Impact Developer ntractor S A : "Today, Impact has become a Romanian "unicorn"" - Constantin Sebesanu, CEO of Impact Developer & Contractor

"Today, Impact has become a Romanian "unicorn"" - Constantin Sebesanu, CEO of Impact Developer & Contractor





Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP) entered today the select club of large Romanian companies with a market capitalization of over one billion lei. Impact shares ended the trading session on August 25th at a price of 0.640 lei, with a variation of +4.07% compared to the previous session, which led to a capitalization of 1,008,000,000 lei.

Since the beginning of the year and especially in the last six months, Impact shares have doubled their value amid the reaction of obvious interest of investors to the company's announcements regarding the elaboration and start of the national development strategy, a strategy that centers around the concept of sustainability. The most recent step in the implementation of the strategy was the decision of the Extraordinary General Assembly of Shareholders of Impact to authorize the Board of Directors to increase the share capital of the company, through one or more issuances of ordinary shares, with a nominal value up to 193,750,000 lei, within one year.

"I am glad to be able to say that we have become a Romanian <>, which is not a small thing if we think that we are among the few Romanian entrepreneurial companies to reach this benchmark. The optimism of investors makes me extremely confident that we will achieve and even exceed the announced and future goals. It is at the same time a proof that the efforts we are constantly making to implement the best corporate governance practices, to transform our business into a completely sustainable one, based on the attention to the environment and on community development, are appreciated by investors.",declared Constantin Sebesanu, CEO of Impact Developer & Contractor.

Impact's immediate objective is to activate the development of 2,707 housing units at national level within the residential compounds in Bucharest, Iasi and Constanta by the end of 2021. The company has already signed the general contractor contract for the construction of 326 apartments in what constitutes a new phase of development of the Greenfield Baneasa neighbourhood. In the following period, the company's executive board will provide investors with detailed information on its ambitious development plans, as well as additional data on financial evolution.