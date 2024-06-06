Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2024) - Impact Development Group Inc. (TSXV: IMPT) (formerly Yubba Capital Corp.) ("Impact Development Group" or the "Company") announces that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a revocation order revoking the failure-to-file cease trade order issued against the Company on May 8, 2024 (the "FFCTO"). The FFCTO was issued for failing to file its annual audited financial statements and related management discussion and analysis and certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 as required by National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings ("NI 52-109") by April 30, 2024. ("Required Filings"). On June 5, 2024 the Company filed the Required Filings. The Required Filings are available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com). Following the filing of the Required Filings, the Company is up to date with its continuous disclosure obligations. The Company will be following up with the TSX Venture Exchange to remove the suspension and resume trading of the Company's common shares, which resumption when effected will be confirmed in a follow up press release. The Company confirms that its business has not changed, remains active, and there are no changes to its current business plan.

About Impact Development Group

Impact Development Group is a Panamanian based real estate developer that provides affordable housing solutions to Panama's growing middle-class supported by a longstanding subsidized government program. The vision of IHC Panama is effectuated by a vertically integrated model which coordinates all services necessary to develop high-quality residential and commercial buildings, including land acquisition, financing, architectural, engineering, off-site manufacturing, general contracting, property management, and administration.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Wenz, Director and CEO

Phone: + 1 (702) 329-8038

Email: twenz@ihcpanama.com

