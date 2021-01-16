Log in
Impact Developer ntractor S A : Current Report Convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 19/20.02.2021

01/16/2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR SA

Registered office: Willbrook Platinum Business & Convention Center, 172-176 Bucharest - Ploiesti Road, Building A,

1st floor, Bucharest, 1st District, Phone: 021- 230.75.70/71/72, Fax: 021- 230.75.81/82/83

Subscribed and paid up share capital: RON 274,443,532.

Registered with the Trade Registry Office within Bucharest Court under no. J40/7228/2018, S.R.C. RO 1553483

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority,

CURRENT REPORT

According to the provisions of Law No.24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and

Regulation No. 5/2018 of FSA on Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations, and also the

provisions the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Report date:

15.01.2021

Name of Issuer Company:

IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR SA

Registered office:

Willbrook Platinum Business & Convention

Center, 172-176 Bucharest - Ploiesti Road,

Building A, 1st Fl, Bucharest, 1st District

Phone number/fax:

Tel.:021-230.75.70/71/72,

Fax: 021-230.75.81/82/83

Sole Registration Code ORC:

1553483

Trade Registry Office number:

J40/7228/2018

Subscribed and paid up capital:

265.000.000 RON

Regulated market:

BVB

LEI CODE

315700KVJ0DVH5IBI827

Important event to be reported: Significant events to be reported convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company Impact Developer & Contractor SA for 19/20 February 2021

in accordance with Law No. 31/1990 regarding companies, republished, as further amended and supplemented, Law No. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations, Regulation No. 5/2018 of FSA on Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations and the articles of incorporation of the Company, Impact Developer & Contractor SA Convenes The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, on 19.02.2021, at 10.00 a.m., at headquarter of Impact Developer & Contractor SA, 1st Floor, Building A of Willbrook Platinum Business & Convention Center, located in Bucharest, 172-176 Bucuresti- Ploiesti Street, Postal Code 015016. In case the legal and statutory conditions for holding the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders are not met on the date set forth above, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders shall take place on 20.02.2021, at the same address, at the same hour and with the same agenda.

Attached Convening Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Impact Developer & Contractor SA on 19/20 February 2021.

www.impactsa.ro

CALLING NOTICE

The Board of Directors (the "Board of Directors") of IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR S.A., a joint-stock company registered and operating under the laws of Romania, headquartered in Romania, Bucharest, 172-176Bucuresti-Ploiesti Street, Willbrook Platinum Business & Convention Center, Building A, District 1, Postal Code 015016, registered with the Bucharest Trade Registry under No. J40/7228/2018, Sole Registration Code 1553483 (the "Company"), validly met on 15.01.2021, the quorum requirements being met, with the participation of the current directors, i.e. Mrs. Iuliana-Mihaela Urda, Mrs. Ruxandra-Alina Scarlat, Mr. Daniel Pandele, Mr. Laviniu-Dumitru Beze and INTREPID GEM SRL, by the natural person permanent representative of the legal person, Mr. Petru-Ion Vaduva, as members of the Board of Directors,

in accordance with Company Law No. 31/1990, republished, as further amended and supplemented ("Law No. 31/1990"), Law No. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations ("Law No. 24/2017"), Regulation No. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations ("Regulation No. 5/2018"), and the articles of incorporation of the Company,

CALLS

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Extraordinary General Meeting"), on the date of 19.02.2021, at 10.00 a.m., at the headquarters of Impact Developer & Contractor SA, located on the 1st Floor, Building A of Willbrook Platinum Business & Convention Center, located in Bucharest, 172-176Bucuresti- Ploiesti Street, Postal Code 015016. In case the legal and statutory conditions for holding the Extraordinary General Meeting are not met on the date of 19.02.2021, the Extraordinary General Meeting shall take place on 20.02.2021, at the same address, at the same hour and with the same agenda.

Only the persons registered as shareholders at the reference date of 09.02.2021 (the "Reference Date") in the register of shareholders of the Company held by Depozitarul Central S.A. have the right to attend, and vote in, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS shall have the following agenda:

  1. Ratification of the credit agreement concluded by the Company, as Borrower, of EUR 5,920,667 from First Bank S.A. The borrowed funds shall be used by the Company in order to build blocks Z1,Z2 and D6 located in Greenfield Baneasa District.
  2. Ratification of the credit agreement concluded by the Company, as Borrower, of RON 4,500,000 from First Bank S.A. The borrowed funds shall be used by the Company in order to pay the VAT for the projects mentioned in Item 1.
  3. Approval of the amendment of the Company's Articles of incorporation as follows:
    1. Paragraphs (7) and (8) of Article 21 of the Company's Articles of incorporation shall be repealed. The subsequent paragraphs of Article 21 shall be renumbered accordingly.
    2. Art. 5 is supplemented - The object and the field of activity, with the following secondary activities, having the corresponding NACE codes:

Manufacture of assembled parquet floors;

(NACE Code 1622)

Manufacture of wooden containers;

(NACE Code 1624)

Manufacture of ceramic tiles and flags;

