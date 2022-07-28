Impact Developer ntractor S A : & Contractor sold the most expensive apartment in LUXURIA Residence Bucharest

IMPACT Developer & Contractor, the first real estate developer established in Romania and also the first real estate company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), sold the most expensive apartment in LUXURIA Residence compound, worth 734,000 Euro. The transaction was carried out by the developer's internal sales team.

The recently traded apartment from LUXURIA Residence is a 5-room duplex with an area of 300 square meters and a generous terrace of 36 square meters. The package also included two underground parking spaces.

Located in the northern area of the Capital City, LUXURIA Residence is the first residential compound with BREEAM Excellent certification in Bucharest, completely finished at this moment, its total estimated current value being 150 million Euro. The whole condominium comprises 9 residential buildings with 630 apartments and benefits of 9,650 sqm of green spaces, two parks with urban furniture and an artesian fountain, playgrounds, a fitness center equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, an elegant lounge and underground parkings. LUXURIA residential complex brings together a unique mix of features: sustainable dwellings built at BREEAM Excellent standards, easy access to a large numebr of city attractions, as well as many indoor recreational spaces.

"IMPACT already has a solid reputation in the main segment of the residential market, in the housing sector adressed to middle-income customers, where we deliver to the highest standards at affordable prices. By closing this transaction in LUXURIA Residence we have taken the first step into a higher market segment, the premium housing sector. Worth mentioning is that one of our main arguments is the quality of services and facilities offered to our customers, similar to those offered on the premium segment of the market", stated Ovidiu Grinici, Sales Director of IMPACT Developer & Contractor.

Currently, IMPACT owns 89.6 ha of land with an EPRA value (EPRA values are determined in accordance with the standards of the European Public Real Estate Association) estimated at 799.2 million Lei, of which 73.5 ha with immediate development potential, on which new large projects, with mixed functions and infrastructure, will be built, such as: Greenfield Băneasa, Greenfield Plaza Băneasa, Greenfield West, Greenfield West Plaza, Luxuria City Center in Bucharest, Greenfield Copou and Greenfield Copou Plaza in Iasi and Boreal Plus in Constanta. The gross development value of these projects, in the period 2022 - 2027, amounts up to 1.3 billion Euro.

IMPACT Developer & Contractor is one of the first 3 companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and at the same time the first listed real estate developer, in 1996. In over 25 years of uninterrupted listing, IMPACT has stood out as an innovative company and for the diversity of stock market financing tools it has used.

Since March 2022, IMPACT shares have been included in the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index, part of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS) dedicated to Emerging Markets.