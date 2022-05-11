Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMH   US45254P5089

IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

(IMH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Upcoming Release of First Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

05/11/2022 | 04:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: IMH) (the Company), announces the scheduling of a conference call and live webcast on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. P.T. (9:00 a.m. E.T.). We will discuss our first quarter 2022 financial results, which are expected to be released after the close of market on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Conference Call

After the Company’s prepared remarks, management will host a Q&A session to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. To submit questions via email, please email your questions to Justin.Moisio@ImpacMail.com.

To participate in the call, please dial in up to fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. You may access the call via:

The dial-in number is (844) 265-1560, conference ID number: 9115489

Internet Webcast Access: http://ir.impaccompanies.com or go to http://www.impaccompanies.com and link to Investor Relations.

The conference call will be archived approximately 2 hours following the call on the Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. web site at http://ir.impaccompanies.com/.

About the Company

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH or Impac) provides innovative mortgage lending and real estate solutions that address the challenges of today’s economic environment. Impac’s operations include mortgage lending, servicing, portfolio loss mitigation, real estate services, and the management of the securitized long-term mortgage portfolio, which includes the residual interests in securitizations.

For additional information, questions or comments, please call Justin Moisio, Chief Administrative Officer at (949) 475-3988 or email Justin.Moisio@ImpacMail.com. Website: http://ir.impaccompanies.com or www.impaccompanies.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC.
04:15pImpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Upcoming Release of First Quarter 2022 Results ..
BU
05/05IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
04/29IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
04/04IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/04Stewart Koenigsberg Not to Stand for Re-Election as Director of Impac Mortgage Holdings..
CI
03/22IMPAC MORTGAGE : AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET AS OF DECEMB..
PU
03/22IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Ac..
AQ
03/13IMPAC MORTGAGE : Q4 2020 Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
PU
03/11IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
03/11TRANSCRIPT : Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 11, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,02 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,88 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,9 M 14,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -24,7x
EV / Sales 2021 653x
Nbr of Employees 326
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George A. Mangiaracina Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiffany M. Entsminger Chief Operating Officer
Obi O. Nwokorie Chief Investment Officer & Director
Justin R. Moisio Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Frank P. Filipps Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC.-37.50%15
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-15.01%46 280
ORIX CORPORATION-1.85%20 613
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-22.05%18 134
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED22.54%6 773
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-21.66%6 083