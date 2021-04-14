Current Report Litigation 14.04.2021 21:51

IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR SA

Publication Date: 14/04/2021

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

CURRENT REPORT

According to the provisions of Law No. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Regulation No. 5/2018 of FSA on Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations, and also the provisions the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Date of the report: 14/04/2021 Name of the issuing entity: IMPACT DEVELOPER&CONTRACTOR S.A. (the "Company" or "IMPACT")

Important events to be reported: Information regarding the litigation in which the Company is involved

The Company informs the shareholders and investors with regard to receiving the subpoena in File No. 5856/3/2021, as Defendant, a file registered on the dockets of the Bucharest Tribunal, Administrative and Fiscal Dispute Section, having as its object the suspension and annulment of the administrative act HCGMB 705/18.12.2019 approving the Zone Urbanism Plan Aleea Teișani - Drumul Pădurea Neagră No. 56-64, suspension and annulment of Construction Authorizations Nos. 434/35/P/2020 and 435/36/P/2020, annulment of preliminary endorsements, demolition works.

The Company has the obligation to file a writ of submission within 25 days from receipt of the subpoena and shall use its best endeavors to prove the validity of the challenged acts.

The Company shall publish on its website an informative material regarding the Zone Urbanism Plan Aleea Teișani - Drumul Pădurea Neagră No. 56-64.

The Company shall inform shareholders and investors of any significant developments in this situation, in accordance with applicable regulations.

