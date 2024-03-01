Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2024) - IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTCQB: ISVLF) (FSE: IKL) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") invites investors and stakeholders to visit the Company at Booth #2505 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday March 3, 2024 to Wednesday March 6, 2024.

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) is a successful producer-explorer with two mining projects in Mexico.

Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District: IMPACT owns 100% of the 211 km2 Zacualpan project in central Mexico where three underground silver mines and one open pit mine feed the central 500 tpd Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, the Capire Project includes a 200 tpd processing pilot plant adjacent to an open pit silver mine with an NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource of over 4.5 million oz silver, 48 million lbs zinc and 21 million lbs lead (see IMPACT news release dated January 18, 2016 for details and QP statement). Company engineers are reviewing Capire for a potential restart of operations. Over the past 17 years, IMPACT has placed multiple zones into commercial production and produced over 12 million ounces of silver, generating revenues over $256 million, with no long-term debt.

Plomosas Zinc-Lead-Silver District: Plomosas is a high-grade zinc producer in northern Mexico with exceptional exploration upside potential where only 600m of the 6 km-long structure have seen modern exploration to date. This is in addition to other exploration targets on the 3,019-hectare property including untested copper-gold targets with indications of high-grade material from surface. Regionally, Plomosas lies in the same mineral belt as some of the largest carbonate replacement deposits in the world.

Samples take by the Company were analyzed by ALS Group, an internationally recognized analytical services provider, and by the laboratory at the Plomosas mine. Samples analyzed by ALS used fire assay with an AA finish for gold and a multielement ICP package for other metals. Assays for metals >1% used an overlimit ICP method. For samples with >30%Zn a wet chemical method is used. For analyses at the mine, all metals are analyzed by AA. For some samples with >30% Zn, the analysis from the mine lab was used if an overlimit from ALS was not available. Certified Reference Materials and internal control samples are added to the sample stream at regular intervals to track accuracy of assays.

Craig Gibson, PhD, CPG, is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Additional information about IMPACT and its operations can be found on the Company website at www.IMPACTSilver.com . Follow us on Twitter @IMPACT_Silver and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/impactsilver

