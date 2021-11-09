Late Breaking Abstract for SITC 2021 - AIPAC

Final results from AIPAC: A phase IIb comparing eftilagimod alpha (a soluble LAG-3 protein) vs. placebo in combination with weekly paclitaxel in HR+ HER2- MBC.
Background:
Eftilagimod alpha (efti; IMP321) is a soluble LAG-3 protein (LAG-3Ig) that binds to a subset of MHC class
molecules and mediates activation of antigen-presenting cells followed by CD8 T-cells. Weekly paclitaxel is a standard of care chemo-regimen after failure of endocrine-based therapy for metastatic breast carcinoma (MBC). AIPAC (Active Immunotherapy PAClitaxel) investigated the addition of efti to weekly paclitaxel in these patients (pts).
Methods:
This placebo-controlled,double-blinded, 1:1 randomized phase IIb trial enrolled pts with measurable disease, HR+ HER2- MBC after endocrine-based therapy. Pts received paclitaxel (80 mg/m² IV on D1, D8, D15) + efti (30 mg) or placebo on D2, D16 (every 2 weeks) for up to 24 weeks following efti/placebo for up to 52 weeks. The primary endpoint (EP) was progression-free survival (RECIST1.1) by BICR. Secondary EPs included overall survival (OS), PFS (local read), overall response rate (ORR), biomarker, quality of life. Exploratory EPs included univariate/multivariate analyses.
Results:
227 pts were randomized (Jan2017-Jul2019). All except 1 received ≥1 treatment and were included in the full analysis set [efti (n=114); placebo (n=112)]. Data cut-off was 14May2021 (min. follow-up= 22 months). Median age was 60 yrs with ECOG 0 in 61.5%. 91.6% had visceral disease. Pts were mostly endocrine resistant (84%) and partially pre-treated with CDK4/6 inhibitors (44.2%). Post-study treatment was similar. Median OS was 20.4 (95% CI: 14.3-25.1) months in the efti group vs. 17.5 (95% CI: 12.9-21.9) in the placebo group. HR was 0.88 (95%CI: 0.64-1.19; p=0.197). In predefined univariate analyses, younger pts, low baseline monocytes and luminal B showed significant/clinically meaningful improvement in OS (Table 1).
Table 1. Overall survival by subgroups at final analysis
OS /
Overall
<65 yrs of age
Low monocytes
Luminal B
population
(<250/µl)
Events %
72.5
72.8
70.2
83.1
(N/N)
164 /226
107/147
33/47
69/83
Efti group -
median
20.4;
22.3;
32.5;
16.8;
(months);
[14.3-25.1]
[15.3-29.6]
[18.2-NA]
[9.9-24.9]
[95% CI]
Placebo
group median
17.5;
14.8;
12.9;
12.6;
(months);
[12.9-21.9]
[10.9-18.5]
[7.5-20.4]
[10.2-17.3]
[95% CI]
HR [95% CI];
0.88 [0.64-1.19];
0.66 [0.45-0.97];
0.44 [0.22-0.88];
0.67 [0.41-1.08];
p-value
0.197
0.017
0.008
0.049
Efti increased PBMC/T cell (CD4/CD8) count vs. placebo, correlating with improved OS (Spearman Rho=0.6, p=0.02 for CD8 T cells). In a whole population multivariate cox regression model, increasing BMI and prior treatment with CDK4/6 were independent significant poor prognostic markers for PFS and OS.
TEAEs leading to discontinuation were similar at 5.3%(efti) & 6.3%(placebo). PFS (Primary EP) and safety were reported at SABCS 2020 (Abstract#132).
Conclusion:
Efti added to paclitaxel led to a non-significant 2.9 months median OS increase in HR+ HER2- MBC pts after endocrine-based therapy. Effects were significant in pts <65yrs, with low monocytes and more aggressive disease (luminal B). Efti increased circulating CD4/CD8 T cells, which significantly correlated to improved OS. Weekly paclitaxel + efti should be further investigated in MBC.
Type: Oral or Poster
Subcategory: Breast cancer; Combination immunotherapy
Keywords: APC, T cell, Dendritic cells, Chemotherapy, Clinical trial
Authors:
Wildiers1, L. Dirix2, A. Armstrong3, E. De Cuypere4, F. Dalenc5, S. Chan6, F. Marmé7, C. Schröder8, J. Huober9, P. Vuylsteke10, J.-P. Jacquin11, E. Brain12, S. Kümmel13, Z. Pápai14, C.Mueller15, C. Brignone16, F. Triebel16
Department of General Medical Oncology and Multidisciplinary Breast Centre, Leuven, Belgium
Immutep Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 13:03:09 UTC.