  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Impact Healthcare REIT PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHR   GB00BYXVMJ03

IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC

(IHR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:45 2022-12-28 am EST
101.80 GBX   -1.74%
02:56aImpact Healthcare doubles the size of revolving credit facility
AN
02:51aImpact Healthcare REIT Extends Revolving Credit Facility To GBP50 Million
MT
02:44aUK strikes continue; AstraZeneca wins Japan approvals
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impact Healthcare doubles the size of revolving credit facility

12/28/2022 | 02:56am EST
(Alliance News) - Impact Healthcare REIT said on Wednesday it has agreed to an increase in the size of its existing revolving credit facility with Clydesdale Bank PLC to GBP50 million.

The healthcare-focused real estate investment trust also agreed to an extension to the term and a reduction in the margin of the facility.

Clydesdale Bank is part of Virgin Money UK PLC.

The revised facility has been increased to GBP50 million from GBP25 million and the maturity now extends to December 2029, from March 2024. It has an improved margin of 200 basis points over the sterling overnight index average, down from 225 basis points on the original facility. 

The agreement increases Impact Healthcare's weighted average term of debt to 6.9 years from 6.2 years, it said. Impact added that this reduces its exposure to debt expiring in the next three years to GBP15 million.

As a result of the agreement, the company's total debt facilities increase to GBP241 million from GBP216 million. Impact Healthcare added that GBP142.3 million of this is currently drawn.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.49% 1.77872 Delayed Quote.-3.89%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.14% 1.62903 Delayed Quote.-4.19%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.54% 161.403 Delayed Quote.2.99%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) -0.52% 1.90734 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.09% 1.1182 Delayed Quote.-8.81%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.13% 1.20407 Delayed Quote.-10.70%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.06% 0.88393 Delayed Quote.4.80%
IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC -0.65% 102.928 Delayed Quote.-13.38%
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 0.45% 180.08 Delayed Quote.0.82%
Financials
Sales 2022 44,4 M 53,4 M 53,4 M
Net income 2022 42,0 M 50,5 M 50,5 M
Net Debt 2022 133 M 160 M 160 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,07x
Yield 2022 6,29%
Capitalization 419 M 504 M 504 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
EV / Sales 2023 11,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,6%
