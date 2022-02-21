Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Impact Developer & Contractor S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMP   ROIMPCACNOR0

IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR S.A.

(IMP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impact Developer ntractor S A : Five new BVB listed companies will be included in FTSE Russell indices dedicated to Emerging Markets on March 21

02/21/2022 | 03:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

'IMPACT's main objective for 2022 is to increase the free-float and the attractivity of our shares at the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Meeting the FTSE Russell criteria and the inclusion in the FTSE Global Micro Cap index represents an important validation of the efficiency of our development strategy and of the actions we took in implementing the best corporate governance and investor communication practices. We are very glad that the investors trust IMPACT, which was proved at the Capital Increase in January and we are determined to enhance our company's value on the long term', said Constantin Sebesanu, CEO IMPACT Developer & Contractor.

Source: bvb.ro

Disclaimer

Impact Developer & Contractor SA published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 08:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR S.A.
03:11aIMPACT DEVELOPER NTRACTOR S A : Five new BVB listed companies will be included in FTSE Rus..
PU
02/08IMPACT DEVELOPER NTRACTOR S A : The court s ruling in File No. 5856/3/2021
PU
02/02IMPACT DEVELOPER NTRACTOR S A : 10 out of 10 score for excellent communication with invest..
PU
01/31IMPACT DEVELOPER NTRACTOR S A : The issuance of Certificate of Specifications- share capit..
PU
01/26IMPACT DEVELOPER NTRACTOR S A : Closing the first stage of the Capital Increase through Pr..
PU
01/20IMPACT DEVELOPER NTRACTOR S A : Information regarding the development strategy of the Comp..
PU
01/12IMPACT DEVELOPER NTRACTOR S A : completes LUXURIA Residence, the first BREEAM Excellent ce..
PU
01/04IMPACT DEVELOPER NTRACTOR S A : & Contractor runs between 04.01.2022 - 21.01.2022 a Capita..
PU
01/04Impact Developer & Contractor S.A. announced that it expects to receive RON 245 million..
CI
2021Impact Developer & Contractor S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended S..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 205 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
Net income 2020 74,9 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net Debt 2020 198 M 45,4 M 45,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 058 M 243 M 243 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,54x
EV / Sales 2020 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 27,2%
Chart IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR S.A.
Duration : Period :
Impact Developer & Contractor S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,68 RON
Average target price 0,99 RON
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
Managers and Directors
Constantin Sebesanu Chief Executive Officer
Giani-Iulian Kacic Chief Financial Officer
Iuliana Mihaela Urda Chairman
Lucian Udroiu Technical Director
Daniel Pandele Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR S.A.-2.86%243
HASEKO CORPORATION6.45%3 621
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC-2.76%1 007
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA-11.77%771
ATAL S.A.-2.82%434
CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.5.71%425