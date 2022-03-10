Impact Minerals : Proposed issue of securities - IPT
Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
11/3/2022
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
Unlisted $0.03 Options expiring one year from issue
500,000
confirmed
IPT
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
166,666,667
Proposed +issue date
16/3/2022
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
119062261
1.3
ASX issuer code
IPT
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
11/3/2022
1.6
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
use
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
consideration?
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
IPT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
166,666,667
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash
For
Yes
In what currency is the cash
What is the issue price per
consideration being paid?
+security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.01200
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
use
Have you received confirmation from
Will the entity be seeking quotation
ASX that the terms of the proposed
of the 'new' class of +securities on
+securities are appropriate and
ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
No
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
Unlisted $0.03 Options expiring one year from issue
+Security type
provided for the +securities
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
500,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Part consideration for Lead Manager services as part of the Placement
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being
0.0000001
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from
their issue date? Yes
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Options details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.0300
16/3/2023
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
IPT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
500,000
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities
proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
16/3/2022
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?
No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
500,000 $0.03 Unlisted Options expiring one year from date of issue
7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's
7D.1c ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A?
166,666,667 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
7D.1c ( ii ) Please explain why the entity has chosen to do a placement rather than a +pro rata issue or an offer under a +security purchase plan in which existing ordinary +security holders would have been eligible to participate
The Placement introduces new investors to the Company. The introduction of these investors and timelines for the capital raising and completion are considered more advantageous to the Company than a pro-rata offer.
Proposed issue of securities
Impact Minerals Limited published this content on 10 March 2022