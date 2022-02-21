Impact Developer ntractor S A : Five new BVB listed companies will be included in FTSE Russell indices dedicated to Emerging Markets on March 21

'IMPACT's main objective for 2022 is to increase the free-float and the attractivity of our shares at the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Meeting the FTSE Russell criteria and the inclusion in the FTSE Global Micro Cap index represents an important validation of the efficiency of our development strategy and of the actions we took in implementing the best corporate governance and investor communication practices. We are very glad that the investors trust IMPACT, which was proved at the Capital Increase in January and we are determined to enhance our company's value on the long term', said Constantin Sebesanu, CEO IMPACT Developer & Contractor.

Source: bvb.ro