    IMM   AU000000IMM6

IMMUTEP LIMITED

(IMM)
Results from a Phase II study of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) and pembrolizumab in patients with PD-L1 unselected metastatic 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

11/09/2021 | 08:04am EST
Results from a Phase II study of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) and pembrolizumab in patients with PD-L1 unselected metastatic 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

Short title: Phase II of efti and pembrolizumab in 2nd line HNSCC

Background: Eftilagimod alpha (efti) is a soluble LAG-3 protein targeting a subset of MHC class II, thus mediating antigen presenting cell (APC) and CD8 T-cell activation. Such stimulation of the dendritic cell network and resulting T cell recruitment by efti may lead to stronger anti-tumor responses than observed with pembrolizumab alone. We hereby report results of the 2nd line metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) cohort (part C) of the TACTI-002 phase II trial (NCT03625323).

Methods: Eligible patients (pts) with HNSCC, unselected for PD-L1 expression with disease progression on or after 1st line platinum-based therapy, received 30 mg subcutaneous efti Q2W for 24 weeks and 200 mg pembrolizumab Q3W for up to 2 years or until disease progression. The study used a Simon's 2-stage design with objective response rate (ORR) as the primary endpoint (EP). Secondary EPs included tolerability, progression free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and immunogenicity. Tumor response was assessed Q9W. PD-L1 was assessed centrally (22C3 clone). The study was approved by ethic committees and institutional review boards.

Results: Between Mar 2019 and Jan 2021, 39 pts were enrolled (cut-off Apr 2021). The median age was 62 yrs (range 37-84) with 90% male pts. ECOG was 0 and 1 in 33% and 67%, respectively. Primary tumor location at diagnosis was oropharynx (36%), oral cavity (31%), hypopharynx (18%) and larynx (15%) with all PD-L1 subgroups (CPS< 1, ≥1 to ≤19; ≥20) being represented. All pts were pre-treated with platinum-based chemotherapy. Thirty-seven (37) pts were evaluated for response with ORR (iRECIST) of 30% (95% CI 16-47%) with 5 (14%) CRs; 6 (16%) PRs; 3 (8%) SDs; 17 (46%) PDs and 6 (16%) pts not evaluable. Median PFS was 2.1 months and 30+% were progression-free at 6 months. One patient (3%) discontinued due to pembro-related adverse event. The most common (>10%) treatment emergent adverse events were hypothyroidism (21%), cough (18%), asthenia (15%), fatigue (13%), anemia (13%), diarrhea (13%) and weight decreased (13%).

Conclusions: Efti in combination with pembrolizumab is safe, showing encouraging antitumor activity in platinum pre-treated, 2nd line HNSCC patients. For further investigation of this combination, a 1st line HNSCC trial (NCT04811027) has been initiated.

Type: Oral or Poster

Subcategory: Head and Neck Cancer

Second Category: Combination Immunotherapies

Keywords: Dendritic cells; Checkpoint blockade; Clinical Study; Clinical Trial;

Authors: Lopez Pousa A1; Felip E 2; Forster M 3; Doger B4; Roxburgh P5; Bajaj P6; Peguero J 7; Carcereny E8; Krebs M 9; Mueller C 10; Triebel F 11

Affiliates:

1-

2-

Lopez Pousa: Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau, Barcelona, Spain

Felip: Vall d'Hebron University Hospital, Barcelona, Spain

3-

4-

5-

6-

7-

8-

9-

10-

11-

Forster: UCL Cancer Institute / University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation, London,

UK

Doger: START Madrid- Fundación Jiménez Diaz, Madrid, Spain

Roxburgh: Institute of Cancer Sciences, University of Glasgow and The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre, Glasgow, UK

Bajaj: Tasman Oncology, Queensland, Australia

Peguero: Oncology Consultants, P.A., Houston, USA

Carcereny: Catalan Institute of Oncology Badalona-Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol, B-ARGO group, Badalona, Spain

Krebs: Division of Cancer Sciences, The University of Manchester and The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, UK

Mueller: Clinical Development, Immutep, Berlin, Germany

Triebel: Research & Development, Immutep, Orsay, France

Immutep Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 13:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMMUTEP LIMITED
11/03IMMUTEP GRANTED CHINESE PATENT FOR EFTILAGIMOD ALPHA, A SOLUBLE LAG-3 PROTEIN, IN COMBI..
PU
11/02Immutep Secures Chinese Patent for Anti-Cancer Lead Product Candidate
MT
11/01Immutep granted chinese patent for eftilagimod alpha, a soluble lag-3 protein, in combi..
PU
10/29Immutep Receives Positive Feedback From European Medicines Agency About Efti to Treat B..
MT
10/29Immutep Receives Positive EMA Scientific Advice for Further Clinical Development of Eft..
AQ
10/29Immutep Limited Receives Positive EMA Scientific Advice for Further Clinical Developmen..
CI
10/29Immutep receives positive EMA scientific advice for further clinical development of eft..
PU
10/29Immutep Receives Scientific Advice for Clinical Development of Cancer Drug
MT
10/28Immutep receives EMA scientific advice in Phase 3 in MBC
PU
10/28Immutep Limited Receives EMA Scientific Advice for Phase 3 in MBC
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1,69 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
Net income 2022 -38,0 M -28,2 M -28,2 M
Net cash 2022 58,1 M 43,1 M 43,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 557 M 414 M 414 M
EV / Sales 2022 296x
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,2%
Managers and Directors
Marc Voigt Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
David Fang Finance Director & Assistant Secretary
Russell John Howard Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Triebel Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Deanne Miller COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMUTEP LIMITED57.83%414
MODERNA, INC.134.21%99 205
LONZA GROUP AG25.67%58 110
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.40.37%48 046
SEAGEN INC.8.69%34 808
CELLTRION, INC.-45.13%22 788