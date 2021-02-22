Impact Developer ntractor S A : announces record revenues of 42,7 million EUR for 2020

Impact Developer & Contractor closed the year 2020 with revenues from the sale of real estate properties worth 42,7 million EUR, up 29,4% compared to 2019, representing the best result of the developer in the last decade. In a pandemic year, the company sold a total of 369 units (31,191 sqm built area), out of which 205 were contracted in Greenfield Residence Băneasa and 164 in Luxuria Residence compound.

In addition to the purchased apartments, Impact concluded the year with 198 sale-purchase precontracts and reservations, totaling 24 million EUR, half of which are to be converted into revenues in the first semester of this year.

In 2020, the company continued its residential development activities at a steady rhythm, despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic. In this direction, Impact implemented its national expansion strategy, starting in Constanța the construction of the premium residential project, Boreal Plus, and acquiring land in Iași for the development of a sustainable project, which will improve Romanians' living standards. All the projects that the company has under development have been designed for BREEAM Excellent certification.

The central axis of Impact Developer & Contractor's (IMP symbol) development strategy, the only real estate developer in Romania listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium category, is the capital market, respectively bond issues listed on the main market of BVB, with private placement, bank financing and issue of new shares.

In the last year, Impact shares increased by 26%, from 0.31 EUR / share to 0.39 EUR / share on December 31st, 2020, with the company's market capitalization exceeding 102 million EUR. The success on the capital market reconfirms the attractiveness of Impact's projects and the strategic vision of the company's expansion in the most important urban centers in Romania. In 2020, Standard & Poor's maintained for Impact the long-term credit rating `B-` with a stable outlook, being considered safe for investors.

"The results achieved in 2020 prove, on the one hand, Impact's ability to consolidate its position on the market even under tougher economic and social conditions and, on the other hand, confirm the success of our projects, which set a new standard for residential development in terms of quality, facilities, and sustainable solutions. This year, marking our 30th anniversary, we are entering a new development stage, accelerating our national expansion",said Sorin Apostol, CEO of Impact Developer & Contractor.

Within the upper-class compound Luxuria Residence, positioned in the new business center of Bucharest in the Expoziției area, the first two development phases, with 500 apartments were completed, and the last phase with 130 apartments is currently under development, with delivery deadline in the first half of this year. The project, BREEAM Excellent certified, offers a unique living concept, with outstanding architecture, premium finishes, and a select range of facilities, from large green spaces to concierge services.

In 2020, the company obtained the building permit and started the works for the fourth phase of Greenfield Băneasa, which will be developed at the highest standards of energy efficiency. Construction works have also begun on Greenfield Plaza, which will provide residents and the general public with an impressive range of facilities: strip mall, wellness area equipped with a gym, SPAs, tennis court, semi-Olympic indoor pool, outdoor pool, and an office building, which will become the headquarters of IMPACT Developer & Contractor. The apartments of the new development phase will be delivered in stages, starting this summer.

In addition to the works carried out on the projects in the Capital, Impact has started the Boreal Plus project in Constanţa, which brings on the market 18 villas and 673 apartments, along with a series of facilities for residents: green spaces, children playgrounds, commercial spaces, Kaufland hypermarket, and kindergarten. The villas of the compound are in an advanced construction phase, the estimated delivery being the first half of 2021. At the same time, the first phase of apartment buildings is under development, with 209 apartments. This year, Impact is also preparing the launch of Greenfield Copou, located in the most desired area of Iaşi, a large-scale residential project which will replicate the Greenfield Băneasa concept.