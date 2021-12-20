Impact Minerals : Company Update - Drill Programmes

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Date: 21 December 2021 only COMPANY UPDATE DRILL PROGRAMMES AT HOPETOUN AND DOONIA • RC Drilling of a copper-gold target at the Hopetoun Project intersects a thick alteration zone use with abundant pyrite sulphide over four metres at end-of-hole. • Extremely difficult drilling conditions for the RC drill rig precluded the continuation of the programme and a diamond drill rig is being sourced for follow-up drilling in early 2022. • Drilling to commence by 10th January 2022 at the Doonia gold project close to the Burns discovery east of Kambalda Western Australia. Drilling of a significant copper-gold target at Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX: IPT) Hopetoun project 25 km south of the Ravensthorpe mining centre in Western Australia, has intersected a four metre thick zone of pyrite at the very end of a reverse circulation (RC) drill hole, and within a zone of extensive personalpotassic alteration with variable low level copper that is at least 75 metres thick (Figures 1 and 2). For Figure 1. Cross section from the Top Knotch Prospect with subhorizontal alteration and copper zones which are increasing in intensity down hole. See Table 1 for Hole details. 26 Richardson Street West Perth Western Australia 6005 Tel +61 (8) 6454 6666 Facsimile +61 (8) 6454 6667 Email info@impactminerals.com.au www.impactminerals.com.au

The alteration (K-feldspar and biotite), copper values (up to 250 ppm as measured with a hand held XRF instrument) and sulphide intensity all increase down hole, are open at depth and along trend and suggest that the drill may have stopped at the edge of a large mineralised system (Figure 1). The drill hole (HPIPT004) failed to reach its target depth of at least 150 metres below surface because of unexpected very difficult drilling conditions for the RC drill rig caused by running sands that blocked the drill rods in younger cover rocks that overlie the target Proterozoic basement rocks. The hole was the fourth attempt to reach the target depth and it was deemed unsafe and potentially very expensive to continue the programme. Accordingly the RC programme was curtailed and efforts are now underway to secure a diamond drill rig to undertake follow up drilling as soon as practicable. Figure 2. Location of Impact's projects in Western Australia.

All the drill holes have been sampled and sent for assay. Results are expected in mid February 2022. The Hopetoun project is one of four recently announced joint venture projects where Impact is earning an 80% interest (Figure 2 and ASX Release 8th December 2021). The project contains five drill ready targets of which two were fully permitted for drill testing. However geological information gleaned from this initial programme indicates similar drilling conditions are likely to be present above at least four of the targets further confirming the requirement for a diamond drill rig for the majority of the follow up drilling. The RC drill rig is now mobilising to Impact's Doonia gold project located 75 km east of the world class St Ives gold camp near Kambalda (Figure 2). Drilling is expected to start by about mid January 2022. The Doonia project was identified during a review of the Eastern Goldfields for intrusion-hosted gold deposits in light of the recent major Hemi discovery in the Pilbara (De Grey Mining Ltd ASX:DEG). The project has been further enhanced by the recent discovery of significant gold-copper-magnetite mineralisation hosted by a magnetic porphyry intrusion at the Burns project located just 20 km west of Doonia (Lefroy Exploration Ltd ASX: LEX) (ASX Release 4th March 2021). Of note, the Doonia and Burns prospects were both first identified in the same regional exploration programme by WMC Resources Limited in the 1990's with modest gold anomalism found in both areas in broad spaced aircore drilling. However neither area was followed up at the time. Figure 3. Image of regional magnetic data over the Doonia project with warmer colours indicating more magnetic units. A large oval deep-seated anomaly is centred directly under the project area above which a cluster of near surface anomalies is present and interpreted as possible magnetic intrusions. These smaller anomalies are coincident with a gold-bismuth soil geochemistry anomaly (ASX Release 17th November 2020).

Table 1. Drill Hole Details Impact has identified a previously unrecognised distinct and coherent zoned soil geochemical anomaly centred over the small magnetic anomalies which comprises a core area of gold+bismuth that is 2,500 metres long and up to 1,000 metres wide (Figure 3). The core area is also characterised by anomalous copper-nickel and zinc and is partly surrounded by a larger halo of arsenic+antimony. These results are interpreted to be potentially related to a gold-bismuth mineralised system associated with a differentiated mafic to felsic intrusion. The system covers a large area and is a priority drill target The mineralisation at Burns is also characterised by a metal association of copper-gold-bismuth- arsenic (with molybdenum-silver-tellurium which were not assayed at Doonia). This is a compelling similarity. COMPLIANCE STATEMENT This report contains a summary of hand held XRF results and new geological information. Dr Mike Jones Managing Director The review of exploration activities and results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Dr Mike Jones, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. He is a director of the company and works for Impact Minerals Limited. He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mike Jones has consented to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.