Impact Developer ntractor S A : Litigations

8 April 2022

CURRENT REPORT

According to the provisions of Law No. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Regulation No. 5/2018 of FSA on Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations

Important events to be reported: Information regarding the litigation in which the company is involved

The company informs the shareholders and investors with regard to the ruling issued by the Bucharest Tribunal in File No. 5642/300/2017, having as its object the division of the real estate co-owned by the undersigned and CEFIN REAL ESTATE DEZVOLTARE BV SRL, in a share of 1/3 (a third) by the undersigned, respectively 2/3 (two thirds) by CEFIN REAL ESTATE DEZVOLTARE BV SRL.

By the sale agreement authenticated under No. 957/29.09.2014, Impact acquired a share of 1/3 of the ownership right of the real estates - five plots of land, having a total surface area of 78,970 sq m. The plots of land are located at Blvd. Barbu Vacarescu No. 164E, 162A, 162-164, 164D.

The Bucharest Tribunal rejected on 7 April 2022, as ungrounded, the application for appeal filed by CEFIN REAL ESTATE DEZVOLTARE BV SRL.

Thus, the ruling issued by the District 2 Court on 30 September 2021 remains final and may be enforced, whereby it was decided to allocate Impact the plot of land having a surface area of 25,424 sq m, of Version 2 of land subdivision (located on the North side).

The Company informs the shareholders and investors with regard to the receipt of the subpoena in File No. 4122/3/2022, as Defendant, file registered on the dockets of the Bucharest Tribunal, Section II - Administrative and Fiscal Dispute, having as its object the suspension and annulment of administrative act HCGMB 705/18.12.2019 approving the Zonal Urbanism Plan Aleea Teisani - Drumul Padurea Neagra No. 56-64, the suspension and annulment of Construction Authorizations No. 434/35/P/2020 and No. 435/36/P/2020, the annulment of some preliminary endorsements, cancellation of works.The plaintiffs in this case are Fundatia Eco Civica and three natural persons from outside the Greenfield district.

The Company has the obligation to file statement of defense within 25 days from receipt of the subpoena and shall make all the necessary diligence and use its best endeavors to prove the validity of the challenged documents. The Company shall inform the shareholders and other stakeholders of any significant developments in this situation, in accordance with the applicable regulations.

IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR S.A.

General Manager

Constantin Sebesanu

