C-Suite at the Open: Fred Davidson, President & CEO, IMPACT Silver Corp. tells his Company's Story

08/18/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -

The C-Suite At the Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite At The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT)

IMPACT Silver Corp. is a successful silver-gold explorer-producer with two processing plants on adjacent districts within its 100% owned mineral concessions covering 211km2 in central Mexico with excellent infrastructure and labor force. Over the past 15 years, IMPACT has produced over 10 million ounces of silver, generating revenues over $194 million, with no long-term debt. At the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District three underground silver mines and one open pit mine feed the central Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, in the Mamatla District the Capire processing pilot plant is adjacent to an open pit silver mine with a mineral resource of over 4.5 million oz silver, 48 million lbs zinc and 21 million lbs lead (see IMPACT news release dated January 18, 2016 for details) that is awaiting higher silver prices to be restarted. With over a decade of exploration successes leading to production cash flows, IMPACT has shown the Zacualpan District to be endowed with many high grade epithermal silver-gold zones. Additional information about IMPACT and its operations can be found on the Company website at www.impactsilver.com

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

Additional information about IMPACT and its operations can be found on the Company website at www.impactsilver.com

On behalf of IMPACT Silver Corp.

'Frederick W. Davidson'

Frederick W. Davidson
President & CEO

For more information, please contact:
Jerry Huang
CFO & Investor Relations


+778-887-6489

Disclaimer

IMPACT Silver Corp. published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 21:39:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 13,3 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net income 2019 -4,94 M -3,75 M -3,75 M
Net cash 2019 3,62 M 2,75 M 2,75 M
P/E ratio 2019 -9,29x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 112 M 85,1 M 85,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,93x
EV / Sales 2019 3,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart IMPACT SILVER CORP.
Duration : Period :
IMPACT Silver Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPACT SILVER CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick W. Davidson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerry Huang CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Victor A. Tanaka Independent Director
Richard J. Mazur Independent Director
Peter Newland Tredger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPACT SILVER CORP.104.35%85
BHP GROUP1.88%135 545
RIO TINTO PLC6.23%104 988
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-11.07%31 234
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.32%20 744
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC70.21%12 569
