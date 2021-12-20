Log in
05:50pIMPACT MINERALS : Company Update - Drill Programmes
PU
12/07Impact Minerals Limited Announces Updates on Western Australian Projects
CI
12/06IMPACT MINERALS : Appendix 3Y x 5
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impact Minerals : Company Update - Drill Programmes

12/20/2021 | 05:50pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Date: 21 December 2021

only

COMPANY UPDATE

DRILL PROGRAMMES AT HOPETOUN AND DOONIA

RC Drilling of a copper-gold target at the Hopetoun Project intersects a thick alteration zone

use

with abundant pyrite sulphide over four metres at end-of-hole.

Extremely difficult drilling conditions for the RC drill rig precluded the continuation of the

programme and a diamond drill rig is being sourced for follow-up drilling in early 2022.

Drilling to commence by 10th January 2022 at the Doonia gold project close to the Burns

discovery east of Kambalda Western Australia.

Drilling of a significant copper-gold target at Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX: IPT) Hopetoun project 25 km south of the Ravensthorpe mining centre in Western Australia, has intersected a four metre thick

zone of pyrite at the very end of a reverse circulation (RC) drill hole, and within a zone of extensive personalpotassic alteration with variable low level copper that is at least 75 metres thick (Figures 1 and 2).

For

Figure 1. Cross section from the Top Knotch Prospect with subhorizontal alteration and copper zones

which are increasing in intensity down hole. See Table 1 for Hole details.

26 Richardson Street West Perth Western Australia 6005

Tel +61 (8) 6454 6666 Facsimile +61 (8) 6454 6667

Email info@impactminerals.com.au www.impactminerals.com.au

The alteration (K-feldspar and biotite), copper values (up to 250 ppm as measured with a hand held XRF instrument) and sulphide intensity all increase down hole, are open at depth and along trend and suggest that the drill may have stopped at the edge of a large mineralised system (Figure 1).

The drill hole (HPIPT004) failed to reach its target depth of at least 150 metres below surface because of unexpected very difficult drilling conditions for the RC drill rig caused by running sands that blocked the drill rods in younger cover rocks that overlie the target Proterozoic basement rocks.

The hole was the fourth attempt to reach the target depth and it was deemed unsafe and potentially very expensive to continue the programme. Accordingly the RC programme was curtailed and efforts are now

underway to secure a diamond drill rig to undertake follow up drilling as soon as practicable.

Figure 2. Location of Impact's projects in Western Australia.

All the drill holes have been sampled and sent for assay. Results are expected in mid February 2022.

The Hopetoun project is one of four recently announced joint venture projects where Impact is earning an 80% interest (Figure 2 and ASX Release 8th December 2021). The project contains five drill ready targets of which two were fully permitted for drill testing. However geological information gleaned from this initial programme indicates similar drilling conditions are likely to be present above at least four of the targets further confirming the requirement for a diamond drill rig for the majority of the follow up drilling.

The RC drill rig is now mobilising to Impact's Doonia gold project located 75 km east of the world class St Ives gold camp near Kambalda (Figure 2). Drilling is expected to start by about mid January 2022.

The Doonia project was identified during a review of the Eastern Goldfields for intrusion-hosted gold deposits in light of the recent major Hemi discovery in the Pilbara (De Grey Mining Ltd ASX:DEG). The project has been further enhanced by the recent discovery of significant gold-copper-magnetite

mineralisation hosted by a magnetic porphyry intrusion at the Burns project located just 20 km west of Doonia (Lefroy Exploration Ltd ASX: LEX) (ASX Release 4th March 2021).

Of note, the Doonia and Burns prospects were both first identified in the same regional exploration programme by WMC Resources Limited in the 1990's with modest gold anomalism found in both areas in broad spaced aircore drilling. However neither area was followed up at the time.

For

Figure 3. Image of regional magnetic data over the Doonia project with warmer colours indicating more magnetic units. A large oval deep-seated anomaly is centred directly under the project area above which a cluster of near surface anomalies is present and interpreted as possible magnetic intrusions. These smaller anomalies are coincident with a gold-bismuth soil geochemistry anomaly (ASX Release 17th November 2020).

Table 1. Drill Hole Details

Impact has identified a previously unrecognised distinct and coherent zoned soil geochemical anomaly centred over the small magnetic anomalies which comprises a core area of gold+bismuth that is 2,500 metres long and up to 1,000 metres wide (Figure 3). The core area is also characterised by anomalous copper-nickel and zinc and is partly surrounded by a larger halo of arsenic+antimony.

These results are interpreted to be potentially related to a gold-bismuth mineralised system associated with a differentiated mafic to felsic intrusion. The system covers a large area and is a priority drill target

The mineralisation at Burns is also characterised by a metal association of copper-gold-bismuth- arsenic (with molybdenum-silver-tellurium which were not assayed at Doonia). This is a compelling similarity.

COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

This report contains a summary of hand held XRF results and new geological information.

Dr Mike Jones

Managing Director

The review of exploration activities and results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Dr Mike Jones, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. He is a director of the company and works for Impact Minerals Limited. He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mike Jones has consented to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

For

Criteria

APPENDIX 1 - SECTION 1 SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA FOR THE HOPETOUN PROJECT

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling techniques

Reverse Circulation (RC) percussion drilling was used to produce a 1m bulk sample (~25kg) which was

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific

collected in plastic bags. 1m split samples (nominally 3kg) were collected using a riffle splitter and

placed in a calico bag. The cyclone was cleaned out with compressed air at the end of each hole and

specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the

periodically during the drilling. Holes were drilled to optimally intercept interpreted mineralised zones.

minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or

handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as

A hand held XRF instrument was used to select areas of composite samples for assay on either a 2 metre

limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

or 4 metre sample interval. The composite was prepared by spearing of the 1 m bulk samples using

standard techniques to ensure representivity.

Sample representivity was ensured by a combination of Company Procedures regarding quality control

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and

(QC) and quality assurance / testing (QA).

Examples of QC include (but are not limited to), daily workplace and equipment inspections, as well as

the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used

drilling and sampling procedures. Examples of QA include (but are not limited to) collection of "field

duplicates", the use of certified standards and blank samples approximately every 50 samples.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the

RC samples have been submitted to Intertek laboratories in Perth for assay by 4 acid digest with ICP-MS

Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this

finish and Fire Assay technique (lead collection) for gold, palladium and platinum. Sample preparation

would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to

involved: sample crushed to 70% less than 2mm, riffle split off 1 kg, pulverise split to >85% passing 75

obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g

microns.

charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required,

such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.

Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules)

may warrant disclosure of detailed information

Drilling techniques

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air

blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or

RC drilling comprises 4-inch hammer.

standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type,

whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

Drill sample recovery

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and

RC samples were visually checked for recovery, moisture and contamination as determined from

results assessed

previous drill logs.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative

The RC samples were collected by plastic bag directly from the rig-mounted cyclone and laid directly on

the ground in rows of 10. The drill cyclone and sample buckets are cleaned between rod-changes and

nature of the samples

after each hole to minimise down-hole and/or cross contamination.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and

whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of

No relationship has been established and it is considered unlikely to be a material issue.

fine/coarse material.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Impact Minerals Limited published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 22:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
