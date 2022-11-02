IN BRIEF: Impact Healthcare REIT extends revolving credit facility

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC - London-based real estate investment trust with a portfolio of UK healthcare real estate assets, namely care homes - Secures a GBP25 million extension to its existing revolving credit facility with HSBC UK Bank PLC. The expansion is on the same terms as its existing revolving credit facility and takes the total facility with HSBC to GBP75 million. Impact says the extension increases its headroom by GBP10 million. Company also cancels the GBP15 million revolving credit facility element of its facility with Metro Bank PLC.

Current stock price: 105.40 pence, down 0.9% in London on Wednesday morning

12-month change: down 10%

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

