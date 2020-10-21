Impact Minerals : Vectoring in at Platinum Springs

Date: 21 October 2020
Number: 710/21102020
VECTORING IN AT PLATINUM SPRINGS
-
A zone of high tenor disseminated to blebby (up to 15%) copper-nickel sulphides discovered at Plat Central that is between 1 and 7 metres thick and at least 25 metres wide.
-
The zone occurs in a basal channel with Kambalda-style geometry that is at least 80 metres wide and characterised by a classic "re-entrant" structure containing the highest grades.
-
The channel and re-entrant structure were discovered exclusively by the use of Impact's proprietary geochemical ratio to actively guide drilling.
-
Highly elevated ratio numbers indicate PGE's are likely to be present (assays pending).
-
Assays from Holes IPT016 and 017 returned 50 metre thick intercepts at 0.2 g/t 3PGE (gold+platinum+palladium) and are at the edge of the channel, again as predicted by
Impact's ratio.
-
The channel is open in all directions including up dip towards surface.
-
A second similar 80 metre long channel has also been discovered at Platinum Springs East and further interpretation of this area is in progress.
-
Drilling to resume on receipt of statutory approvals for further drill holes.
Figure 1. Disseminated chalcopyrite and pentlandite in drill chips from ultramafic rocks at Platinum Springs East (left: PSIPT019 42-44m) and Plat Central (right: PSIPT030 from 62-63m at Plat Central.
The chips are up to 2 cm in dimension.
Significant exploration breakthroughs have been made at Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) Broken Hill project in New South Wales using the company's proprietary geochemical ratio to vector-in towards high grade nickel-copper and possibly PGE zones. The ratio was recently shown to have an exceptional positive correlation with PGE grades (ASX Release 6th October 2020 and see end of this report).
At both the Plat Central and Platinum Springs East prospects a continuous zone of elevated ratios at least 80 metres long has been discovered. They are both mostly between 1 and 2 metres thick but up to 6 metres thick in places and contain high tenor disseminated to blebby (up to 15%) nickel-copper sulphides (pentlandite and chalcopyrite) in places (Figure 1). The zones are open in all directions (Figure 2).
PSIPT018
Plat Central
Platinum Springs East
Figure 2. Plan view of recent drilling at Platinum Springs showing ratio values as calculated from hand-
held XRF data. Note two areas of more coherent elevation of the ratio at Plat Central and Platinum
Springs East and the extent of the white dots (highest ratios) over 80 to 100 metres within the corridors.
Disseminated to blebby sulphides have been discovered in both areas.
The two prospects were recently identified as priority areas for follow up drilling as they contained elevated ratio values, as calculated from a hand held XRF instrument, throughout thick units of the target ultramafic rock (Figure 2 and ASX Release 6th October 2020).
Recent drilling was guided exclusively by the ratio and directly led to the discovery of the zones of significant visual sulphide mineralisation. This further confirms the potential of the vector to drive exploration in the area as drilling progresses.
Only details about Plat Central are presented here. An interpretation of Platinum Springs East is in progress.
2
A KAMBALDA-STYLE BASAL CHANNEL IDENTIFIED AT PLAT CENTRAL
Drilling at Plat Central has now clearly defined a nickel-copper-PGEsulphide-mineralised channel at the base of a thick part of the parent ultramafic unit. This includes a so-called"re-entrant" structure which contains high tenor blebby nickel-copper sulphides and very elevated ratios as measured with the hand held XRF instrument (Figure 3).
A mineralised zone comprising mostly disseminated to blebby copper sulphide mineralisation with significantly elevated ratios and up to 7 metres thick extends for at least 25 metres away from the re-entrant position and is open to the west (Figure 3).
Figure 3. Cross section at Plat Central highlighting the basal channel geometry with a classic
re-entrant structure in PSIPT030. The re-entrant is associated with the highest grade nickel and copper
sulphides as measured with a hand held XRF.
3
This geometry is an almost classic example of the shape of many nickel-copper-PGE sulphide deposits formed at the base of mafic to ultramafic intrusive and extrusive rocks globally, with type-examples being those at the world class Kambalda nickel mining district of Western Australia.
Here, the channels are ribbon-like and are mostly less than 5-7 metres thick, no more than 50-100 metres wide but usually extending for many hundreds of metres to kilometres along the trend of the channel. They are also commonly structurally complex. Figure 4 shows a cross section through the Kambalda Dome with numerous channels highlighted for comparison.
Figure 4. Cross section through the Kambalda Dome showing scale and size of numerous channel
structures containing the nickel ore shoots.
It is emphasised that the Plat Central channel was discovered exclusively by using the ratio to guide the rig back and forth along the drill traverse within a matter of days.
This work has also shown that a drill spacing of about 25 to 30 metres is optimal in the first instance for the step out drilling now required to track the channel both up and down dip, with infill drilling as required. Such drill spacings are also similar to those used in exploration for nickel sulphide channels in the Kambalda region.
The basal contact of the ultramafic unit is open for at least 200 metres either side of the channel and the potential exists for further channels to be discovered near surface (Figures 5 and 6).
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
