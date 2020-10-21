Impact Minerals : Vectoring in at Platinum Springs

The chips are up to 2 cm in dimension.

Figure 1. Disseminated chalcopyrite and pentlandite in drill chips from ultramafic rocks at Platinum Springs East (left: PSIPT019 42-44m) and Plat Central (right: PSIPT030 from 62-63m at Plat Central.

Drilling to resume on receipt of statutory approvals for further drill holes.

A second similar 80 metre long channel has also been discovered at Platinum Springs East and further interpretation of this area is in progress.

The channel is open in all directions including up dip towards surface.

Assays from Holes IPT016 and 017 returned 50 metre thick intercepts at 0.2 g/t 3PGE (gold+platinum+palladium) and are at the edge of the channel, again as predicted by

Highly elevated ratio numbers indicate PGE's are likely to be present (assays pending).

A zone of high tenor disseminated to blebby (up to 15%)

Significant exploration breakthroughs have been made at Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) Broken Hill project in New South Wales using the company's proprietary geochemical ratio to vector-in towards high grade nickel-copper and possibly PGE zones. The ratio was recently shown to have an exceptional positive correlation with PGE grades (ASX Release 6th October 2020 and see end of this report).

At both the Plat Central and Platinum Springs East prospects a continuous zone of elevated ratios at least 80 metres long has been discovered. They are both mostly between 1 and 2 metres thick but up to 6 metres thick in places and contain high tenor disseminated to blebby (up to 15%) nickel-copper sulphides (pentlandite and chalcopyrite) in places (Figure 1). The zones are open in all directions (Figure 2).

PSIPT018

Plat Central

Platinum Springs East

Figure 2. Plan view of recent drilling at Platinum Springs showing ratio values as calculated from hand-

held XRF data. Note two areas of more coherent elevation of the ratio at Plat Central and Platinum

Springs East and the extent of the white dots (highest ratios) over 80 to 100 metres within the corridors.

Disseminated to blebby sulphides have been discovered in both areas.

The two prospects were recently identified as priority areas for follow up drilling as they contained elevated ratio values, as calculated from a hand held XRF instrument, throughout thick units of the target ultramafic rock (Figure 2 and ASX Release 6th October 2020).

Recent drilling was guided exclusively by the ratio and directly led to the discovery of the zones of significant visual sulphide mineralisation. This further confirms the potential of the vector to drive exploration in the area as drilling progresses.

Only details about Plat Central are presented here. An interpretation of Platinum Springs East is in progress.

2