(NACE Code 2331)

Manufacture of bricks, tiles and construction products, in baked clay;

(NACE Code 2332

Manufacture of ceramic household and ornamental articles;

(NACE Code 2341)

Manufacture of ceramic sanitary fixtures;

(NACE Code 2342)

Manufacture of ceramic insulators and insulating fittings;

(NACE Code 2343)

Manufacture of other technical ceramic products;

(NACE Code 2344)

Manufacture of other ceramic products n.e.c.;

(NACE Code 2349)

Manufacture of cement

(NACE Code 2351)

Manufacture of plaster products for construction purposes;

(NACE Code 2362)

Manufacture of ready-mixed concrete;

(NACE Code 2363)

Manufacture of mortars;

(NACE Code 2364)

Manufacture of fiber cement;

(NACE Code 2365)

Manufacture of other articles of concrete, plaster and cement;

(NACE Code 2369)

Cutting, shaping and finishing of stone;

(NACE Code 2370)

Production of abrasive products;

(NACE Code 2391)

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products n.e.c.;

(NACE cod 2399)

Manufacture of central heating radiators and boilers;

(NACE Code 2521)

Manufacture of other tanks, reservoirs and containers of metal;

(NACE Code 2529)

Manufacture of steam generators, except central heating hot water boilers;

(NACE Code 2530)

Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy;

(NACE Code 2550)

Treatment and coating of metals

(NACE Code 2561)

Manufacture of cutlery;

(NACE Code 2571)

Manufacture of steel drums and similar containers;

(NACE Code 2591)

Manufacture of wire products, chain and springs;

(NACE Code 2593)

Manufacture of fasteners and screw machine products; rivets and washers;

(NACE Code 2594)

Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.;

(NACE Code 2599)

Manufacture of fiber optic cables;

(NACE Code 2731)

Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables; Manufacture of couplers for electric and electronic wiring; Manufacture of office and shop furniture;

Manufacture of kitchen furniture;

Installation of industrial machinery and equipment

Production of electricity; Transmission of electricity;

Steam and air conditioning supply; Recovery of sorted recyclable materials;

Remediation activities and other waste management services; Construction of utility projects for fluids;

Construction of utility projects for electricity and telecommunications; Construction of water projects;

Plastering works; Transport via pipeline;

Hotels and similar accommodation;

Holiday and other short-stay accommodation; Food and beverage service activities;

Bars and other beverage serving activities; Wired telecommunications activities;

Wireless telecommunications activities (except satellite); Satellite telecommunications activities;

Other telecommunications activities;

Data processing, hosting and related activities; Web portals;

Other information service activities n.e.c.; Media representation;

Specialized design activities;

Renting and leasing of recreational and sports goods; Other reservation service and related activities; Landscape service activities;

Other human health activities; Operation of sports facilities; Activities of sport clubs; Fitness facilities;

Other sports activities;

Activities of amusement parks and theme parks; Other amusement and recreation activities;

Washing and (dry-)cleaning of textile and fur products; Hairdressing and other beauty treatment;

Physical well-being activities; Other service activities n.e.c.;

Activities of households as employers of domestic personnel;

(NACE Code 2732)

(NACE Code 2733)

(NACE Code 3101)

(NACE Code 3102)

(NACE Code 3320)

(NACE Code 3511)

(NACE Code 3512)

(NACE Code 3530)

(NACE Code 3832)

(NACE Code 3900)

(NACE Code 4221)

(NACE Code 4222)

(NACE Code 4291)

(NACE Code 4331)

(NACE Code 4950)

(NACE Code 5510)

(NACE Code 5520)

(NACE Code 5610)

(NACE Code 5630)

(NACE Code 6110)

(NACE Code 6120)

(NACE Code 6130)

(NACE Code 6190)

(NACE Code 6311)

(NACE Code 6312)

(NACE Code 6399)

(NACE Code 7312)

(NACE Code 7410)

(NACE Code 7721)

(NACE Code 7990)

(NACE Code 8130)

(NACE Code 8690)

(NACE Code 9311)

(NACE Code 9312)

(NACE Code 9313)

(NACE Code 9319)

(NACE Code 9321)

(NACE Code 9329)

(NACE Code 9601)

(NACE Code 9602)

(NACE Code 9604)

(NACE Code 9609)

(NACE Code 9700)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Impact Developer & Contractor SA published this content on 16 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2021 07:09:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 157 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
Net income 2019 154 M 38,7 M 38,7 M
Net Debt 2019 152 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 2,65x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 494 M 123 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,76x
EV / Sales 2019 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 12,3%
Chart IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR S.A.
Duration : Period :
Impact Developer & Contractor S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sorin Apostol General Director
Iuliana Mihaela Urda Chairman
Giani-Iulian Kacic Finance Director
Lucian Udroiu Technical Director
Ruxandra-Alina Scarlat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR S.A.0.53%123
D.R. HORTON, INC.0.64%25 291
LENNAR CORPORATION-1.60%23 397
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.2.15%19 723
NVR, INC.-1.71%14 919
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-0.17%13 753
