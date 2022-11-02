Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Impact Healthcare REIT PLC
  News
  Summary
    IHR   GB00BYXVMJ03

IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC

(IHR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:35 2022-11-02 am EDT
105.70 GBX   -0.66%
IN BRIEF: Impact Healthcare REIT extends revolving credit facility

11/02/2022 | 07:26am EDT
Impact Healthcare REIT PLC - London-based real estate investment trust with a portfolio of UK healthcare real estate assets, namely care homes - Secures a GBP25 million extension to its existing revolving credit facility with HSBC UK Bank PLC. The expansion is on the same terms as its existing revolving credit facility and takes the total facility with HSBC to GBP75 million. Impact says the extension increases its headroom by GBP10 million. Company also cancels the GBP15 million revolving credit facility element of its facility with Metro Bank PLC.

Current stock price: 105.40 pence, down 0.9% in London on Wednesday morning

12-month change: down 10%

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.02% 453.8 Delayed Quote.2.21%
IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC -0.20% 106.184 Delayed Quote.-11.04%
METRO BANK PLC 13.49% 82.6188 Delayed Quote.-24.25%
All news about IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC
07:26aIN BRIEF: Impact Healthcare REIT extends revolving credit facility
AN
04:54aImpact Healthcare REIT Secures $29 Million Extension To Revolving Credit Facility
MT
03:00aImpact Healthcare REIT PLC Announces £25 Million Extension of Revolving Credit Facility
CI
11/01UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/31UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/28UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/27UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/21Impact Healthcare net asset value grows despite inflationary costs
AN
10/21Impact Healthcare REIT PLC Declares Interim Dividend for the Period 30 September 2022, ..
CI
10/10Impact Healthcare REIT Sells Non-core Care Home In England
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 42,9 M 49,1 M 49,1 M
Net income 2022 42,0 M 48,1 M 48,1 M
Net Debt 2022 133 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,32x
Yield 2022 6,13%
Capitalization 431 M 493 M 493 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,1x
EV / Sales 2023 11,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 106,40 GBX
Average target price 133,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rupert George M. L. Barclay Non-Executive Chairman
Rosemary Boot Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Amanda Aldridge Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Anthony Craig Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC-11.04%493
GECINA-25.39%6 674
THE GPT GROUP-18.45%5 409
MIRVAC GROUP-27.49%5 319
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-24.31%3 106
ICADE-38.95%2 876