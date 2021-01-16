Impact Developer ntractor S A : Current Report Convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 19/20.02.2021

IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR SA

Report date: 15.01.2021 Name of Issuer Company: IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR SA Registered office: Willbrook Platinum Business & Convention Center, 172-176 Bucharest - Ploiesti Road, Building A, 1st Fl, Bucharest, 1st District Phone number/fax: Tel.:021-230.75.70/71/72, Fax: 021-230.75.81/82/83 Sole Registration Code ORC: 1553483 Trade Registry Office number: J40/7228/2018 Subscribed and paid up capital: 265.000.000 RON Regulated market: BVB LEI CODE 315700KVJ0DVH5IBI827

Important event to be reported: Significant events to be reported convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company Impact Developer & Contractor SA for 19/20 February 2021

in accordance with Law No. 31/1990 regarding companies, republished, as further amended and supplemented, Law No. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations, Regulation No. 5/2018 of FSA on Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations and the articles of incorporation of the Company, Impact Developer & Contractor SA Convenes The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, on 19.02.2021, at 10.00 a.m., at headquarter of Impact Developer & Contractor SA, 1st Floor, Building A of Willbrook Platinum Business & Convention Center, located in Bucharest, 172-176 Bucuresti- Ploiesti Street, Postal Code 015016. In case the legal and statutory conditions for holding the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders are not met on the date set forth above, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders shall take place on 20.02.2021, at the same address, at the same hour and with the same agenda.

Attached Convening Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Impact Developer & Contractor SA on 19/20 February 2021.

