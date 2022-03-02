Impact Minerals : Large Strong EM Conductor Identified at Platinum Springs

|
LARGE STRONG EM CONDUCTOR IDENTIFIED AT
PLATINUM SPRINGS,
BROKEN HILL Ni-Cu-PGM JOINT VENTURE PROJECT, NSW
• A large strong EM conductor about 420 metres by 85 metres in dimension and buried at a
depth of about 350 metres below surface has been identified in the extensive EM survey in
progress at the Broken Hill project in joint venture with IGO.
• The conductor is about 1,000 metres along trend from previous drill hole PSD002 which
intersected massive sulphide with similar electrical conductance to the new conductor and
returned:
0.6 metres at 11.5 g/t platinum, 25.6 g/t palladium, 1.4 g/t gold, 7.6% copper,
7.4% nickel and 44.3 g/t silver from 57.1 metres down hole
• The conductor lies within a major shear zone interpreted to be a possible feeder zone for the
extensively mineralised nine-kilometre long Moorkai Trend. Such feeder zones are prime
targets for massive sulphide mineralisation.
• The EM survey is expected to take a further three months to complete.
personalImpact Minerals Limited is pleased to announce that a significant electromagnetic (EM) conductor has been identified in the extensive ground EM survey that is in progress at the company's Broken Hill
project in NSW and which is being funded by joint venture partner IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) (Figure 1 and ASX Releases 9th November 2021 and 27th January 2022).
The new EM conductor has been modelled to have a high conductance of about 8,000 siemens and with the top edge of the modelled EM plate centred at a depth of about 350 metres below surface. It has a length of about 420 metres and extends for at least 85 metres down dip moderately to the south.
The conductor is considered prospective for massive sulphide mineralisation based on its discrete dimensions and high conductance, and is a priority target for follow-up work.
Impact Minerals' Managing Director Dr Mike Jones said "It is fantastic to have made an early breakthrough on the major EM survey at Broken Hill with our joint venture partner IGO. The EM conductor lies within a major structure that may have been a feeder zone for the entire Moorkai Trend and in an area with no previous exploration. It is a very compelling target, and we look forward to receiving more results from the EM survey as it progresses."
The EM plate is located approximately 1,000 metres southeast along strike from the main Platinum
Springs Prospect where previous drilling by Impact returned a narrow intercept of high-grade massive sulphide mineralisation in PSD002 (Figure 1 and ASX Release 23rd February 2016) that returned:
44.3 g/t silver, 0.16% cobalt, 1.3 g/t rhodium, 1.7 g/t iridium, 2.0 g/t osmium and 0.8 g/t ruthenium from 57.1 metres down hole (Figure 2).
A down hole EM survey of PSD002 indicated the massive sulphide had a high conductance greater than
5,000 siemens and similar to that modelled for the new conductor (Figure 2).
Figure 2. High grade massive sulphide from PSD02. The sulphide has a conductance in excess of 5,000 siemens
and similar to that modelled for the new conductor.
About the Platinum Springs Prospect and Moorkai Trend
The Platinum Springs Prospect lies at the southern end of the Moorkai Trend, a nine kilometre long ultramafic to mafic dyke and chonolith complex that is very poorly explored (Figures 1 and 3).
Although high grade rock chips occur along the entire Trend, only the southern end has been explored in detail but with limited success prior to Impact's work in the area. This is because the mineralisation appeared to be discontinuous and erratic and the controls on its distribution were poorly understood.
Work by Impact, including extensive drilling, identified high grades of nickel-copper-PGM's in a channel-like structure at the base of the ultramafic unit and which has yet to be followed up (ASX Release 9th March 2021).
The channel-like structure was identified in close-spaced drilling using Impact's proprietary ratio for PGM mineralisation and was the first coherent zone of mineralisation defined in the area in over 30 years of exploration. This work has led to a new geological framework within which to understand the Moorkai Trend (ASX Releases 9th March 2021).
The EM conductor is located within a major structure to the southeast of the main outcrops of the Moorkai intrusive complex (Figures 1 and 3). It is possible that the Moorkai Trend formed in a large (now folded) perpendicular structure between two major shear zone structures which bound the intrusive complex (Figure 3).
These shear zones may be feeder zones to the Moorkai Trend and also raise the possibility that the Trend continues to the south to southeast where similar strongly magnetic rocks occur under thin cover (Figure 3).
Figure 3. 1VD mag image showing location of new EM plate in relation to the Moorkai intrusive trend with
interpreted feeder zone.
The Importance of Feeder Zones
Recent published scientific work, and by the CSIRO in particular, has shown that many chonoliths and other steeply dipping mafic-ultramafic intrusions that host significant massive sulphide deposits, commonly have mineralisation within conduits that act as feeder zones to the entire intrusive complex.
These feeder zones are priority target areas because the research work has also shown that within intrusions with strong vertical magma flow, massive sulphides are often deposited as the magma slows its
onlyascent and drains back down into the main conduit. This "back flow" can cause deposition of massive
sulphides in the feeder zone as proposed in a very elegant model for chonolith development developed by Professor Steve Barnes and co-workers at CSIRO (Figure 4).
Impact has been using this model to help drive its exploration programme at Broken Hill (ASX Release 21st January 2021). Accordingly, the Company views the new conductor identified by IGO as a compelling target.
Figure 4. Model for the formation of nickel-copper-PGM deposits within evolving magma conduits
including chonoliths. Note the massive sulphide within the feeder zones/conduit necks (from Barnes, S.J. et al. Ore Geology Reviews Volume 76, July 2016, Pages 296-316)
NEXT STEPS
The new EM conductor is considered a prospective target for massive nickel sulphide mineralisation due to its strong conductance and geometry, as well as its proximity to a large (possible feeder) structure and previous massive sulphide intersections.
It is hoped that further conductors will be identified as the survey, which is expected to take about three months to complete, progresses across the Impact-IGO joint venture tenements.
IGO has indicated it will wait until the end of the survey to assess any conductors identified for further work.