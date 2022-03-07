Impact Minerals : Outstanding Soil Geochemistry Results for Jumbo Project

only OUTSTANDING SOIL GEOCHEMISTRY RESULTS FOR BATTERY AND STRATEGIC METALS AT THE JUMBO JV PROJECT, WA • High priority targets for nickel-copper-Platinum Group Elements (PGM) (3), lithium- use caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites (3), Rare Earth Metals (REE) and extensive areas of anomalous rubidium have been identified at the Jumbo joint venture project where Impact is earning an 80% interest. • Soil anomalies for all metal groups occur over significant areas of at least several hundred metres along the limited reconnaissance soil geochemistry traverses. Further anomalies are expected with more comprehensive coverage of the project area. personal • Very high success rate of anomaly identification targets validates Impact's targeting methodology working in conjunction with its joint venture partner. • The Jumbo project is extremely poorly explored and there has been no drilling. • Jumbo is adjacent to, and west of, Impact's 100% owned Arkun project where significant anomalies for the same battery and strategic metals have been identified. The combined projects cover 2,260 sq km of the emerging mineral province of SW Western Australia. • Follow-up work including field checking and rock chip sampling will commence next Quarter in concert with on-ground work at Arkun, where Land Access Negotiations are underway.

Further significant high priority targets for a wide range of battery and strategic metals have been identified in new soil geochemistry results from Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) Jumbo joint venture project and adjacent to the company's 100% owned Arkun project in the emerging mineral province of south west Western Australia (Figure 1).

Impact Minerals' Managing Director Dr Mike Jones said "These soil results further confirm to us that Impact has secured a large and very prospective part of the emerging mineral province of south west

ForWestern Australia which already contains the recent Julimar Ni-Cu-PGM discovery and the Greenbushes lithium-tantalum mine, both world-class deposits. The region is clearly vastly under-explored and has great potential for the discovery of deposits covering a wide range of battery and strategic metals. We are particularly excited about the elevated Rare Earth Element and rubidium anomalies, given the recent positive price action in these markets.

Together with our Arkun project, these new targets at Jumbo, which were generated in conjunction with our joint venture partner, continue to exceed our expectations and there is a considerable amount of follow up work to be completed across the combined area. I am confident that this work will generate a significant number of drill targets for testing later this year and in to 2023" Dr Jones said.

26 Richardson Street West Perth Western Australia 6005

Tel +61 (8) 6454 6666 Facsimile +61 (8) 6454 6667

Email info@impactminerals.com.au www.impactminerals.com.au