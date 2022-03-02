Impact Minerals : Large Strong EM Conductor Identified at Platinum Springs

only LARGE STRONG EM CONDUCTOR IDENTIFIED AT PLATINUM SPRINGS, BROKEN HILL Ni-Cu-PGM JOINT VENTURE PROJECT, NSW use • A large strong EM conductor about 420 metres by 85 metres in dimension and buried at a depth of about 350 metres below surface has been identified in the extensive EM survey in progress at the Broken Hill project in joint venture with IGO. • The conductor is about 1,000 metres along trend from previous drill hole PSD002 which intersected massive sulphide with similar electrical conductance to the new conductor and returned: o 0.6 metres at 11.5 g/t platinum, 25.6 g/t palladium, 1.4 g/t gold, 7.6% copper, 7.4% nickel and 44.3 g/t silver from 57.1 metres down hole • The conductor lies within a major shear zone interpreted to be a possible feeder zone for the extensively mineralised nine-kilometre long Moorkai Trend. Such feeder zones are prime targets for massive sulphide mineralisation. • The EM survey is expected to take a further three months to complete.

personalImpact Minerals Limited is pleased to announce that a significant electromagnetic (EM) conductor has been identified in the extensive ground EM survey that is in progress at the company's Broken Hill

project in NSW and which is being funded by joint venture partner IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) (Figure 1 and ASX Releases 9th November 2021 and 27th January 2022).

The new EM conductor has been modelled to have a high conductance of about 8,000 siemens and with the top edge of the modelled EM plate centred at a depth of about 350 metres below surface. It has a length of about 420 metres and extends for at least 85 metres down dip moderately to the south.

The conductor is considered prospective for massive sulphide mineralisation based on its discrete Fordimensions and high conductance, and is a priority target for follow-up work.

Impact Minerals' Managing Director Dr Mike Jones said "It is fantastic to have made an early breakthrough on the major EM survey at Broken Hill with our joint venture partner IGO. The EM conductor lies within a major structure that may have been a feeder zone for the entire Moorkai Trend and in an area with no previous exploration. It is a very compelling target, and we look forward to receiving more results from the EM survey as it progresses."

26 Richardson Street West Perth Western Australia 6005

Tel +61 (8) 6454 6666 Facsimile +61 (8) 6454 6667

Email info@impactminerals.com.au www.impactminerals.com.au