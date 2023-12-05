By Christian Moess Laursen

Impala Platinum said the death toll following an accident at its Rustenburg operations last week has risen to 13.

The precious-metals mining company said Monday that a total of 23 employees have been discharged from hospital. Of the 50 who remain in the hospital, 8 are in critical care.

After last week's shaft accident, a total of 75 people were sent to hospital. The accident was one of the most significant losses of life for a South African company in more than a decade.

