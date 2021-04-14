Log in
IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR S.A.    IMP   ROIMPCACNOR0

IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR S.A.

(IMP)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 04/13
3 RON   +0.67%
CURRENT REPORT LITIGATION 14.04.2021
CURRENT REPORT BUYBACK 05.04.2021
TRANSACTIONS DANIELIS STAR COMPANY SRL 30.03.2021
Current Report Litigation 14.04.2021 21:51

04/14/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR SA

Sediu: Willbrook Platinum Business & Convention Center, Șoseaua București - Ploiești, Nr. 172-176, Clădirea A, Etaj 1, București, Sector 1,

cod poştal 015016, Telefon: 021- 230.75.70/71/72, Fax: 021- 230.75.81/82/83

Capital social subscris şi integral vărsat: 265.000.000 RON

Înmatriculat la O.R.C. de pe lângă T.M.B. sub nr. J40/7228/2018, C.I.F. RO 1553483

IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR SA - IMP

Publication Date: 14/04/2021

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

CURRENT REPORT

According to the provisions of Law No. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Regulation No. 5/2018 of FSA on Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations, and also the provisions the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Date of the report:

14/04/2021

Name of the issuing entity:

IMPACT DEVELOPER&CONTRACTOR S.A.

(the "Company" or "IMPACT")

Registered headquarters:

Willbrook Platinum Business & Convention

Center, 172-176 Bucharest - Ploiesti Road,

Building A, 1st Floor, Bucharest, 1st District

Telephone/fax number:

021-230.75.81/82/83, 230.75.70/71/72

Unique Code No.:

1553483

Registration number with the Register of

J40/7228/2018

Commerce:

Subscribed and paid-in share capital:

RON 265,000,000

Regulated market:

BVB

Important events to be reported: Information regarding the litigation in which the Company is involved

The Company informs the shareholders and investors with regard to receiving the subpoena in File No. 5856/3/2021, as Defendant, a file registered on the dockets of the Bucharest Tribunal, Administrative and Fiscal Dispute Section, having as its object the suspension and annulment of the administrative act HCGMB 705/18.12.2019 approving the Zone Urbanism Plan Aleea Teișani - Drumul Pădurea Neagră No. 56-64, suspension and annulment of Construction Authorizations Nos. 434/35/P/2020 and 435/36/P/2020, annulment of preliminary endorsements, demolition works.

The Company has the obligation to file a writ of submission within 25 days from receipt of the subpoena and shall use its best endeavors to prove the validity of the challenged acts.

The Company shall publish on its website an informative material regarding the Zone Urbanism Plan Aleea Teișani - Drumul Pădurea Neagră No. 56-64.

The Company shall inform shareholders and investors of any significant developments in this situation, in accordance with applicable regulations.

IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR S.A.

General Manager

Sorin Apostol

www.impactsa.ro

Disclaimer

Impact Developer & Contractor SA published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 19:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 205 M 49,9 M 49,9 M
Net income 2020 74,9 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net Debt 2020 198 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 784 M 191 M 191 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,54x
EV / Sales 2020 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR S.A.
Duration : Period :
Impact Developer & Contractor S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sorin Apostol General Director
Giani-Iulian Kacic Finance Director
Iuliana Mihaela Urda Chairman
Lucian Udroiu Technical Director
Ruxandra-Alina Scarlat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR S.A.59.57%193
HASEKO CORPORATION33.98%4 064
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA12.02%1 027
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC6.14%952
CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.-4.13%510
ATAL S.A.43.69%473
