenc5, S. Chan6, F. Marmé7, C. Schröder8, J. Huober9, P. Vuylsteke10, J.-P. Jacquin11, E. Brain12, S. Kümmel13, Z. Pápai14, C.Mueller15, C. Brignone16, F. Triebel16
    1. Department of General Medical Oncology and Multidisciplinary Breast Centre, Leuven, Belgium
    2. GZA Ziekenhuizen, campus Sint-Augustinus, Antwerp, Belgium
    3. The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, United Kingdom
    4. AZ Sint-JanBrugge-Oostende AV, Ruddershove, Belgium
    5. Institut Claudius Regaud, Toulouse, France
    6. Nottingham Cancer Clinical Trials Team (NCCTT), Nottingham, United Kingdom
    7. National Center for Tumor Diseases (NCT) Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany
    8. UniversityMedical Center Groningen, Groningen, Netherlands
    9. Universitätsfrauenklinik Ulm, Ulm,Germany
    10. Clinique Sainte-Elisabeth, Uccle, Belgium
    11. Institutde Cancérologie de la Loire (ICO) Lucien Neuwirth, Saint Priest en Jarez, France
    12. Institut Curie -Hôpital René Huguenin, Saint-Cloud, France
    13. KEM | Evang. Kliniken Essen-Mitte, Essen,Germany
    14. MH Egészségügyi Központ Onkológiai Osztály, Budapest, Hungary
    15. Clinical Development, Immutep, Berlin, Germany
    16. Research & Development, Immutep,Paris, France

Disclaimer

Immutep Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 13:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
