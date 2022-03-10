Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Impact Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPT   AU000000IPT4

IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED

(IPT)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 06:34:18 pm
0.014 AUD   -12.50%
05:46pIMPACT MINERALS : Proposed issue of securities - IPT
PU
03/08Impact Minerals Generates Targets at Jumbo Project
MT
03/07IMPACT MINERALS : Outstanding Soil Geochemistry Results for Jumbo Project
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impact Minerals : Proposed issue of securities - IPT

03/10/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

11/3/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Unlisted $0.03 Options expiring one year from issue

500,000

confirmed

IPT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

166,666,667

Proposed +issue date

16/3/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

119062261

1.3

ASX issuer code

IPT

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

11/3/2022

1.6

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

personal

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

consideration?

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

IPT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

166,666,667

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

For

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01200

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

only

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

use

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unlisted $0.03 Options expiring one year from issue

personal

+Security type

provided for the +securities

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

500,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Part consideration for Lead Manager services as part of the Placement

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being

For

0.0000001

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date? Yes

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.0300

16/3/2023

only

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

IPT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

500,000

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

use

Part 7C - Timetable

personal

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

16/3/2022

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

For

500,000 $0.03 Unlisted Options expiring one year from date of issue

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)? Yes

7D.1c ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A?

166,666,667 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

7D.1c ( ii ) Please explain why the entity has chosen to do a placement rather than a +pro rata issue or an offer under a +security purchase plan in which existing ordinary +security holders would have been eligible to participate

The Placement introduces new investors to the Company. The introduction of these investors and timelines for the capital raising and completion are considered more advantageous to the Company than a pro-rata offer.

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Impact Minerals Limited published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:45:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED
05:46pIMPACT MINERALS : Proposed issue of securities - IPT
PU
03/08Impact Minerals Generates Targets at Jumbo Project
MT
03/07IMPACT MINERALS : Outstanding Soil Geochemistry Results for Jumbo Project
PU
03/07Impact Minerals Limited Announces Outstanding Soil Geochemistry Results for Battery and..
CI
03/04Impact Minerals Identifies Large Conductor at Broken Hill Project
MT
03/02IMPACT MINERALS : Large Strong EM Conductor Identified at Platinum Springs
PU
03/02Impact Minerals Limited Announces Large Strong EM Conductor Identified At Platinum Spri..
CI
01/28Impact Minerals Limited Announces Retirement of Dr. Markus Elsasser from All of His Pub..
CI
01/26Impact Minerals Limited Announces Commencing of Exploration Programmes
CI
2021IMPACT MINERALS : Company Update - Drill Programmes
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,02 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -4,76 M -3,50 M -3,50 M
Net cash 2021 3,44 M 2,53 M 2,53 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,55x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32,4 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 898x
EV / Sales 2021 1 334x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Impact Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael G. Jones Managing Director & Director
Bernard Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter John Unsworth Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Anthony Ingram Non-Executive Director
Frank Bierlein Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED23.08%24
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.84%179 752
RIO TINTO PLC18.91%128 239
GLENCORE PLC25.38%81 042
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC24.45%60 007
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.28.14%42 510