Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Impact Developer & Contractor S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMP   ROIMPCACNOR0

IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR S.A.

(IMP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-06
0.5960 RON   -2.30%
03/25IMPACT DEVELOPER NTRACTOR S A : Notice of O&EGSM 28.04.2022
PU
02/26Impact Developer & Contractor S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/25IMPACT DEVELOPER NTRACTOR S A : & Contractor closes 2021 with an operating profit of almost 100 million lei
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impact Developer ntractor S A : Litigations

04/08/2022 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To:Financial Supervisory Authority - Financial Instruments and Investments Sector Bucharest Stock Exchange

Regulated Market

From: IMPACT DEVELOPER&CONTRACTOR S.A.

8 April 2022

CURRENT REPORT

According to the provisions of Law No. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Regulation No. 5/2018 of FSA on Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations

Important events to be reported: Information regarding the litigation in which the company is involved

The company informs the shareholders and investors with regard to the ruling issued by the Bucharest Tribunal in File No. 5642/300/2017, having as its object the division of the real estate co-owned by the undersigned and CEFIN REAL ESTATE DEZVOLTARE BV SRL, in a share of 1/3 (a third) by the undersigned, respectively 2/3 (two thirds) by CEFIN REAL ESTATE DEZVOLTARE BV SRL.

By the sale agreement authenticated under No. 957/29.09.2014, Impact acquired a share of 1/3 of the ownership right of the real estates - five plots of land, having a total surface area of 78,970 sq m. The plots of land are located at Blvd. Barbu Vacarescu No. 164E, 162A, 162-164, 164D.

The Bucharest Tribunal rejected on 7 April 2022, as ungrounded, the application for appeal filed by CEFIN REAL ESTATE DEZVOLTARE BV SRL.

Thus, the ruling issued by the District 2 Court on 30 September 2021 remains final and may be enforced, whereby it was decided to allocate Impact the plot of land having a surface area of 25,424 sq m, of Version 2 of land subdivision (located on the North side).

The Company informs the shareholders and investors with regard to the receipt of the subpoena in File No. 4122/3/2022, as Defendant, file registered on the dockets of the Bucharest Tribunal, Section II - Administrative and Fiscal Dispute, having as its object the suspension and annulment of administrative act HCGMB 705/18.12.2019 approving the Zonal Urbanism Plan Aleea Teisani - Drumul Padurea Neagra No. 56-64, the suspension and annulment of Construction Authorizations No. 434/35/P/2020 and No. 435/36/P/2020, the annulment of some preliminary endorsements, cancellation of works.The plaintiffs in this case are Fundatia Eco Civica and three natural persons from outside the Greenfield district.

Willbrook Platinum Business & Convention Center, Soseaua Bucuresti - Ploiesti, Nr. 172-176, Cladirea A, Etaj 1, Bucuresti, Sector 1 Cod postal 015016, Telefon: +40-21.230.75.70/71/72, Fax: +40-21.230.75.81/82/83

The Company has the obligation to file statement of defense within 25 days from receipt of the subpoena and shall make all the necessary diligence and use its best endeavors to prove the validity of the challenged documents. The Company shall inform the shareholders and other stakeholders of any significant developments in this situation, in accordance with the applicable regulations.

IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR S.A.

General Manager

Constantin Sebesanu

Willbrook Platinum Business & Convention Center, Soseaua Bucuresti - Ploiesti, Nr. 172-176, Cladirea A, Etaj 1, Bucuresti, Sector 1 Cod postal 015016, Telefon: +40-21.230.75.70/71/72, Fax: +40-21.230.75.81/82/83

Disclaimer

Impact Developer & Contractor SA published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 15:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR S.A.
03/25IMPACT DEVELOPER NTRACTOR S A : Notice of O&EGSM 28.04.2022
PU
02/26Impact Developer & Contractor S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
02/25IMPACT DEVELOPER NTRACTOR S A : & Contractor closes 2021 with an operating profit of almos..
PU
02/22IMPACT DEVELOPER NTRACTOR S A : Informare teleconferinta prezentare rezultate financiare p..
PU
02/21IMPACT DEVELOPER NTRACTOR S A : Five new BVB listed companies will be included in FTSE Rus..
PU
02/08IMPACT DEVELOPER NTRACTOR S A : The court s ruling in File No. 5856/3/2021
PU
02/02IMPACT DEVELOPER NTRACTOR S A : 10 out of 10 score for excellent communication with invest..
PU
01/31IMPACT DEVELOPER NTRACTOR S A : The issuance of Certificate of Specifications- share capit..
PU
01/26IMPACT DEVELOPER NTRACTOR S A : Closing the first stage of the Capital Increase through Pr..
PU
01/20IMPACT DEVELOPER NTRACTOR S A : Information regarding the development strategy of the Comp..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 138 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
Net income 2021 70,3 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net Debt 2021 290 M 63,9 M 63,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 927 M 205 M 205 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,36x
EV / Sales 2021 9,98x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR S.A.
Duration : Period :
Impact Developer & Contractor S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,60 RON
Average target price 0,99 RON
Spread / Average Target 66,1%
Managers and Directors
Constantin Sebesanu Chief Executive Officer
Giani-Iulian Kacic Chief Financial Officer
Iuliana Mihaela Urda Chairman
Lucian Udroiu Technical Director
Daniel Pandele Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR S.A.-14.86%205
HASEKO CORPORATION-5.75%2 980
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC-4.87%909
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA-24.22%637
CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.11.57%478
ATAL S.A.-11.28%372