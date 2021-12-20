Impact Minerals : Company Update - Drill Programmes

APPENDIX 1 - SECTION 1 SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA FOR THE HOPETOUN PROJECT
|
Criteria
|
|
JORC Code explanation
|
|
Commentary
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sampling techniques
|
|
|
|
Reverse Circulation (RC) percussion drilling was used to produce a 1m bulk sample (~25kg) which was
|
|
|
Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific
|
|
collected in plastic bags. 1m split samples (nominally 3kg) were collected using a riffle splitter and
|
|
|
|
placed in a calico bag. The cyclone was cleaned out with compressed air at the end of each hole and
|
|
|
specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the
|
|
|
|
|
periodically during the drilling. Holes were drilled to optimally intercept interpreted mineralised zones.
|
|
|
minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as
|
|
A hand held XRF instrument was used to select areas of composite samples for assay on either a 2 metre
|
|
|
limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
|
|
|
|
|
or 4 metre sample interval. The composite was prepared by spearing of the 1 m bulk samples using
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
standard techniques to ensure representivity.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sample representivity was ensured by a combination of Company Procedures regarding quality control
|
|
|
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and
|
|
(QC) and quality assurance / testing (QA).
|
|
|
|
Examples of QC include (but are not limited to), daily workplace and equipment inspections, as well as
|
|
|
the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used
|
|
|
|
|
drilling and sampling procedures. Examples of QA include (but are not limited to) collection of "field
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
duplicates", the use of certified standards and blank samples approximately every 50 samples.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the
|
|
RC samples have been submitted to Intertek laboratories in Perth for assay by 4 acid digest with ICP-MS
|
|
|
Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this
|
|
|
|
|
finish and Fire Assay technique (lead collection) for gold, palladium and platinum. Sample preparation
|
|
|
would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to
|
|
|
|
|
involved: sample crushed to 70% less than 2mm, riffle split off 1 kg, pulverise split to >85% passing 75
|
|
|
obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g
|
|
|
|
|
microns.
|
|
|
charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.
|
|
|
|
|
Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules)
|
|
|
|
|
may warrant disclosure of detailed information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Drilling techniques
|
|
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air
|
|
|
|
|
blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or
|
|
|
|
|
|
RC drilling comprises 4-inch hammer.
|
|
|
standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Drill sample recovery
|
|
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and
|
|
RC samples were visually checked for recovery, moisture and contamination as determined from
|
|
|
results assessed
|
|
previous drill logs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative
|
|
The RC samples were collected by plastic bag directly from the rig-mounted cyclone and laid directly on
|
|
|
|
the ground in rows of 10. The drill cyclone and sample buckets are cleaned between rod-changes and
|
|
|
nature of the samples
|
|
|
|
|
after each hole to minimise down-hole and/or cross contamination.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and
|
|
|
|
|
whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of
|
|
No relationship has been established and it is considered unlikely to be a material issue.
|
|
|
fine/coarse material.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|