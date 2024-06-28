PDF Version

Newport Beach, CA, June 27, 2024 - Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. [OTC Pink Limited: IMPM] (the "Company") announces the results of the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders which took place on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. Information about each of the proposals described below can be found in the proxy statement of the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders which is available at the following locations: http://www.viewproxy.com/impaccompanies/2024.

During the Company's annual meeting, shareholders voted favorably on two proposals:

The election of Katherine Blair, Joseph A. Piscina, and George A. Mangiaracina as members of the Board of Directors of the Company for the ensuing year; and

Ratification of Baker Tilly US LLP as the Company's independent auditor for the 2024 fiscal

Forward-LookingStatements

This disclosure contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, some of which are based on various assumptions and events that are beyond our control, may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "capable," "will," "intends," "believe," "expect," "likely," "potentially," "appear," "should," "could," "seem to," "anticipate," "expectations," "plan," "ensure," "desire," or similar terms or variations on those terms or the negative of those terms. The forward- looking statements are based on current management expectations. Actual results may differ materially as a result of several factors, including, but not limited to the following: our ability to reach satisfactory resolution with our debt holders with respect to any default under our debt instruments; any adverse impact or disruption to the Company's operations; changes in general economic and financial conditions (including federal monetary policy, interest rate changes, and inflation); increase in interest rates, inflation, and margin compression; ability to successfully implement and maintain a broker model; successful development, marketing, sale and financing of new and existing financial products; volatility in the mortgage industry; performance of third-party sub-servicers; our ability to manage personnel expenses, operational and technology support, and reduced marketing needs; our ability to successfully use warehousing capacity and satisfy financial covenants; increased competition in the mortgage lending and broker industry by larger or more efficient companies; issues and system risks related to our technology; ability to successfully create cost and product efficiencies through new technology including cyber risk and data security risk; more than expected increases in default rates or loss severities and mortgage related losses; ability to obtain additional financing through lending and repurchase facilities, debt or equity funding, strategic relationships or otherwise; the terms of any financing, whether debt or equity, that we do obtain and our expected use of proceeds from any financing; increase in loan repurchase requests and ability to adequately settle repurchase obligations; the outcome of any claims we are subject to, including any settlements of litigation or regulatory actions pending against us or other legal contingencies; and compliance with applicable local, state and federal laws and regulations.

This document speaks only as of its date and we do not undertake, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to release publicly the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.